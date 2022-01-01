Carlsbad restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Carlsbad, California
Carlsbad is known for Carlsbad City Beach, Legoland California, and The Flower Fields garden. There are plenty of ways to work up an appetite in Carlsbad, from swimming to exploring. Once you’re ready for a bite to each you can choose from anything your taste buds may be craving. Steak, seafood, Italian cuisine, and more are all available in the metropolis known as Carlsbad.
Exit the San Diego freeway and you’ll find yourself in the middle of a food oasis. Decadent French food, Mexican cuisine, and quick takeout are all at your fingertips. Order to go and visit the vast beachfront or visit the downtown area for traditional Irish pubs, bars, grills, and more. There are many locations perfect for family dinners and trendy new restaurants to try for date night.
Enjoy the adventure of restaurants in Carlsbad when you explore the possibilities. Invite your friends for a night on the town or treat your co-workers to authentic soul food. Don’t miss out on happy hour. Choose from the incredible local wineries, extensive breweries, or shake it up with specialty mead. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the sights, tastes, and beverages of this beautiful coastal city.
Carlsbad's top cuisines
Must-try Carlsbad restaurants
Pluck United
2527 Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|POUNDED - TLC
|$8.95
|ROTISERIE- BBQ
|$8.95
|FRIED CHICKIN SKINS
|$5.95
GRILL
Grand Avenue Bar & Grill
752 Grand Ave, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Posole
|$10.95
A delicious Mexican stew with pork, hominy (white corn), enchilada sauce and spices!
|Grand Burger
|$9.95
1/2 pound charbroiled burger, 100% Certified Angus Beef. Served with lettuce and tomato.
|Frings
|$5.95
A combo of french fries and onion rings.
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS
Knockout Pizza
2937 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Knockout Pie - 18"
|$24.00
|Garlic Knots
|$4.50
|Porko Red Pie - 18"
|$24.00
TACOS
Casero Taqueria
2674 Gateway Rd #195, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|**Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.95
Wood-fired carne asada with guacamole, salsa fresca and our Mexican cheese blend
|**Pollo Asado Taco
|$4.50
Wood-fired chicken thigh topped with onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.
|**Carne Adasa Taco
|$5.50
Wood-fired carne asada with onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.
Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Meat Lasagna
|$11.99
*PASTA CANNOT BE SUBSTITUTED*
|Caesar Salad
|$3.79
|Wings (12)
|$14.99
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|SALMON & KALE bowl
|$12.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), grilled salmon, lemon-honey kale, nori, sesame seeds, scallions, ginger-teriyaki sauce
|BLACKENED SEARED AHI bowl
|$12.00
(raw) Rice (or quinoa, add 1), blackened seared ahi tuna, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, ginger-teriyaki sauce, wasabi-aioli drizzle
|Taco TRADITIONAL style
|$4.75
Lettuce-cabbage mix, diced tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
SEAFOOD
Jeune et Jolie
2659 State St Ste. 102, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Saturday Family Meal for 2
|$64.00
Choice of 2 proteins. All three sides which include Coconut Rice & Peas, Island Slaw, and Spiced Yams. Comes with Island Chutney, Caribbean Fish Sauce, Jamaican BBQ and Gizzada. Option to add 750ml bottles of tropical cocktails.
|Mother's Day Brunch
|$95.00
Celebrate all the moms out there with a Mother's Day Brunch for 4. Includes Lobster Tail Benedict, a Bottle of Brut and Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice, with sides of Creamed Spinach, Fresh Fruit and Cheese and Freshly Baked Croissants with Normandy Butter and Preserves. Option to add 30g of Regiis Ova Caviar.
|Friday Family Meal for 2
|$64.00
SOLD OUT!
PAELLA: chicken, chorizo, saffron rice // GAZPACHO: lemon oil // PATATAS BRAVAS: smoked peppers, garlic aioli // PISTO: summer vegetables // LECHE FRITA: lemon, cinnamon
-Option to add 750ml bottled Sangria
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Giaola Italian Kitchen
2668 Gateway Road, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Giaola Trio
|$19.00
Lasagna | Cheese Ravioli | Spaghetti
|Meatball Sub on House Italian Roll
|$13.00
Meatball | Mozzarella | Marinara
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$17.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs, Basil, Parmesan, Marinara
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Beach Plum Kitchen
6971 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Ben's Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Scrambled cage-free eggs with natural cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes, spicy black beans, and roasted poblano peppers. Served with tomatillo salsa and salsa fresca on the side.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Cornflake crusted all natural chicken, applewood smoked bacon, sliced tomato, leaf lettuce & basil-green goddess sauce. Served with choice of organic mixed greens, fresh fruit medley, macaroni salad, house made potato chips or spicy beans.
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$11.95
3 pancakes served with whipped butter and syrup.
FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL
5671 Palmer Way Ste C, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|BABY BACK RIBS
|$19.00
"All slow-cooked barbecue in our genuine hickory wood burning pit"
Half rack-5 Bones, Full Rack- 10 Bones
|CATFISH
CATFISH FILLET(SINGLE=1) (DOUBLE=2) CAN BE MADE GRILLED, BLACKENED OR FRIED SOUTHERN STYLE! OR TRY OUR FRIED CATFISH NUGGETS (8 PIECES OR 16)
|TURKEY DINNERS
|$199.00
Choose from our delicious Turkey, Ham, or Prime Rib Dinner! They all come with sage dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and 1 dozen cornbread already included!
(feeds 10-12 ppl)
Pure Project
2825 State Street, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Enchiridion (500ml)
|$40.00
Reserve Imperial Stout - Single, Double, Triple Bourbon Barrel Aged Stouts, 13.7% ABV - 500ml
|Eternal Forever (500ml)
|$34.00
A Blend of Single & Double BBA Stouts w/ Cacao & Wild Thai Banana, 13% ABV - 500ml Bottle
|Forest of Giants (4 Pack)
|$26.00
Murky Quad IPA w/ Nelson, Citra & Wai-iti Hops, 13% ABV - 4 Pack
Earthbar
7710 EL CAMINO REAL, La Costa
|Popular items
|Acai Superberry Bowl
|$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
|Lean + Green
|$10.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.
|Flax Master
|$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
Black Rail Kitchen + Bar
6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Housemade Casarecce
|$24.00
The pasta is made in house and is tossed in a traditional roman italian sauce made from red onion, garlic, chili flake, pancetta, and san marzano tomatoes. It is finished with a touch of butter, parm cheese, olive oil, basil, and topped with burrata cheese, micro basil, and parmesan bread crumbs.
|Kino White Mexican Garlic Shrimp
|$16.00
Kino White Mexican Garlic Shrimp
garlic, olive oil, chili de arbol, artisan bread
|Butter Lettuce Salad
|$12.00
Fresh butter lettuce with avocado, cucumber, watermelon radish, tomatoes, pickled red onion and a fresh herb vinaigrette dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
panko-crusted chicken, garlic chive aioli, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato on a ciabatta bun
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$13.95
grilled chicken, asian greens, cucumbers, red bell peppers, orange wedges, crispy wonton skins & toasted almonds with sesame-hoisin dressing
|Turkey Entree
|$15.95
with natural gravy, cranberry relish & choice of 2 sides
Pure Taco
2742 State Street Suite 102, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Shredded Chicken Taco
|$3.70
Citrus marinated grilled chicken topped with diced onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$5.75
Grilled steak served with diced onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.
|California Burrito
|$10.95
Grilled steak with crispy french fries, guacamole, Mexican cheese blend and salsa fresca
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CUPCAKES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Green Dragon Tavern & Museum
6115 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Seafood Mixed Grill Trio (GF)
|$24.95
grilled cod, salmon, shrimp, Old Bay aioli, asparagus, herb roasted fingerlings.
|French Dip
|$15.95
thinly sliced beef, swiss, horseradish cream, caramelized onions, baguette, au jus, garlic parmesan fries.
|Tavern Brussels Sprouts (GF | V*)
|$10.95
Roasted then flash fried brussels sprouts with applewood smoked bacon, candied pecans, dried cranberries, maple syrup. (V* - without bacon)
PIZZA
Gregorio's Restaurant
300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine tossed with parmesan, Caesar & house croutons.
|Pasta De Cabia
|$19.00
Our “house specialty” pasta smothered in our vodka cream sauce and tossed with plum tomato.
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
House made bread toasted with olive oil and fresh garlic.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
American Heroes & Brew
300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|TOGO NASHVILLE
|$17.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, AHB hot sauce, shredded lettuce, pickles, served on a brioche bun
|TOGO PASADENA
|$16.00
Two 1/4 lb burger patties or single plant-based patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, AHB hero sauce, choice of cheese (Cheddar, Swiss, provolone, White American, or Mozzarella), served on grilled country bread
|TOGO MIAMI
|$17.00
Roasted pork shoulder, ham, mustard, pickles, Swiss cheese, served on an amoroso roll. *Pressed Panini Style
El Puerto Street Taco
890 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.00
Cilantro, onion & guacamole
|2 Taco Plate
|$10.00
Includes rice and beans
|Chips & guacamole
|$5.99
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Notorious Burgers
6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Belby Burger
|$6.99
Angus beef blend, American cheese, Brioche bun
|Swisshroom
|$14.50
Angus beef blend, Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss, Balsamic bacon jam, Arugula, Local tomatoes, Herb aioli, Brioche bun
|Bulger Burger
|$13.95
Proprietary beef blend, American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, red onions, local tomatoes, pickles, notorious sauce and toasted house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy
2628 Gateway Road Suite 135, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Steak and Truffle Frites
|$24.00
6 oz grilled hanger steak, with our version of an Argentinian Chimichurri (cilantro, parsley, garlic, onion and more) sauce, truffle fries. Recommended cooked medium (pink inside).
|Grilled Cheese
|$15.50
Parmesan crusted sourdough, smoked mozzarella, gouda & Vermont cheddar. Cup of tomato bisque. Arugula Salad.
|Classic reuben
|$16.00
House remoulade, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, marble rye and choice of Side.
Bushfire Kitchen
3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Brisket Bowl (gf)
|$10.95
Braised overnight 100% grass-fed angus beef brisket, served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
|American Burger
|$11.95
~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with applewood smoked bacon, aged real cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, local organic avocado, organic ketchup, and housemade mayo.
|Chicken Bowl (gf)
|$9.95
Free-range grilled chicken breast served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Campfire Restaurant
2725 State St., Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Broccoli
|$14.00
chermoula. lime. candied peanut.
|Porridge Bread
|$8.00
whole wheat. rye. sea salt. butter.
|S'mores Kit
|$6.00
(each kit is for one guest)
SusieCakes
3598 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Popular items
|4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie
|$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
|4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie
|$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
Bologna Gourmet
5661 PALMER WAY, STE B, CARLSBAD
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle Paglia e Fieno
|$5.00
Green and white mix of homemade egg noodles
|Chicken Cotoletta
|$20.50
Breaded light fried chicken breast, finished in oven, served with arugula and tomatoes.
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$18.80
Traditional homemade lasagna pasta prepared in layers of besciamella cream, bolognese meat ragu, and parmigiano cheese.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
264 Fresco
264 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.00
san marzano tomato + mozzarella + basil + evoo
|Rigatoni Salsiccia
|$23.00
italian sausage + tomato sauce + mozzarella + basil
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$20.00
pancetta + pecorino romano
Prager Brothers Artisan Breads
5611 Palmer Way, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Corn Muffin (v)
|$2.50
Whether you eat it for breakfast or as a side on a chilly evening, there's nothing corny about this corn muffin.
|Peppermint Chocolate Crinkle Cookie (v)
|$2.50
Move over, York Peppermint Patties! These decadent cookies that will have you crinkling your nose through the winter. (v)
|Blueberry Scone
|$3.50
Housemade creme fraiche with fresh milled spelt flour and organic blueberries.
Oak + Elixir
2917 State St., Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Jalapeño+ Hobbs Bacon Flat
|$16.00
|Baked Brie
|$13.00
|Fig + Burrata + Prosciutto Flat
|$16.00
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
7610 Via Campanile, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|12 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$47.40
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
|Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$27.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Burgeon Beer Company
6350 Yarrow Dr STE C, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Fifth Mirage Hazy DIPA - 4 Pack
|$20.20
Our latest juicy double packs a vibrant punch with Strata, Galaxy, and Vic Secret hops. 8.0% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
|Polar Shift Cold IPA - 4 Pack
|$16.20
We are thrilled to bring you a new approach to hoppy beers in Polar Shift Cold IPA loaded with Mosaic and Citra. “Cold IPAs” are designed to achieve an extremely light body, crisp mouthfeel, and unique hop experience from start to finish. 7.1% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
|Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack
|$12.20
West Coast Pale Ale brewed solely with Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo. 5.8% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
- 2