Del Mar restaurants you'll love

Del Mar is a quaint beach town filled with friendly neighbors and lovely coastal views. The area is most notable for the Del Mar Racetrack where the Del Mar Horse Races take place each year. From tourism to horses, one thing is for sure, the cuisine is delicious and diverse. Along the coast, you’ll find fresh seafood and oysters. Just down 15th St, there is a variety of American cuisine, beverages, and authentic Californian fare.
Choose from cozy family-owned restaurants to upscale eateries in Del Mar. You can enjoy meals with your kids, best friends, or a romantic evening with your sweetheart all in this charming city. Embark on an adventure of flavor when you order from some of the traditional Chinese, Italian, and French cuisine. Enjoy tasty creations at these fine establishments where traditional and contemporary recipes meet ensuring an appetizing dish for every palate.
Spend the weekend relaxing at one of the beautiful local wineries. Explore the vineyards and taste the craft wines from Del Mar. If beer is more your flavor, there are plenty of breweries to choose from and even a few cideries. No matter how you choose to relax and enjoy your time in Del Mar, there will always be new dishes to taste and refreshing beverages to sample.
Del Mar's top cuisines
Must-try Del Mar restaurants
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milton's
2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
|Popular items
|1/2 Gallon Matzo Ball
|$28.95
Carrots, Chicken, Noodles, broth and 3 Matzo balls. Matzo balls are on the side. serves 3 to 4
|PT Matzo Ball
|$9.95
Carrots, Chicken, Noodles and Broth. 1 Matzo Ball on the side.
|QRT Matzo Ball
|$16.95
Carrots, Chicken, Noodles and Broth. 2 Matzo Ball on the side.
Del Mar Rendezvous
1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
|Popular items
|Pot Stickers
|$15.00
|Fried Rice
|$16.50
|Tangerine CK
|$24.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Trattoria Ponte Vecchio
2334 Carmel Valley Rd A, Del Mar
|Popular items
|Lasagna de Carne
|$24.00
5 layer 4 cheese and Bolognese lasagna.
|Bruschetta
|$8.00
|Eggplant Parmesan
|$19.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stratford Court Cafe
1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar
|Popular items
|Hightide Burrito
|$13.75
Scrambled eggs, bacon, guacamole, potatoes, cheddar cheese & green onion w/salsa and fruit on the side
|Stratford Scramble
|$13.75
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, avocado & cheddar cheese w/choice of toast
|Chunky Monkey
|$7.25
Soy milk, peanut butter, banana & honey
WestBrew - Del Mar
1435 Camino Del Mar STE D, Del Mar
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
|Fries
|$6.00
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
Bushfire Kitchen
2602 Del Mar Heights Rd #102, Del Mar
|Popular items
|Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)
|$11.95
100% grass-fed tri-tip marinated in our house spice blend and grilled to tender perfection. Served over your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
|Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)
|$11.95
Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
|Salmon Bowl (gf)
|$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beeside Balcony
1201 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
|Popular items
|Feta Fries
|$10.00
Rosemany Fries
Feta
Truffle Ketchup
Garlic Aioli
ALLERGIES
Gluten- Fries (cross contamination in fryer)
Dairy- Feta (can be removed)
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$14.00
Arugula
Roasted Golden Beets
Goat cheese w/ Honey
Walnut Crumble (cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar)
Champagne Vin (champagne vin, honey)
Balsamic Vin (peach puree, balsamic)
ALLERGIES
Dairy- Goat Cheese (can remove)
Nuts- Walnuts (can remove)
|Beeside Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Field Greens
Tomatoes
Cucumbers
Olives
Feta
Tzatziki (greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic)
ALLERGIES
Dairy- Feta (can remove), Tzatziki (can substitute lemon vin or champ vin)
Garlic- Tzatziki (can substitute lemon vin or champ vin)
Onions- (can remove)
CUCINA enoteca
2730 Via de La Valle, San Diego
|Popular items
|giant meatball
|$13.50
marinara + mozzarella + polenta (meatball is made with veal + pork + beef, not available gluten free)
|short rib pappardelle
|$24.50
cremini mushroom + carrot (gluten free pasta available upon request)
|margherita pizza
|$18.00
tomato + house made mozzarella + basil (not available gluten free)
SALADS • GRILL
Zel’s Del Mar
1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
|Popular items
|Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza
|$17.00
Marinara Sauce, Cupping Pepperoni,
Italian Sausage, Creamy Ricotta, Mozzarella, Shaved Parmigiano
|Margarita Pizza
|$15.00
Marinara Sauce, Diced Tomato, Fresh Basil
Mozzarella, Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction
|Lemongrass Caesar
|$15.00
Baby romaine, chaved parmigiano, toasted chashews, won-ton chips & lemongrass ceasar dressing
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jake's Del Mar
1660 Coast Blvd., Del Mar
|Popular items
|Hula Pie, The original Duke's dessert
|$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream.
|Mixed Seafood Pot
|$35.00
Maine lobster, scallop, shrimp, fresh fish, saffron tomato broth, risotto cake
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
Beer battered fresh fish, tartar sauce
Poseidon
1670 Coast Blvd., Del Mar
|Popular items
|Clam Chowder
|$14.00
|Spread & Bread
|$14.00
|2 Grilled Fish Tacos
|$20.00
SMOOTHIES
Earthbar
2683 VIA DE LA VALLE, Del Mar
|Popular items
|Berry Blaze
|$9.95
5g protein. Acai, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry, banana, coconut water.
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
|The Epic
|$9.95
20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
En Fuego Cantina & Grill
1342 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Viewpoint Brewing Co.
2201 San Dieguito Dr, Del Mar
SEAFOOD
Coya Peruvian Secret
1140 Camino del Mar, Del Mar
|Popular items
|PERUVIAN QUINOA
|$17.00
|SHORT RIB
|$39.00
Trattoria Ponte Vecchio
2334 Carmel Valley Rd A, Del Mar
Richard Walker Pancake House Del Mar
2670 Via De La Valle, DEL MAR