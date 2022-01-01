Del Mar restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Del Mar, California

Del Mar is a quaint beach town filled with friendly neighbors and lovely coastal views. The area is most notable for the Del Mar Racetrack where the Del Mar Horse Races take place each year. From tourism to horses, one thing is for sure, the cuisine is delicious and diverse. Along the coast, you’ll find fresh seafood and oysters. Just down 15th St, there is a variety of American cuisine, beverages, and authentic Californian fare.



Choose from cozy family-owned restaurants to upscale eateries in Del Mar. You can enjoy meals with your kids, best friends, or a romantic evening with your sweetheart all in this charming city. Embark on an adventure of flavor when you order from some of the traditional Chinese, Italian, and French cuisine. Enjoy tasty creations at these fine establishments where traditional and contemporary recipes meet ensuring an appetizing dish for every palate.



Spend the weekend relaxing at one of the beautiful local wineries. Explore the vineyards and taste the craft wines from Del Mar. If beer is more your flavor, there are plenty of breweries to choose from and even a few cideries. No matter how you choose to relax and enjoy your time in Del Mar, there will always be new dishes to taste and refreshing beverages to sample.