Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Healthy Creations Cafe

3,625 Reviews

$$

376 N El Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

Popular Items

Breakfast Egg Sammie
California
Roasted Mediterranean Chicken

Yes, Please Include To-Go compostable silverware/napkins

Include To Go Silverware/Napkins

Breakfast

Avocado & Hummus Toast

$9.00

Organic: Avocado, sprouted raw hummus, cucumber, cultured tzatziki sauce on wholegrain GF bread.

Berries And Cream Topped Paleo Waffle

$12.00

Organic: fresh berries, vanilla bean coconut whip, paleo vegan waffle, real maple syrup. grass fed butter on request.

Breakfast Egg Sammie

Breakfast Egg Sammie

$10.50

Organic: pastured egg, spinach, havarti cheese, garlic aioli with choice of: bacon, smoked turkey, double avo or coconut bacon on a house made GF english muffin.

Breakfast Tacos

$12.50

Organic: black beans, shredded mexican cheese blend, 2 pastured eggs, avocado, salsa and chipotle crema on potapas potato tortillas.

Buddha Bowl

$13.00

organic: brown rice, nutrizo (walnut 'chorizo'), sauteed onions and spinach, black beans, avocado, dreamy chipotle sauce on the side.

Fried Egg Avocado Toastie

$9.00

Organic: fried egg, creamy avocado, sea salt, feta.

Paleo Protein Plate

$14.00

Organic: 2 pastured eggs, avocado, rosemary sweet potatoes, sauteed spinach with choice of bacon, smoked turkey or nutrizo (vegan chorizo)

Vegan Nutrizo Tacos

$12.50

Organic: avocado, black beans, nutrizo (walnut 'Chorizo'), sauteed spinach, roasted salsa and chipotle crema on the side.

Breakfast Sides

Sandwich/Wraps

California

$13.00

Organic: Mediterranean marinated chicken or turkey, spring mix, avocado, tomatoes, havarti cheese, sun dried tomato aioli.

Chicken Curry

$12.50+

Organic: Shredded chicken breast, raisins, diced apples, curry sauce, tomato slices, spring mix.

Low Mercury Wild Tuna

$13.00+

Organic ingredients: wild low mercury tuna, lemon aioli, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, sprouts. Full size

Tuna Melt w/ Cheese

$13.50

Organic ingredients: wild low mercury tuna, lemon aioli and swiss cheese melted, then topped with sprouts, avocado, tomatoes and spring mix on wholegrain bread.

***Falafel & Hummus Wrap***

$12.75

90% Organic Ingredients: Baked house made falafels, raw sprouted hummus, tomatoes, spring mix, sprouts, Kalamata olives, and a cashew based tzatziki dressing.

Veggie & Hummus

$13.75

Organic Ingredients: spring mix, carrots, cucumber, avocado, pepperoncini, tomatoes, sprouts, red onion, mayo, mustard, raw sprouted hummus. on focaccia. VEGAN

BLTAE

$14.50

90% Organic Ingredients: Pastured bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, pastured egg, garlic aioli on whole grain bread. (GF, DF)

BLTA

$13.00

90% Organic Ingredients: Multigrain bread, garlic aioli, avocado, pastured nitrate free bacon, tomatoes and spring mix. (GF, DF)

VEGAN BLTA ** With Coconut Bacon

$13.00

90% Organic Ingredients: Soy free gf vegan bacon, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, vegan mayo on focaccia.

Herb Turkey and Avo

$14.50

Organic Ingredients Smokey maple glazed pastured bacon, roasted jalapeno aioli, spring mix, tomatoes and avocado on focaccia.

Panini

Roasted Mediterranean Chicken

Roasted Mediterranean Chicken

$14.00

90% Organic Ingredients: Pesto, Goat cheese, chicken breast, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts. Served on our house made focaccia bread and grilled.

Grilled Vegetable & Pesto

$14.00

90% Organic Ingredients: Pesto, Goat cheese, roasted red peppers, artichokes, grilled zucchini and tomatoes. Served on our house made focaccia bread and grilled. (Vegan= specify no cheese)

Twisted Reuben- OG

Twisted Reuben- OG

$14.00

90% Organic Ingredients: Local organic horseradish sauerkraut, mustard, uncured pastrami, tomatoes, spinach and chipotle aioli. Served on our house made focaccia bread and grilled. (GF, DF)

Twisted Reuben- VEGAN

$14.00

90% Organic Ingredients: Local organic horseradish sauerkraut, mustard, uncured pastrami, tomatoes, spinach and chipotle aioli. Served on our house made focaccia bread and grilled. (GF, DF)

Twisted Reuben - SMOKED TURKEY

$14.00

Power Bowls

Greek

$13.00

We use Organic Ingredients: Base of quinoa or cauliflower 'rice' topped with feta, cucumber, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and chickpeas. Greek dressing on the side (Vegan= specify no Feta)

Chickpea & Avo

$13.00

We use Organic Ingredients: Base of quinoa or cauliflower rice topped with chickpeas, sweet potatoes, avocado, kale, grilled zucchini, chili lime pepitas with tahini dressing on the side. (Naturally Vegan)

Roasted Veggie Power Bowl

$14.00

We use Organic Ingredients: Base of Quinoa or Cauliflower 'rice' Red bell peppers, portobello mushrooms, zucchini, sweet potatoes, red onions and spinach. Herbed goat cheese with a lemon vinaigrette on the side. Drizzled with a balsamic reduction. Served warm. (Vegan= specify no cheese, sub Avocado)

South of the Border

South of the Border

$14.00

We use organic ingredients. Choose base of warm brown rice, quinoa or cauliflower rice (+$1) with black beans, roasted red peppers, spinach, sweet potatoes, chili lime pepitas, avocado, salsa, Nomad Eats cashew 'nacho cheeze'. Vegan. GF.

Salads

Chicken Curry Salad

$8.00+

We use Organic Ingredients: Chicken breast, raisins and diced apples highlighted by an Indian curry sauce with tomato slices and spring mix.

Cranberry & Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

90% Organic Ingredients: Spring mix, dried cranberries, apple slices, goat cheese, maple glazed pecans.

****Falafel & Hummus Salad

$12.75

90% Organic Ingredients: Baked house made falafels, raw sprouted hummus, tomatoes, spring mix, sprouts, Kalamata olives, with a cashew Tzatziki dressing on the side.

Kale Ceasar Salad

$14.00

Tender kale dressed in our paleo Caesar dressing (contains almonds), avocado, carrots, cherry tomatoes, and herbed grain free croutons.

Wild Smoked Salmon Salad

$16.00

We use Organic Ingredients: Wild smoked salmon, spinach, spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, apple slices, dried cranberries and sliced almonds. Sweet and tangy vinaigrette on the side.

Low Mercury Wild Tuna Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$3.75

90% Organic Ingredients: Spring mix, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, dried cranberries, choice of dressing.

Classic Sandwiches+Kids

Baked Chicken Strips

$10.00

Free range chicken breast tenders breaded and baked. Served with your choice of Sauce and Side (if ordered)

Almond Butter & J

$7.00

Almond butter and strawberry jam on whole grain GF bread. Vegan=order on ciabatta sandwich roll.

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Organic Ingredients: Cheddar and American cheese on whole grain bread. (GF)

Quesadilla

$5.50

Blend of organic Mexican cheeses grilled in a Teff tortilla. (GF)

Turkey & Cheddar

$10.00

Diestel turkey, cheddar or avo, mayo, spring mix on multigrain bread. GF, Organic.

Peanut Butter & J

$7.00

Soup

Options vary, please call the store for today's flavor

Soup

$5.50+

Quiche

We do our best to have everything in stock, but please note we may be out sometimes.

Roasted Veggie Quiche

$6.00

Artichoke & Goat Cheese Quiche

$6.00

On Tap

Peruvian

$6.50+

Passion Of The Elders

$6.50+

Signature Seven

$6.50+

Ginger Raider

$6.50+

Watermelon Punch

$6.50+

Organic Espresso/Coffee

All of our drinks containing espresso contain 2 shots and come in a 12oz cup hot, 16oz cup cold, unless specified.
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

House made organic pumpkin sauce + espresso + choice of milk. Pumpkin sauce sweetened with organic maple syrup and organic coconut sugar and is made with real organic pumpkin

White Chocolate Peppermint Latte (stevia sweetened, no sugar)

$6.50

Stevia sweetened white chocolate + espresso + choice of milk. Contains dairy, naturally sugar free.

Americano

$3.50

2 espresso shots of our organic coffee in a 12oz cup, with water added.

Cappuccino

$4.00

Caveman Coffee

$5.75

A doubleshot of espresso, grass-fed ghee, coconut oil, and cashew milk blended together and served in a 10oz cup.

Cortado

$4.00

Double Espresso Shot

$3.00

Latte (Coffee)

$4.50

Mocha

$5.00

Raw Cacao Mocha

$6.50

Housemade cashew milk, raw cocoa, coconut sugar, cinnamon, espresso. All organic.

Salted Caramel Latte (vegan)

$5.00

Chagaccino

$6.00

Chaga + Milk

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$2.50+Out of stock

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$4.00

Organic Tea

Chai Latte (Hot Only)

Chai Latte (Hot Only)

$5.00

Our made-from-scratch chai mix contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners! Only our special blend of spices, vanilla, coconut sugar and organic chai tea.

Hot Organic Tea

$3.00+

Iced Organic Tea

$3.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.00

We only use organic, ceremonial grade matcha powder for our matcha lattes, lightly sweetened and with a dash of vanilla.

Tea Latte

$4.50

Golden Milk

$5.00

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$5.50

House made organic pumpkin sauce + chai tea + chai spices + choice of milk

Smoothies

E3 live shot

$3.00

Berry Happy

$10.50

Strawberries, raspberries, goji berries, stevia, banana, cashew or coconut milk, cashews.

Glorious Greens

$10.00

Kale, parsley, cucumber, celery, apple, banana and unsweetened fresh apple juice.

Mammoth Mocha

$11.00

Superfood Coffee cold brew, cashew milk, banana, dates, almond butter, cocao, veggie protein, cacoa nibs.

Mint Chip Smoothie

Mint Chip Smoothie

$10.50

Our most popular smoothie! Bananas, coconut water, mint, vanilla, spinach, sprouted cashews, apple, dates, hemp seeds, cocao nibs, veggie protein.

Powerhouse

$11.00

Cashew milk, banana, peanut or almond butter, pumpkin seed protein, kale, dates, chia, cinnamon, vanilla.

Tropical Haven

$10.50

Mango, pineapple, banana, cultured coconut cream, coconut water, stevia, cashew milk.

Acai Bowl

$12.50

Acai blended with bananas, cashew or coconut milk, topped with fresh mango, seasonal berries and granola.

Other Drinks

Organic Orange Juice

$5.00

Chicken Ginger Bone Broth

$7.00

Raw Cacao Drink

$6.00

Housemade cashew milk, raw cocao, cinnamon, coconut sugar.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Our housemade chocolate sauce is dairy free.

Steamed Milk 12oz

$3.50

Cold Milk 8oz

$3.00

Seasonal Lemonade

$5.50

Iced Shamrock

$6.00

Butterfly Lemonade

$5.50

WATER CUP

Water cup w/ ice

Water cup no ice

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Amazing organic food and happy people supporting the community

Website

Location

376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024

Directions

