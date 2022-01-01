Carlsbad burger restaurants you'll love
More about American Heroes & Brew
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
American Heroes & Brew
300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|TOGO HOBOKEN
|$17.00
Ham, salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, oregano, served on an amoroso roll
|TOGO MIAMI
|$17.00
Roasted pork shoulder, ham, mustard, pickles, Swiss cheese, served on an amoroso roll. *Pressed Panini Style
|TOGO MANHATTAN
|$17.00
Pastrami, dark ale ground mustard, served on rye bread
*Make it a Reuben (Russian dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese) $1
More about Notorious Burgers
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Notorious Burgers
6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Capone
|$15.50
Proprietary beef blend, pepper jack, crispy onions, pan fried cage free egg, avocado mash, sriracha aioli and toasted house bun. Includes salad or coleslaw.
|Belby Burger
|$6.99
Angus beef blend, American cheese, Brioche bun
|Blackened Blue
|$14.95
Blackened beef, blue cheese, apricot onion jam, arugula, bacon, balsamic reduction and lemon sriracha aioli. Includes salad or coleslaw.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Bushfire Kitchen
3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Brisket Bowl (gf)
|$10.95
Braised overnight 100% grass-fed angus beef brisket, served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
|Salmon Plate (gf)
|$19.00
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, Italian parsley and capers. Gluten-Free. Served over organic brown rice or basmati rice with our housemade focaccia bread & scallion sauce and a choice of one side.
|American Burger
|$11.95
~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with applewood smoked bacon, aged real cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, local organic avocado, organic ketchup, and housemade mayo.