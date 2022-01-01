Jacksonville restaurants you'll love

Must-try Jacksonville restaurants

Jumpin' Jax House of Food image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The YARD BIRD$10.49
House marinated chicken breast, topped with choice cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & garlic aioli sauce.
Jumpin' Jax Salad$11.49
House salad mix with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, and topped with our house-made croutons & avocado.
The Smoke House Burger$12.99
Topped with melted cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon, honey balsamic grilled onion, tomato, & our smoky BBQ sauce.
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
SLICE image

 

SLICE

9725 crosshill blvd #112, jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12" Cheese Pizza$10.99
14" Pepperoni$15.50
18" Cheese Pizza$16.99
More about SLICE
Beach Diner image

 

Beach Diner

11362 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish-N-Grits Breakfast$12.99
Deep-fried 7oz filet (no bones!) two eggs (any style) cheese grits, toast or English muffin.
The Ultimate$12.99
Two eggs (any style) with home fries topped with melted cheese, grits, bacon, sausage links and pancakes (2).
Double Traditional Eggs Benedict$11.99
Two perfectly poached eggs on a grilled English muffin, Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise sauce, with home fries, grits or fresh fruit.
More about Beach Diner
Culhane’s Irish Pub image

 

Culhane’s Irish Pub

9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Rolls$10.00
A blend of Irish sausage and spices rolled in a puff pastry and baked. Served with our famous hot mustard.
Pub Pretzel$6.00
Freshly baked Cinotti's unsalted pretzel served with your choice of beer cheese or hot mustard
Sweet Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, carrots, onion, peas stewed in our sweet Guinness and demi gravy. Topped w garlic whipped potatoes.
Add cheese for a well rounded addition
More about Culhane’s Irish Pub
MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO Bar-B-Que

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Disco Fries$9.00
Hand-Cut Fries topped with jack & cheddar cheese and Brisket Debris Gravy
Two-Meat Combo$19.00
A choice of two meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$11.00
Pulled pork, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
More about MOJO Bar-B-Que
Jumpin' Jax House of Food image

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jumpin' Jax Burger$10.99
Our seasoned patty with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Served with choice of our house-made JAX sauce, honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$9.49
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

 

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VEGGIE (BLACK BEAN) BURGER$6.45
Black Bean Garden Patty
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
SALMON BURGER$6.75
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES image

 

FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

5960 Richard Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BUDDY HOLLY$11.00
CRISPY TENDERS, HAND CUT FRIES AND ONE SAUCE OF YOUR CHOICE
*additional sauce* $0.50 extra
FRIZZLE FRIES$5.00
LEGIT! IDAHO RUSSET, DOUBLE FRIED, TOSSED IN SEA SALT
BAMBOLEO$6.00
CRISPY SWEET POTATO CHUNKS, BARBEQUE SPICE, BLACK GARLIC MAYO, SCALLIONS
More about FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
Vale Food Co. image

 

Vale Food Co.

90 Riverside Ave #603, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Regular Bowl$12.49
Select 2 choices of bases, 2 vegetables, 2 proteins, and 1 boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
BYO Small Bowl$8.49
Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
BYO Poke Bowl
Build your own Poké Bowl. Available in three sizes - small, regular, and super. Choose your base, an avocado layer, your protein, and 3 toppings. Side Dressing included.
More about Vale Food Co.
V Pizza & Sidecar image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

V Pizza & Sidecar

1406 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CARNIVORA$19.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pancetta, soppressata, sausage, red onions, garlic, fresh basil
CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (10) (Spicy)$15.95
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil. GLUTEN FREE.
FLYIN HAWAIIAN$19.50
mozzarella, sliced gouda, honey pancetta, roasted pineapple with nutmeg and brown sugar, red onion, fresh basil **Spice it up with a hit of calabrian pepper oil
More about V Pizza & Sidecar
Bellwether image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bellwether

100 N Laura St #100, Jacksonville, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Bellwether Burger$10.00
American cheese, house pickles, iceberg, tomatoes, onion, duke’s mayonnaise
*add fried egg +1
*add bacon +2
Potato & Leek Soup (Cup)$8.00
*Gluten Free
*Vegetarian
Garnished with truffle oil, chives, cream
Shoestring Fries$6.00
*Vegetarian
*add spicy togarashi +1
*add truffle +2
More about Bellwether
Dick's Wings & Grill image

 

Dick's Wings & Grill

6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DWG Ultimate Waffle Fries$12.99
DWG’s famous waffle fries topped with boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and finished with melted cheddar-jack cheese, chopped celery & your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Fried Mushrooms$7.99
Savory fresh mushrooms breaded, deep fried & served with Cajun ranch dressing.
Fried Pickles$7.99
Sliced crinkle cut pickle chips, lightly breaded & fried golden-brown.
Served with Cajun ranch dressing.
More about Dick's Wings & Grill
The Red Gill Bistro image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Gill Bistro

4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4.2 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, cucumber slices, feta cheese, topped with cherry tomatoes and red onion
Chicken Wings
Your choice of 5, 10, 20, or more wings in your choice of one of our signature sauces (hot, medium, mild, Cajun ranch, lemon pepper, honey BBQ, teriyaki, or plain)
Side Fries$3.99
French fries seasoned to perfection with our house seasoning
More about The Red Gill Bistro
Crane Ramen image

 

Crane Ramen

1029 Park Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shoyu$15.50
Karaage Chicken$6.95
Tonkotsu$16.50
More about Crane Ramen
Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken

1173 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Tender$6.00
Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Crinkle Cut Fries
More about Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken
Claras Tidbits image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tidbit Special Salad$9.69
Our Signature Salad! Seasoned Chicken Chunks on a scoop of Pasta Salad with Fresh Avocado & Cheddar Cheese. Served on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular)$8.99
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Tidbits’ Reuben$9.59
Thin Sliced Pastrami topped with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Russian Dressing & Sauerkraut on Marble Rye. Grilled to Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Claras Tidbits
Southern Grounds & Company image

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chai Latte$3.75
An infusion of naturally sweetened black tea and spices blended with milk. Have it hot or iced
Flat White
Our Double Espresso with a thin layer of microfoam. Best enjoyed as an 8 or 12 ounce, for a more robust coffee experience.
Cold Brew$3.65
Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.
More about Southern Grounds & Company
The Local image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS

The Local

4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN CLUB$14.00
grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & mayo on toasted brioche
WONDER TACOS$12.00
grilled chicken thigh, WonderSauce, red cabbage, sweet chili aioli & cilantro on grilled flour tortillas; sazon-lime wonton chips
PASTA MIRAMAR$14.00
Ground sausage, fresh spinach, roasted tomatoes & fettuccine in a spicy tomato cream sauce
More about The Local
Sugarfire Smoke House image

 

Sugarfire Smoke House

12959 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meat Daddy$27.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) 4 bone rib, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, & 4oz each brisket, pulled pork, turkey
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
(Includes 1 Side)
2 Meat Combo$16.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
More about Sugarfire Smoke House
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
V Pizza & Tap Garden image

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden

12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (5)$8.00
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil (SPICY)
SIDE CAESAR SALAD$6.00
romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
SIDE ITALIAN SALAD$6.00
spring mix, fresh tomato, cucumber, shaved parmigiano reggiano
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant image

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tidbit Special Salad$9.69
Our Signature Salad! Seasoned Chicken Chunks on a scoop of Pasta Salad with Fresh Avocado & Cheddar Cheese. Served on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.59
Our Classic Tuna Salad Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Turkey Breast Sandwich$8.99
Thin Sliced Turkey Breast Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1001 Park St., Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (8961 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chow Faan$8.50
Classic wok-seared fried rice packed with chicken, shrimp, char siu, eggs, onions and soy sauce
Beef Haw Fun$9.50
Fresh wide rice noodles, sliced steak, green onions, bean sprouts, onions, and soy sauce.
Street Skewers - Bulgogi Beef$9.00
Three per order, sliced flank steak brushed with bulgogi sauce, cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO No. 4

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Nachos$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Mojo Q Salad$16.00
Any combination of pulled pork, beef brisket, turkey breast, or pulled chicken served on a bed of romaine, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cukes and croutons
Onion Rings$10.00
Double breaded, served with buttermilk ranch
More about MOJO No. 4
Kims Korean BBQ image

 

Kims Korean BBQ

9825-1 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
A-3 Haemool Pa Jeon 해물 파전$15.99
Korean seafood pancake filled with various seafood & green onions (CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
A-2 Mandu 만두$8.99
Korean style beef & vegetable dumplings
11. Dol Sot Bibimbap 돌솥 비빔밥$20.99
Warmed white rice mixed with beef & vegetableswith steamed rice in a hot stone pot (CONTAINS EGGS)
More about Kims Korean BBQ
Southern Grounds & Company image

 

Southern Grounds & Company

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grits Bowl$7.10
Stone Ground Grits, Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Chives (Available until NOON daily)
Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Sausage or Bacon or Ham
Caprese Panini$11.50
Ciabatta, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
More about Southern Grounds & Company
Wicked Barley Brewing Company image

 

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HOUSE MADE PRETZEL$13.00
BEER CHEESE / BAVARIAN MUSTARD
THE CURD BURGER$16.00
8OZ CAST IRON SEARED BURGER PATTY / CHEESE CURDS / BACON / CHEESE SAUCE / JALAPENO GARLIC CHIMICHURRI / PRETZEL BUN
LEFT LEG LAGER CHEESE CURDS$13.00
WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS / BREADED FRESH DAILY / CHOICE OF RANCH OR JALAPENO RANCH
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

11565 N Main St, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Corner Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Taco

818 Post St, Jacksonville

Avg 4.3 (1844 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Queso & Chips$6.75
House made White cheddar & brie queso dip (4oz) with corn tortilla chips
Jerk Chicken Burrito$8.75
Marinated jerk chicken, black beans, pineapple brown butter, basmati rice.
Yucca Fries$4.75
Yucca Fries (V)
More about Corner Taco
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Large Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

No reviews yet

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
