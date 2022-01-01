Go
Burger Lounge

SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

961 Palomar Airport Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (995 reviews)

Popular Items

Lounge Burger$11.04
100% Grass-fed American Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, BL 1000 Island - Cooked medium unless otherwise instructed.
The "Classic"$11.04
Grass-Fed Beef, American Cheese, Organic Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, Pickles - Cooked medium unless otherwise instructed.
Wild Alaskan Cod Sandwich$13.26
Longline Caught, Pan Fried Cod Fillet, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce
Plant-Based Paleo Burger (Keto)$15.48
IMPOSSIBLE™ Burger, Grilled Zucchini, Grilled Tomato, Avocado, Daikon Sprouts (no bun)
Grilled Alaskan Cod Paleo (Keto)$17.70
Alaskan Cod Fillets, Bacon, Grilled Zucchini, Grilled Tomato, Avocado, Daikon Sprouts (no bun)
The Husky$14.37
100% Grass-fed American Double Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, BL 1000 Island - Cooked medium unless otherwise instructed.
S.O.B. (Son of a Butcher)$11.04
100% Grass-fed American Beef, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, BL 1000 Island - Cooked medium unless otherwise instructed.
Paleo Burger (Keto)$14.37
100% Grass-fed American Beef, Bacon, Grilled Zucchini, Grilled Tomato, Avocado, Daikon Sprouts (no bun) - Cooked medium unless otherwise instructed.
Ancient Grain Paleo (Keto)$16.59
BL Ancient Grain patties, Grilled Zucchini, Grilled Tomato, Avocado, Daikon Sprouts (no bun)
Turkey Paleo (Keto)$14.37
Turkey with fresh basil, Bacon, Grilled Zucchini, Grilled Tomato, Avocado, Daikon Sprouts (no bun)

Location

961 Palomar Airport Blvd

Carlsbad CA

