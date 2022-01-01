Del Mar restaurants you'll love

Del Mar is a quaint beach town filled with friendly neighbors and lovely coastal views. The area is most notable for the Del Mar Racetrack where the Del Mar Horse Races take place each year. From tourism to horses, one thing is for sure, the cuisine is delicious and diverse. Along the coast, you’ll find fresh seafood and oysters. Just down 15th St, there is a variety of American cuisine, beverages, and authentic Californian fare.

Choose from cozy family-owned restaurants to upscale eateries in Del Mar. You can enjoy meals with your kids, best friends, or a romantic evening with your sweetheart all in this charming city. Embark on an adventure of flavor when you order from some of the traditional Chinese, Italian, and French cuisine. Enjoy tasty creations at these fine establishments where traditional and contemporary recipes meet ensuring an appetizing dish for every palate.

Spend the weekend relaxing at one of the beautiful local wineries. Explore the vineyards and taste the craft wines from Del Mar. If beer is more your flavor, there are plenty of breweries to choose from and even a few cideries. No matter how you choose to relax and enjoy your time in Del Mar, there will always be new dishes to taste and refreshing beverages to sample.

Must-try Del Mar restaurants

Milton's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milton's

2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (4174 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Gallon Matzo Ball$28.95
Carrots, Chicken, Noodles, broth and 3 Matzo balls. Matzo balls are on the side. serves 3 to 4
PT Matzo Ball$9.95
Carrots, Chicken, Noodles and Broth. 1 Matzo Ball on the side.
QRT Matzo Ball$16.95
Carrots, Chicken, Noodles and Broth. 2 Matzo Ball on the side.
Del Mar Rendezvous image

 

Del Mar Rendezvous

1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 3.9 (2326 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pot Stickers$15.00
Fried Rice$16.50
Tangerine CK$24.00
Trattoria Ponte Vecchio image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Trattoria Ponte Vecchio

2334 Carmel Valley Rd A, Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lasagna de Carne$24.00
5 layer 4 cheese and Bolognese lasagna.
Bruschetta$8.00
Eggplant Parmesan$19.00
Stratford Court Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stratford Court Cafe

1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar

Avg 4.7 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hightide Burrito$13.75
Scrambled eggs, bacon, guacamole, potatoes, cheddar cheese & green onion w/salsa and fruit on the side
Stratford Scramble$13.75
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, avocado & cheddar cheese w/choice of toast
Chunky Monkey$7.25
Soy milk, peanut butter, banana & honey
WestBrew - Del Mar image

 

WestBrew - Del Mar

1435 Camino Del Mar STE D, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Fries$6.00
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Bushfire Kitchen image

 

Bushfire Kitchen

2602 Del Mar Heights Rd #102, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)$11.95
100% grass-fed tri-tip marinated in our house spice blend and grilled to tender perfection. Served over your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)$11.95
Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Salmon Bowl (gf)$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Beeside Balcony image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beeside Balcony

1201 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 4.5 (1690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Feta Fries$10.00
Rosemany Fries
Feta
Truffle Ketchup
Garlic Aioli
ALLERGIES
Gluten- Fries (cross contamination in fryer)
Dairy- Feta (can be removed)
Roasted Beet Salad$14.00
Arugula
Roasted Golden Beets
Goat cheese w/ Honey
Walnut Crumble (cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar)
Champagne Vin (champagne vin, honey)
Balsamic Vin (peach puree, balsamic)
ALLERGIES
Dairy- Goat Cheese (can remove)
Nuts- Walnuts (can remove)
Beeside Salad$12.00
Mixed Field Greens
Tomatoes
Cucumbers
Olives
Feta
Tzatziki (greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic)
ALLERGIES
Dairy- Feta (can remove), Tzatziki (can substitute lemon vin or champ vin)
Garlic- Tzatziki (can substitute lemon vin or champ vin)
Onions- (can remove)
CUCINA enoteca image

 

CUCINA enoteca

2730 Via de La Valle, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
giant meatball$13.50
marinara + mozzarella + polenta (meatball is made with veal + pork + beef, not available gluten free)
short rib pappardelle$24.50
cremini mushroom + carrot (gluten free pasta available upon request)
margherita pizza$18.00
tomato + house made mozzarella + basil (not available gluten free)
Zel’s Del Mar image

SALADS • GRILL

Zel’s Del Mar

1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza$17.00
Marinara Sauce, Cupping Pepperoni,
Italian Sausage, Creamy Ricotta, Mozzarella, Shaved Parmigiano
Margarita Pizza$15.00
Marinara Sauce, Diced Tomato, Fresh Basil
Mozzarella, Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction
Lemongrass Caesar$15.00
Baby romaine, chaved parmigiano, toasted chashews, won-ton chips & lemongrass ceasar dressing
Jake's Del Mar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jake's Del Mar

1660 Coast Blvd., Del Mar

Avg 4.5 (11471 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hula Pie, The original Duke's dessert$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream.
Mixed Seafood Pot$35.00
Maine lobster, scallop, shrimp, fresh fish, saffron tomato broth, risotto cake
Fish & Chips$23.00
Beer battered fresh fish, tartar sauce
Poseidon image

 

Poseidon

1670 Coast Blvd., Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Clam Chowder$14.00
Spread & Bread$14.00
2 Grilled Fish Tacos$20.00
Earthbar image

SMOOTHIES

Earthbar

2683 VIA DE LA VALLE, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Berry Blaze$9.95
5g protein. Acai, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry, banana, coconut water.
Avocado Toast$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
The Epic$9.95
20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.
Tamarindo Del Mar image

 

Tamarindo Del Mar

1555 CAMINO DEL MAR, DEL MAR

Avg 4.3 (388 reviews)
Takeout
En Fuego Cantina & Grill image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

En Fuego Cantina & Grill

1342 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 3 (809 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seasalt Del Mar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Seasalt Del Mar

2282 Carmel Valley Rd, Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (1621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Viewpoint Brewing Co. image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Viewpoint Brewing Co.

2201 San Dieguito Dr, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (1611 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coya Peruvian Secret image

SEAFOOD

Coya Peruvian Secret

1140 Camino del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (1158 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PERUVIAN QUINOA$17.00
SHORT RIB$39.00
Restaurant banner

 

Monarch Ocean Pub

1555 Camino Del Mar, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Richard Walker Pancake House Del Mar

2670 Via De La Valle, DEL MAR

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
