Carlsbad burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Carlsbad

American Heroes & Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

American Heroes & Brew

300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120, Carlsbad

Avg 5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TOGO HOBOKEN$17.00
Ham, salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, oregano, served on an amoroso roll
TOGO MIAMI$17.00
Roasted pork shoulder, ham, mustard, pickles, Swiss cheese, served on an amoroso roll. *Pressed Panini Style
TOGO MANHATTAN$17.00
Pastrami, dark ale ground mustard, served on rye bread
*Make it a Reuben (Russian dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese) $1
More about American Heroes & Brew
Notorious Burgers image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Notorious Burgers

6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Capone$15.50
Proprietary beef blend, pepper jack, crispy onions, pan fried cage free egg, avocado mash, sriracha aioli and toasted house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.
Belby Burger$6.99
Angus beef blend, American cheese, Brioche bun
Blackened Blue$14.95
Blackened beef, blue cheese, apricot onion jam, arugula, bacon, balsamic reduction and lemon sriracha aioli. Includes salad or coleslaw.
More about Notorious Burgers
Bushfire Kitchen image

 

Bushfire Kitchen

3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Bowl (gf)$10.95
Braised overnight 100% grass-fed angus beef brisket, served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Salmon Plate (gf)$19.00
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, Italian parsley and capers. Gluten-Free. Served over organic brown rice or basmati rice with our housemade focaccia bread & scallion sauce and a choice of one side.
American Burger$11.95
~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with applewood smoked bacon, aged real cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, local organic avocado, organic ketchup, and housemade mayo.
More about Bushfire Kitchen

