Vista American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Vista

Belching Beaver image

GRILL

Belching Beaver

302 E Broadway, Vista

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Salad$10.00
Fish and Chips$17.00
BBQ Kalua Pork Sandwich$15.00
Belching Beaver Brewery image

 

Belching Beaver Brewery

980 Park Center Dr,Ste A, Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$13.00
chicken/gouda/swiss/american/buffalo sauce/sourdough
Chicken Ranch Wrap$12.00
chicken/bacon/avocado/ranch/tomato/lettuce/tomato/cheddar/tortilla
Philly$14.00
sliced beef/onions/peppers/beer cheese/swiss/american/amoroso roll
Prohibition Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Prohibition Brewing Company

2004 E. Vista Way, Vista

Avg 4.5 (590 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Frisco Burger$13.99
Grilled Parmesan Sourdough / Chipotle Mayo
Wings$13.99
Buffalo / Sweet Chili / Mango Habanero
French Dip$14.99
Served on a French Roll
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- Vista

1711 University Dr, Vista

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BBQ Burger$7.59
BBQ Burgers are Topped with:
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Strings and Bacon on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
Biggie Deal$10.99
Comes with Fries & Drink
Biggies Burger$6.39
Biggies Burger: 1/3lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
