BG picView gallery
Burgers
American

Bushfire Kitchen LA COSTA

review star

No reviews yet

3433 Via Montebello, #166

Carlsbad, CA 92009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grass-Fed Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)
Sustainable Salmon Bowl (gf)
Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)

Utensils

No Utensils or Napkins

Save the planet! Add to cart to let us know you don't need utensils or napkins.

Bowls

Served with organic brown rice, himalayan basmati rice or fresh mashed potatoes, topped with grilled or roasted fresh veggies and a protein of your choice. Our meats are humanely raised without antibiotics or hormones. All of our bowls are gluten-free.
Braised Grass-Fed Brisket Bowl (gf)

Braised Grass-Fed Brisket Bowl (gf)

$13.95

Braised overnight 100% grass-fed angus beef brisket, served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.

Free-Range Chicken Bowl (gf)

Free-Range Chicken Bowl (gf)

$12.95

Free-range grilled chicken breast served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.

Sustainable Salmon Bowl (gf)

Sustainable Salmon Bowl (gf)

$15.50

Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.

Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)

Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)

$13.95

Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.

Grass-Fed Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)

Grass-Fed Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)

$14.95

100% grass-fed tri-tip marinated in our house spice blend and grilled to tender perfection. Served over your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.

Grilled Veggie Bowl (gf) (v)

Grilled Veggie Bowl (gf) (v)

$10.95

Freshly grilled seasonal vegetables on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice or our famous mashed potatoes and topped with your choice of roasted squash, baked sweet potatoes, or more grilled veggies. Gluten-Free.

Grass-Fed Burgers

Our burgers are made with 100% grass-fed beef humanely raised in the midwest. All sauces are house-made and Gluten-Free. Both our focaccia and gluten-free buns are freshly made in house daily.
American Burger

American Burger

$13.50

~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with applewood smoked bacon, aged real cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, local organic avocado, organic ketchup, and housemade mayo.

Bushfire Burger

Bushfire Burger

$12.50

~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with aged real cheddar, lettuce, pickles, red onion, and housemade peri mayo.

California Burger

California Burger

$13.50

~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with aged real cheddar, organic local avocado, wild baby arugula, tomato, house-pickled red onions, and housemade basil pesto aioli.

En Fuego Burger

En Fuego Burger

$13.50

~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with pepper jack cheese, spicy millionaire's bacon, lettuce, house-pickled red onions, local organic avocado, and spicy housemade jalapeño aioli.

Peri Peri Chicken Burger

Peri Peri Chicken Burger

$11.50

Free-range chicken breast dipped in our peri peri sauce, lettuce, tomato, organic local avocado, red onions, pickles, and housemade peri mayo.

Vegetarian Burger (v)

Vegetarian Burger (v)

$10.95

Gluten-free quinoa veggie patty with sharp cheddar, organic local avocado, wild baby arugula, tomato, house-pickled red onions, grilled zucchini, and housemade basil pesto aioli.

Sandwiches

Both our vegan focaccia bread and gluten-free buns are freshly made in house. All of our sauces are house-made and Gluten-Free. Our meats are humanely raised without antibiotics or hormones.
BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich

BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich

$13.50

100% grass-fed natural tri-tip, sharp cheddar, grilled onions, and our housemade gluten-free barbeque sauce.

Gaucho Steak Sandwich

Gaucho Steak Sandwich

$13.50

100% grass-fed natural tri-tip, sliced tomato, grilled onions, and housemade chimichurri.

Millionaire's BLT

Millionaire's BLT

$11.50

Our housemade spicy millionaire's bacon, fresh tomato, and crisp lettuce bound together with our made from scratch mayo.

Nashville Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

free-range chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, double smoked sweet and spicy Millionaire's bacon, tomato, house-pickled red onions, arugula and housemade jalapeno aioli.

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Free-range chicken breast, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local organic avocado, and made from scratch mayo.

Vegan Avocado Hummus Sandwich (ve)

Vegan Avocado Hummus Sandwich (ve)

$10.95

Organic local avocado, housemade lemon hummus, tomato, arugula and house-pickled red onions. Vegan.

Salads

All salads and dressings are housemade with the freshest ingredients and gluten-free (with the exception of croutons). Dressing will be served on the side for to-go or delivery orders.
Caesar Salad (rgf)

Caesar Salad (rgf)

$12.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, applewood bacon, local organic avocado, and housemade croutons topped with shaved parmesan cheese and served with our housemade caesar dressing.

Greek Salad (gf) (v)

Greek Salad (gf) (v)

$12.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, diced bell peppers, and kalamata olives topped with feta cheese and our housemade red wine vinaigrette. Gluten-Free.

Quinoa & Power Greens Salad (gf) (ve)

Quinoa & Power Greens Salad (gf) (ve)

$12.50

Organic quinoa, black rice, wild baby arugula, baby kale, baby spinach, roasted beets, local organic avocado, chickpeas, and orange segments served with soy & orange vinaigrette. Gluten-Free.

Spinach & Strawberry Salad (gf) (v)

Spinach & Strawberry Salad (gf) (v)

$12.50

Baby spinach, creamy goat cheese, fresh strawberries, and housemade candied almonds served with our housemade poppy seed dressing. Gluten-Free.

Side Salads

Plates

Chimichurri Tri-Tip Plate (gf)

Chimichurri Tri-Tip Plate (gf)

$19.95

100% USDA grass-fed tri-tip topped with housemade chimichurri. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).

BBQ Chicken Plate (gf)

BBQ Chicken Plate (gf)

$14.95

Free-range chicken breast dipped in housemade BBQ sauce and freshly grilled. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).

Peri Peri Chicken Plate (gf)

Peri Peri Chicken Plate (gf)

$14.95

Free-range chicken breast dipped in peri peri sauce and freshly grilled. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).

Sustainable Salmon Plate (gf)

Sustainable Salmon Plate (gf)

$20.95

Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sun dried tomatoes, capers and Italian parsley. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).

Surf & Turf Plate (gf)

Surf & Turf Plate (gf)

$21.95

100% USDA grass-fed chimichurri tri-tip and sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers and Italian parsley. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).

Mixed Veggies Plate (gf) (ve)

Mixed Veggies Plate (gf) (ve)

$13.95

Freshly grilled seasonal vegetables. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).

Sides

Housemade sides prepared with the freshest ingredients.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes (gf) (v)

Garlic Mashed Potatoes (gf) (v)

$3.75+

Yukon Gold potatoes mashed with butter, cream, and roasted garlic. Gluten-Free & Vegetarian.

Grilled Veggies (gf) (ve)

Grilled Veggies (gf) (ve)

$3.95+

Summer squash, zucchini, red peppers, carrots and onions freshly grilled and simply seasoned. Gluten-Free & Vegan.

Roasted Squash (gf) (ve)

Roasted Squash (gf) (ve)

$4.50+

Butternut Squash tossed with shallots and thyme and roasted. Gluten-Free & Vegan.

Roasted Curry Cauliflower (gf) (ve)

Roasted Curry Cauliflower (gf) (ve)

$4.50+

Organic cauliflower roasted with a light dusting of our house curry spice and turmeric. Gluten-Free and vegan.

Baked Sweet Potatoes (gf) (ve)

Baked Sweet Potatoes (gf) (ve)

$3.95+

Sweet Potatoes tossed with soy sauce and sesame seeds then slowly roasted. Gluten-Free & Vegan.

French Fries (gf) (ve)

French Fries (gf) (ve)

$3.75+

Extra crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Gluten-Free & Vegan. Served with housemade peri mayo (contains egg)

Grandma's Mac & Cheese (v)*

Grandma's Mac & Cheese (v)*

$4.25+

Penne pasta tossed with our famous cheese sauce that has the perfect kick. Topped with panko crumbs and freshly baked. Vegetarian.

Sweet Potato Fries (gf) (ve)

Sweet Potato Fries (gf) (ve)

$4.75+

Extra crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Gluten-Free & Vegan. Served with housemade peri mayo (contains egg)

Brussels Sprouts (gf) (ve)

Brussels Sprouts (gf) (ve)

$4.75+

Halved brussels sprouts roasted and drizzled with reduced balsamic. Gluten-Free & Vegan.

Basmati Rice (gf) (ve)

Basmati Rice (gf) (ve)

$3.50+

Fluffy Basmati Rice. Gluten-Free & Vegan.

Organic Brown Rice (gf) (ve)

Organic Brown Rice (gf) (ve)

$3.50+

California Brown Rice. Gluten-Free & Vegan.

Focaccia Bread & Scallion Sauce (ve)

Focaccia Bread & Scallion Sauce (ve)

$1.25

Housemade focaccia bread baked daily and served with our fresh scallion sauce.

GF Bun & Scallion Sauce (gf) (ve)

$2.00

Extra Sauce (1.5oz)

Empanadas

Free-Range Chicken Empanada

Free-Range Chicken Empanada

$4.50

Free-range, citrus marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, sundried tomato, red onion, and feta cheese. We recommend our fresh house made chimichurri as a dip.

Grass-Fed Beef Empanada

Grass-Fed Beef Empanada

$4.50

Fresh, grass-fed ground beef, potatoes, onions, garlic and spices. We recommend our fresh house made chimichurri as a dip.

Veggie Empanada (v)

Veggie Empanada (v)

$4.50

Yummy blend of spinach, roasted corn, bell peppers, potato, cilantro, onions and pepper-jack cheese. We recommend our fresh house made chimichurri as a dip.

Empanada of the Month – Pumpkin Pie

Empanada of the Month – Pumpkin Pie

$4.50

A Holiday Staple! Our pumpkin pie empanada is filled with fluffy pumpkin custard, wrapped in our flaky pastry crust, and finished with a light dusting of cinnamon sugar

Cookies

Our cookies baked in house daily.
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

A classic favorite with large gooey semisweet chocolate chunks.

Triple Chocolate Cookie

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$3.00

A special blend created for chocolate lovers - Dutch cocoa, white chocolate and thick semisweet chocolate chips.

Macadamia Royal Cookie

Macadamia Royal Cookie

$3.00

Hawaiin macadamias, shredded coconut, and semisweet chocolate chips.

Lemon Cooler Cookie

Lemon Cooler Cookie

$3.00

Fresh lemon zest, white chocolate chunks, and a dash of coconut combined in our not-so-sweet dough.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate chips and natural butter in our gluten-free dough made with rice tapioca flours.

Kids

For guests 10 & under.

Cheese Quesadilla (v)

$7.50

Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with one side.

Free-Range Chicken (gf)

$8.50

Free-range chicken breast. Served with one side. Gluten-Free.

Chicken Strips (gf)

$8.50

Gluten-Free chicken strips served with one side.

Kids Noodles & Butter (v)

$6.50

Spaghetti noodles tossed with butter.

Soft Drinks

Housemade Iced Tea

Housemade Iced Tea

$4.00

Fresh Brewed Tropical Iced Tea (unsweetened).

Housemade Lemonade

Housemade Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade made with fresh lemon juice.

Housemade Lavender Hibiscus Lemonade

Housemade Lavender Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.00

Lavender Hibiscus Lemonade made with fresh lemon juice and fresh brewed lavender and hibiscus herbs.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Half fresh brewed tropical iced tea (unsweetened) & half housemade lemonade made with fresh lemon juice.

Craft Soda

Craft Soda

$3.25

STUBBORN SODA - made with high quality ingredients, natural flavors, and without artificial sweetener or high fructose corn syrup.

Bottle Water

$2.25

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Kids Drinks

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Kids Soda

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh meals that are made slow & served fast.

Website

Location

3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad, CA 92009

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Bushfire Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

San Elijo Vine & Tap
orange star4.5 • 512
1231 Elfin Forest Rd. West Ste #110 San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Amalfi Marina Bar
orange star5.0 • 1
1035 La Bonita Dr San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Beach Plum Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,287
6971 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,143
6985 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Encinitas
orange star4.1 • 1,820
407 Encinitas Blvd Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Home&Away Encinitas
orange starNo Reviews
485 S Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Carlsbad

The Cheesecake Factory
orange star4.4 • 19,345
2525 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Veggie Grill
orange star4.6 • 6,630
965 Palomar Airport Rd Carlsbad, CA 92011
View restaurantnext
Beach Plum Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,287
6971 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,143
6985 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Pure Burger - Carlsbad
orange star4.3 • 5,985
2641 Gateway Road Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Luna Grill
orange star4.7 • 5,408
2681 Gateway Rd Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carlsbad
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston