Jacksonville restaurants you'll love

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|The YARD BIRD
|$10.49
House marinated chicken breast, topped with choice cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & garlic aioli sauce.
|Jumpin' Jax Salad
|$11.49
House salad mix with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, and topped with our house-made croutons & avocado.
|The Smoke House Burger
|$12.99
Topped with melted cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon, honey balsamic grilled onion, tomato, & our smoky BBQ sauce.
SLICE
9725 crosshill blvd #112, jacksonville
|Popular items
|12" Cheese Pizza
|$10.99
|14" Pepperoni
|$15.50
|18" Cheese Pizza
|$16.99
Beach Diner
11362 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Fish-N-Grits Breakfast
|$12.99
Deep-fried 7oz filet (no bones!) two eggs (any style) cheese grits, toast or English muffin.
|The Ultimate
|$12.99
Two eggs (any style) with home fries topped with melted cheese, grits, bacon, sausage links and pancakes (2).
|Double Traditional Eggs Benedict
|$11.99
Two perfectly poached eggs on a grilled English muffin, Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise sauce, with home fries, grits or fresh fruit.
Culhane’s Irish Pub
9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Sausage Rolls
|$10.00
A blend of Irish sausage and spices rolled in a puff pastry and baked. Served with our famous hot mustard.
|Pub Pretzel
|$6.00
Freshly baked Cinotti's unsalted pretzel served with your choice of beer cheese or hot mustard
|Sweet Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, carrots, onion, peas stewed in our sweet Guinness and demi gravy. Topped w garlic whipped potatoes.
Add cheese for a well rounded addition
MOJO Bar-B-Que
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Disco Fries
|$9.00
Hand-Cut Fries topped with jack & cheddar cheese and Brisket Debris Gravy
|Two-Meat Combo
|$19.00
A choice of two meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
|Pulled Pork Quesadilla
|$11.00
Pulled pork, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Jumpin' Jax Burger
|$10.99
Our seasoned patty with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Served with choice of our house-made JAX sauce, honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$9.49
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|VEGGIE (BLACK BEAN) BURGER
|$6.45
Black Bean Garden Patty
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
|SALMON BURGER
|$6.75
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
5960 Richard Street, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|BUDDY HOLLY
|$11.00
CRISPY TENDERS, HAND CUT FRIES AND ONE SAUCE OF YOUR CHOICE
*additional sauce* $0.50 extra
|FRIZZLE FRIES
|$5.00
LEGIT! IDAHO RUSSET, DOUBLE FRIED, TOSSED IN SEA SALT
|BAMBOLEO
|$6.00
CRISPY SWEET POTATO CHUNKS, BARBEQUE SPICE, BLACK GARLIC MAYO, SCALLIONS
Vale Food Co.
90 Riverside Ave #603, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|BYO Regular Bowl
|$12.49
Select 2 choices of bases, 2 vegetables, 2 proteins, and 1 boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
|BYO Small Bowl
|$8.49
Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
|BYO Poke Bowl
Build your own Poké Bowl. Available in three sizes - small, regular, and super. Choose your base, an avocado layer, your protein, and 3 toppings. Side Dressing included.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
V Pizza & Sidecar
1406 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|CARNIVORA
|$19.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pancetta, soppressata, sausage, red onions, garlic, fresh basil
|CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (10) (Spicy)
|$15.95
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil. GLUTEN FREE.
|FLYIN HAWAIIAN
|$19.50
mozzarella, sliced gouda, honey pancetta, roasted pineapple with nutmeg and brown sugar, red onion, fresh basil **Spice it up with a hit of calabrian pepper oil
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bellwether
100 N Laura St #100, Jacksonville, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Single Bellwether Burger
|$10.00
American cheese, house pickles, iceberg, tomatoes, onion, duke’s mayonnaise
*add fried egg +1
*add bacon +2
|Potato & Leek Soup (Cup)
|$8.00
*Gluten Free
*Vegetarian
Garnished with truffle oil, chives, cream
|Shoestring Fries
|$6.00
*Vegetarian
*add spicy togarashi +1
*add truffle +2
Dick's Wings & Grill
6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|DWG Ultimate Waffle Fries
|$12.99
DWG’s famous waffle fries topped with boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and finished with melted cheddar-jack cheese, chopped celery & your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$7.99
Savory fresh mushrooms breaded, deep fried & served with Cajun ranch dressing.
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
Sliced crinkle cut pickle chips, lightly breaded & fried golden-brown.
Served with Cajun ranch dressing.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Gill Bistro
4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, cucumber slices, feta cheese, topped with cherry tomatoes and red onion
|Chicken Wings
Your choice of 5, 10, 20, or more wings in your choice of one of our signature sauces (hot, medium, mild, Cajun ranch, lemon pepper, honey BBQ, teriyaki, or plain)
|Side Fries
|$3.99
French fries seasoned to perfection with our house seasoning
Crane Ramen
1029 Park Street, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Shoyu
|$15.50
|Karaage Chicken
|$6.95
|Tonkotsu
|$16.50
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken
1173 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Kids Tender
|$6.00
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
|Crinkle Cut Fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Tidbit Special Salad
|$9.69
Our Signature Salad! Seasoned Chicken Chunks on a scoop of Pasta Salad with Fresh Avocado & Cheddar Cheese. Served on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular)
|$8.99
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
|Tidbits’ Reuben
|$9.59
Thin Sliced Pastrami topped with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Russian Dressing & Sauerkraut on Marble Rye. Grilled to Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Chai Latte
|$3.75
An infusion of naturally sweetened black tea and spices blended with milk. Have it hot or iced
|Flat White
Our Double Espresso with a thin layer of microfoam. Best enjoyed as an 8 or 12 ounce, for a more robust coffee experience.
|Cold Brew
|$3.65
Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS
The Local
4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|CHICKEN CLUB
|$14.00
grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & mayo on toasted brioche
|WONDER TACOS
|$12.00
grilled chicken thigh, WonderSauce, red cabbage, sweet chili aioli & cilantro on grilled flour tortillas; sazon-lime wonton chips
|PASTA MIRAMAR
|$14.00
Ground sausage, fresh spinach, roasted tomatoes & fettuccine in a spicy tomato cream sauce
Sugarfire Smoke House
12959 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Meat Daddy
|$27.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) 4 bone rib, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, & 4oz each brisket, pulled pork, turkey
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
(Includes 1 Side)
|2 Meat Combo
|$16.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Large Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
|Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
|Stoner's Snack Attack
|$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
V Pizza & Tap Garden
12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville
|Popular items
|CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (5)
|$8.00
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil (SPICY)
|SIDE CAESAR SALAD
|$6.00
romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
|SIDE ITALIAN SALAD
|$6.00
spring mix, fresh tomato, cucumber, shaved parmigiano reggiano
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Tidbit Special Salad
|$9.69
Our Signature Salad! Seasoned Chicken Chunks on a scoop of Pasta Salad with Fresh Avocado & Cheddar Cheese. Served on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.59
Our Classic Tuna Salad Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
|Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$8.99
Thin Sliced Turkey Breast Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1001 Park St., Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Chow Faan
|$8.50
Classic wok-seared fried rice packed with chicken, shrimp, char siu, eggs, onions and soy sauce
|Beef Haw Fun
|$9.50
Fresh wide rice noodles, sliced steak, green onions, bean sprouts, onions, and soy sauce.
|Street Skewers - Bulgogi Beef
|$9.00
Three per order, sliced flank steak brushed with bulgogi sauce, cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
MOJO No. 4
3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Nachos
|$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
|Mojo Q Salad
|$16.00
Any combination of pulled pork, beef brisket, turkey breast, or pulled chicken served on a bed of romaine, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cukes and croutons
|Onion Rings
|$10.00
Double breaded, served with buttermilk ranch
Kims Korean BBQ
9825-1 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|A-3 Haemool Pa Jeon 해물 파전
|$15.99
Korean seafood pancake filled with various seafood & green onions (CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
|A-2 Mandu 만두
|$8.99
Korean style beef & vegetable dumplings
|11. Dol Sot Bibimbap 돌솥 비빔밥
|$20.99
Warmed white rice mixed with beef & vegetableswith steamed rice in a hot stone pot (CONTAINS EGGS)
Southern Grounds & Company
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Grits Bowl
|$7.10
Stone Ground Grits, Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Chives (Available until NOON daily)
|Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Sausage or Bacon or Ham
|Caprese Panini
|$11.50
Ciabatta, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
Wicked Barley Brewing Company
4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|HOUSE MADE PRETZEL
|$13.00
BEER CHEESE / BAVARIAN MUSTARD
|THE CURD BURGER
|$16.00
8OZ CAST IRON SEARED BURGER PATTY / CHEESE CURDS / BACON / CHEESE SAUCE / JALAPENO GARLIC CHIMICHURRI / PRETZEL BUN
|LEFT LEG LAGER CHEESE CURDS
|$13.00
WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS / BREADED FRESH DAILY / CHOICE OF RANCH OR JALAPENO RANCH
Stoner's Pizza Joint
11565 N Main St, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Small Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
|10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
|Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Taco
818 Post St, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Queso & Chips
|$6.75
House made White cheddar & brie queso dip (4oz) with corn tortilla chips
|Jerk Chicken Burrito
|$8.75
Marinated jerk chicken, black beans, pineapple brown butter, basmati rice.
|Yucca Fries
|$4.75
Yucca Fries (V)
Stoner's Pizza Joint
9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Small Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
|Large Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
|Stoner's Snack Attack
|$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
