Carlsbad restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Carlsbad, California

Carlsbad is known for Carlsbad City Beach, Legoland California, and The Flower Fields garden. There are plenty of ways to work up an appetite in Carlsbad, from swimming to exploring. Once you’re ready for a bite to each you can choose from anything your taste buds may be craving. Steak, seafood, Italian cuisine, and more are all available in the metropolis known as Carlsbad.

Exit the San Diego freeway and you’ll find yourself in the middle of a food oasis. Decadent French food, Mexican cuisine, and quick takeout are all at your fingertips. Order to go and visit the vast beachfront or visit the downtown area for traditional Irish pubs, bars, grills, and more. There are many locations perfect for family dinners and trendy new restaurants to try for date night.

Enjoy the adventure of restaurants in Carlsbad when you explore the possibilities. Invite your friends for a night on the town or treat your co-workers to authentic soul food. Don’t miss out on happy hour. Choose from the incredible local wineries, extensive breweries, or shake it up with specialty mead. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the sights, tastes, and beverages of this beautiful coastal city.

Must-try Carlsbad restaurants

Pluck United image

 

Pluck United

2527 Camino Real, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
POUNDED - TLC$8.95
ROTISERIE- BBQ$8.95
FRIED CHICKIN SKINS$5.95
More about Pluck United
Grand Avenue Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Grand Avenue Bar & Grill

752 Grand Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Posole$10.95
A delicious Mexican stew with pork, hominy (white corn), enchilada sauce and spices!
Grand Burger$9.95
1/2 pound charbroiled burger, 100% Certified Angus Beef. Served with lettuce and tomato.
Frings$5.95
A combo of french fries and onion rings.
More about Grand Avenue Bar & Grill
Knockout Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

Knockout Pizza

2937 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (1307 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Knockout Pie - 18"$24.00
Garlic Knots$4.50
Porko Red Pie - 18"$24.00
More about Knockout Pizza
Casero Taqueria image

TACOS

Casero Taqueria

2674 Gateway Rd #195, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
**Carne Asada Burrito$13.95
Wood-fired carne asada with guacamole, salsa fresca and our Mexican cheese blend
**Pollo Asado Taco$4.50
Wood-fired chicken thigh topped with onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.
**Carne Adasa Taco$5.50
Wood-fired carne asada with onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.
More about Casero Taqueria
Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC image

 

Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC

7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lasagna$11.99
*PASTA CANNOT BE SUBSTITUTED*
Caesar Salad$3.79
Wings (12)$14.99
More about Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
FISH DISTRICT image

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.1 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SALMON & KALE bowl$12.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), grilled salmon, lemon-honey kale, nori, sesame seeds, scallions, ginger-teriyaki sauce
BLACKENED SEARED AHI bowl$12.00
(raw) Rice (or quinoa, add 1), blackened seared ahi tuna, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, ginger-teriyaki sauce, wasabi-aioli drizzle
Taco TRADITIONAL style$4.75
Lettuce-cabbage mix, diced tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
More about FISH DISTRICT
Jeune et Jolie image

SEAFOOD

Jeune et Jolie

2659 State St Ste. 102, Carlsbad

Avg 4.7 (2327 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Saturday Family Meal for 2$64.00
Choice of 2 proteins. All three sides which include Coconut Rice & Peas, Island Slaw, and Spiced Yams. Comes with Island Chutney, Caribbean Fish Sauce, Jamaican BBQ and Gizzada. Option to add 750ml bottles of tropical cocktails.
Mother's Day Brunch$95.00
Celebrate all the moms out there with a Mother's Day Brunch for 4. Includes Lobster Tail Benedict, a Bottle of Brut and Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice, with sides of Creamed Spinach, Fresh Fruit and Cheese and Freshly Baked Croissants with Normandy Butter and Preserves. Option to add 30g of Regiis Ova Caviar.
Friday Family Meal for 2$64.00
SOLD OUT!
PAELLA: chicken, chorizo, saffron rice // GAZPACHO: lemon oil // PATATAS BRAVAS: smoked peppers, garlic aioli // PISTO: summer vegetables // LECHE FRITA: lemon, cinnamon
-Option to add 750ml bottled Sangria
More about Jeune et Jolie
Giaola Italian Kitchen image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Giaola Italian Kitchen

2668 Gateway Road, Carlsbad

Avg 4.4 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Giaola Trio$19.00
Lasagna | Cheese Ravioli | Spaghetti
Meatball Sub on House Italian Roll$13.00
Meatball | Mozzarella | Marinara
Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs, Basil, Parmesan, Marinara
More about Giaola Italian Kitchen
Beach Plum Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Beach Plum Kitchen

6971 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ben's Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Scrambled cage-free eggs with natural cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes, spicy black beans, and roasted poblano peppers. Served with tomatillo salsa and salsa fresca on the side.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Cornflake crusted all natural chicken, applewood smoked bacon, sliced tomato, leaf lettuce & basil-green goddess sauce. Served with choice of organic mixed greens, fresh fruit medley, macaroni salad, house made potato chips or spicy beans.
Buttermilk Pancakes$11.95
3 pancakes served with whipped butter and syrup.
More about Beach Plum Kitchen
Felix's BBQ With Soul image

 

FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL

5671 Palmer Way Ste C, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BABY BACK RIBS$19.00
"All slow-cooked barbecue in our genuine hickory wood burning pit"
Half rack-5 Bones, Full Rack- 10 Bones
CATFISH
CATFISH FILLET(SINGLE=1) (DOUBLE=2) CAN BE MADE GRILLED, BLACKENED OR FRIED SOUTHERN STYLE! OR TRY OUR FRIED CATFISH NUGGETS (8 PIECES OR 16)
TURKEY DINNERS$199.00
Choose from our delicious Turkey, Ham, or Prime Rib Dinner! They all come with sage dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and 1 dozen cornbread already included!
(feeds 10-12 ppl)
More about FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL
Pure Project image

 

Pure Project

2825 State Street, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiridion (500ml)$40.00
Reserve Imperial Stout - Single, Double, Triple Bourbon Barrel Aged Stouts, 13.7% ABV - 500ml
Eternal Forever (500ml)$34.00
A Blend of Single & Double BBA Stouts w/ Cacao & Wild Thai Banana, 13% ABV - 500ml Bottle
Forest of Giants (4 Pack)$26.00
Murky Quad IPA w/ Nelson, Citra & Wai-iti Hops, 13% ABV - 4 Pack
More about Pure Project
Earthbar image

 

Earthbar

7710 EL CAMINO REAL, La Costa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Lean + Green$10.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.
Flax Master$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
More about Earthbar
Black Rail Kitchen + Bar image

 

Black Rail Kitchen + Bar

6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.1 (431 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Housemade Casarecce$24.00
The pasta is made in house and is tossed in a traditional roman italian sauce made from red onion, garlic, chili flake, pancetta, and san marzano tomatoes. It is finished with a touch of butter, parm cheese, olive oil, basil, and topped with burrata cheese, micro basil, and parmesan bread crumbs.
Kino White Mexican Garlic Shrimp$16.00
Kino White Mexican Garlic Shrimp
garlic, olive oil, chili de arbol, artisan bread
Butter Lettuce Salad$12.00
Fresh butter lettuce with avocado, cucumber, watermelon radish, tomatoes, pickled red onion and a fresh herb vinaigrette dressing
More about Black Rail Kitchen + Bar
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen

6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.95
panko-crusted chicken, garlic chive aioli, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato on a ciabatta bun
Asian Chicken Salad$13.95
grilled chicken, asian greens, cucumbers, red bell peppers, orange wedges, crispy wonton skins & toasted almonds with sesame-hoisin dressing
Turkey Entree$15.95
with natural gravy, cranberry relish & choice of 2 sides
More about Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
Pure Taco image

 

Pure Taco

2742 State Street Suite 102, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shredded Chicken Taco$3.70
Citrus marinated grilled chicken topped with diced onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde
Grilled Steak Taco$5.75
Grilled steak served with diced onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.
California Burrito$10.95
Grilled steak with crispy french fries, guacamole, Mexican cheese blend and salsa fresca
More about Pure Taco
Green Dragon Tavern & Museum image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CUPCAKES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Green Dragon Tavern & Museum

6115 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad

Avg 4.2 (3444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seafood Mixed Grill Trio (GF)$24.95
grilled cod, salmon, shrimp, Old Bay aioli, asparagus, herb roasted fingerlings.
French Dip$15.95
thinly sliced beef, swiss, horseradish cream, caramelized onions, baguette, au jus, garlic parmesan fries.
Tavern Brussels Sprouts (GF | V*)$10.95
Roasted then flash fried brussels sprouts with applewood smoked bacon, candied pecans, dried cranberries, maple syrup. (V* - without bacon)
More about Green Dragon Tavern & Museum
Gregorio's Restaurant image

PIZZA

Gregorio's Restaurant

300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine tossed with parmesan, Caesar & house croutons.
Pasta De Cabia$19.00
Our “house specialty” pasta smothered in our vodka cream sauce and tossed with plum tomato.
Garlic Bread$6.00
House made bread toasted with olive oil and fresh garlic.
More about Gregorio's Restaurant
American Heroes & Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

American Heroes & Brew

300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120, Carlsbad

Avg 5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TOGO NASHVILLE$17.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, AHB hot sauce, shredded lettuce, pickles, served on a brioche bun
TOGO PASADENA$16.00
Two 1/4 lb burger patties or single plant-based patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, AHB hero sauce, choice of cheese (Cheddar, Swiss, provolone, White American, or Mozzarella), served on grilled country bread
TOGO MIAMI$17.00
Roasted pork shoulder, ham, mustard, pickles, Swiss cheese, served on an amoroso roll. *Pressed Panini Style
More about American Heroes & Brew
El Puerto Street Taco image

 

El Puerto Street Taco

890 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco$3.00
Cilantro, onion & guacamole
2 Taco Plate$10.00
Includes rice and beans
Chips & guacamole$5.99
More about El Puerto Street Taco
Notorious Burgers image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Notorious Burgers

6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Belby Burger$6.99
Angus beef blend, American cheese, Brioche bun
Swisshroom$14.50
Angus beef blend, Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss, Balsamic bacon jam, Arugula, Local tomatoes, Herb aioli, Brioche bun
Bulger Burger$13.95
Proprietary beef blend, American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, red onions, local tomatoes, pickles, notorious sauce and toasted house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.
More about Notorious Burgers
Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy image

 

Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy

2628 Gateway Road Suite 135, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Steak and Truffle Frites$24.00
6 oz grilled hanger steak, with our version of an Argentinian Chimichurri (cilantro, parsley, garlic, onion and more) sauce, truffle fries. Recommended cooked medium (pink inside).
Grilled Cheese$15.50
Parmesan crusted sourdough, smoked mozzarella, gouda & Vermont cheddar. Cup of tomato bisque. Arugula Salad.
Classic reuben$16.00
House remoulade, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, marble rye and choice of Side.
More about Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy
Bushfire Kitchen image

 

Bushfire Kitchen

3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Bowl (gf)$10.95
Braised overnight 100% grass-fed angus beef brisket, served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
American Burger$11.95
~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with applewood smoked bacon, aged real cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, local organic avocado, organic ketchup, and housemade mayo.
Chicken Bowl (gf)$9.95
Free-range grilled chicken breast served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Campfire Restaurant image

 

Campfire Restaurant

2725 State St., Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Broccoli$14.00
chermoula. lime. candied peanut.
Porridge Bread$8.00
whole wheat. rye. sea salt. butter.
S'mores Kit$6.00
(each kit is for one guest)
More about Campfire Restaurant
SusieCakes image

 

SusieCakes

3598 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
More about SusieCakes
Bologna Gourmet image

 

Bologna Gourmet

5661 PALMER WAY, STE B, CARLSBAD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tagliatelle Paglia e Fieno$5.00
Green and white mix of homemade egg noodles
Chicken Cotoletta$20.50
Breaded light fried chicken breast, finished in oven, served with arugula and tomatoes.
Lasagna Bolognese$18.80
Traditional homemade lasagna pasta prepared in layers of besciamella cream, bolognese meat ragu, and parmigiano cheese.
More about Bologna Gourmet
264 Fresco image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

264 Fresco

264 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
san marzano tomato + mozzarella + basil + evoo
Rigatoni Salsiccia$23.00
italian sausage + tomato sauce + mozzarella + basil
Spaghetti Carbonara$20.00
pancetta + pecorino romano
More about 264 Fresco
Prager Brothers Artisan Breads image

 

Prager Brothers Artisan Breads

5611 Palmer Way, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corn Muffin (v)$2.50
Whether you eat it for breakfast or as a side on a chilly evening, there's nothing corny about this corn muffin.
Peppermint Chocolate Crinkle Cookie (v)$2.50
Move over, York Peppermint Patties! These decadent cookies that will have you crinkling your nose through the winter. (v)
Blueberry Scone$3.50
Housemade creme fraiche with fresh milled spelt flour and organic blueberries.
More about Prager Brothers Artisan Breads
Oak + Elixir image

 

Oak + Elixir

2917 State St., Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapeño+ Hobbs Bacon Flat$16.00
Baked Brie$13.00
Fig + Burrata + Prosciutto Flat$16.00
More about Oak + Elixir
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

7610 Via Campanile, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 Box Cupcake Assortment$47.40
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
More about SusieCakes
Banner pic

 

Burgeon Beer Company

6350 Yarrow Dr STE C, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fifth Mirage Hazy DIPA - 4 Pack$20.20
Our latest juicy double packs a vibrant punch with Strata, Galaxy, and Vic Secret hops. 8.0% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Polar Shift Cold IPA - 4 Pack$16.20
We are thrilled to bring you a new approach to hoppy beers in Polar Shift Cold IPA loaded with Mosaic and Citra. “Cold IPAs” are designed to achieve an extremely light body, crisp mouthfeel, and unique hop experience from start to finish. 7.1% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack$12.20
West Coast Pale Ale brewed solely with Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo. 5.8% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
More about Burgeon Beer Company

