Zel’s Del Mar Del Mar Village

White Wine

Ranga. Ranga. GL

$14.00

zesty citrus / floral /passion fruit / melon

Brownstone CHARD GL

$11.00

Kettmeir Pinot Grigio GL

$13.00

floral / citrus / crisp / spice

Trinitas GL

$16.00

creamy / buttery / full bodied / rich

Neyers Chardonnay GL

$15.00

Barvium Chardonnay GL

$13.00

Trefethen Dry Riesling GL

$14.00

white stone fruit / peach / apricot / limes leaves

Anna De Codorniu Cava GL

$11.00

tropical fruit / toasted brioche / zesty / effervescent

Domaine Carneros GL

$17.00

golden apple / honeycomb / lemon zest / silky finish

Miner Viognier GL

$15.00

citrus / honeysuckle / tropical fruit / stone fruit

Sparkling Rose GL

$15.00

Mimosa

$9.00

By. Ott Rose GL

$16.00

Bravium Chardonnay BTL

$52.00

Brownstone CHARD BTL

$44.00

BTL Cava

$44.00

Domaine Carneros

$68.00

By. Ott Rose, France BTL

$64.00

Kettmeir Pinot Grigio Trentino, Italy BTL

$52.00Out of stock

Miner Viognier Paso Robles BTL

$60.00

Neyers Chardonnay BTL

$60.00

Ranga. Ranga., New Zealand BTL

$56.00

Sparkling Rose BTL

$60.00

Trefethen Dry Riesling BTL

$56.00

Trinitas Carneros BTL

$64.00

Vueve Cliquot “Yellow Label BTL

$95.00

Bravium As Taste

Out of stock

Brownstone As Taste

Neyers As Taste

Red Wine

The Insider GL

$14.00

Brownstone CAB GL

$11.00

Cardwell Hill Cellars, Willamette Valley GL

$15.00

clove / bright raspberry / vanilla / cherry cola

Felino Malbec Argentina GL

$14.00

blackfruit / white pepper / clove / chocolate

Alexander Valley Vineyards GL

$16.00

cassis / black cherry / clove / dark chocolate

Gainey, Santa Ynez GL

$15.00

bing cherry / blueberry / creamy vanilla / long finish

Valmorena Barbera D'Asti GL

$15.00

Redemption Zinfandel Dry Creek Valley GL

$14.00

blueberry / black pepper / chocolate / black cherry

Barville Cotes du Rhone GL

$15.00

Ridge “Three Valleys GL

$16.00

spicy oak / strawberry / fig jam / cherry

Alexander Valley Vineyards BTL

$64.00

Barville Cotes du Rhone

$60.00

Brownstone CAB BTL

$44.00

Cardwell Hill Cellars, Willamette Valley BTL

$60.00

Felino Malbec Argentina BTL

$56.00

Gainey Santa Ynez BTL

$60.00

Redemption Zinfandel Dry Creek Valley BTL

$56.00

Ridge “Three Valleys BTL

$64.00

The Insider BTL

$56.00

Valmorena Barbera D'Asti BTL

$60.00

Barville As Taste

Brownstone As Taste

Ridge As Taste

The Insider As Taste

Valmorena As Taste

Cotes De Rhone Tst

Beer

Bud Light

$6.50

Coors Light

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$7.50

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Stella

$7.50

Stone Delicious Ipa

$7.50

Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

394 Pale Ale

$7.50

Orderville IPA

$7.50

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$7.50

Alpine Duet IPA

$7.50

Stone Buenaveza

$7.50

AleSmith Nut Brown Ale

$7.50Out of stock

Specialty Cocktails

Blackberry Sage Goldrush

$16.00

Classic Margarita

$14.00

Lavender Lemon Drop

$14.00

Maracuya

$15.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Olde Del Mar Spritz

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Preakness

$15.00

The Garden Tonic

$14.00

Torrey Pines Buck

$15.00

Zel's Signature Margarita

$16.00

Lunazul reposado tequila, triple sec, cointreau, grand marnier & muddled oranges and limes

Seasonal Cocktail

$15.00

A Kick In The Bees Knees

$15.00

Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Kentucky Mule

$14.00

Our Perfect Manhattan

$15.00

Classic Manhattan

$15.00

Mojito

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Irish coffee

$12.00

Vesper Martini

$15.00

Avaitor Martini

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Maitai

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

La Vida

$15.00

Martinis

Well Vodka Martini

$14.00

Titos Martini

$16.00

Kettle One Martini

$16.00

Grey Goose Martini

$18.00

Chopin Martini

$18.00

Stoli Martini

$16.00

Absolute Martini

$15.00

Well Gin Martini

$14.00

Hendricks Martini

$18.00

Tanqueray Martini

$18.00

Bombay Martini

$18.00

Shots

Well Arette Blanco Shot

$9.00

Well Bourbon Shot

$7.00

Well Vodka Shot

$7.00

Well Gin Shot

$7.00

Lunazul Shot

$9.00

Patron Shot

$13.00

Fortaleza Blanco Shot

$11.00

Absolute Shot

$9.00

Tito’s Shot

$11.00

Jack Daniels Shot

$9.00

Jameson Shot

$11.00

Crown Shot

$11.00

Tanqueray Shot

$11.00

Greg’s Martini Shot

$15.00

ALLOCATED BOURBONS 1oz Pour ONLY / LIMIT 2 POURS PER CUSTOMER

Antique 107 (Weller)

$69.00

Elmer T. Lee

$78.00

George Stagg Jr.

$69.00

Rip Van Winkle

$149.00

Weller 12 year

$89.00

N/A Cocktails

Mock-arita

$7.00

Faux-jito

$7.00

Lavender Lemonade

$7.00

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00
1 Scoop Ice Cream With Caramel Sauce

1 Scoop Ice Cream With Caramel Sauce

$7.50
Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Brownie

Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Brownie

$11.50
Zel's Bread Pudding

Zel's Bread Pudding

$11.50
Mascarpone cheesecake

Mascarpone cheesecake

$11.00

Desserts Martini

Salted Caramel Martini

$15.00

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Kids Breakfast + Lunch

Kids Egg + English Muffin

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Burger + Fries

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese + Fries

$10.00

Kids Dinner

Butter Noodles

$9.00

Marinara Noodles

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Burger + Fries

$12.00

Roasted Chicken Breast + Side Avocado

$11.00

Kids Drinks

Kid Coke

Kid Diet Coke

Kid Lemonade

Kid Milk

Kid Roy Rogers

Kid Shirly Temple

Kid Soda Water

Kid Sprite

Kid Water

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Soda Water

$1.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ice Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

LG Panna

$7.00

Refill - Coke

Refill - Diet Coke

Refill - Soda Water

Refill - Sprite

Refill - Arnold Palmer

Refill - Lemonade

Refill - Shirley

Quick Fire Bar

Lavender Lemon Drop

$14.00

Zel's Signature Margarita

$16.00

Classic Margarita

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Orderville

$7.00

Buenaveza

$7.00

Alpine Duet

$7.00

Insider

$14.00

Ranga Ranga

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood Restaurant & Bar located in the heart of Del Mar California! We serve Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Daily Happy Hour Live Music: Thursday - Sunday night

Website

Location

1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014

Directions

Gallery
Zel’s Del Mar image
Zel’s Del Mar image

