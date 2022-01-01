Vista American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Vista
More about Belching Beaver
GRILL
Belching Beaver
302 E Broadway, Vista
|Popular items
|Southwest Salad
|$10.00
|Fish and Chips
|$17.00
|BBQ Kalua Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
More about Belching Beaver Brewery
Belching Beaver Brewery
980 Park Center Dr,Ste A, Vista
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
chicken/gouda/swiss/american/buffalo sauce/sourdough
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$12.00
chicken/bacon/avocado/ranch/tomato/lettuce/tomato/cheddar/tortilla
|Philly
|$14.00
sliced beef/onions/peppers/beer cheese/swiss/american/amoroso roll
More about Prohibition Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
Prohibition Brewing Company
2004 E. Vista Way, Vista
|Popular items
|Frisco Burger
|$13.99
Grilled Parmesan Sourdough / Chipotle Mayo
|Wings
|$13.99
Buffalo / Sweet Chili / Mango Habanero
|French Dip
|$14.99
Served on a French Roll
More about Biggie's Burgers- Vista
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- Vista
1711 University Dr, Vista
|Popular items
|BBQ Burger
|$7.59
BBQ Burgers are Topped with:
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Strings and Bacon on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
|Biggie Deal
|$10.99
Comes with Fries & Drink
|Biggies Burger
|$6.39
Biggies Burger: 1/3lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.