Saint Augustine restaurants you'll love

Saint Augustine restaurants
Toast
  • Saint Augustine

Saint Augustine's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Steakhouses
Vegan
Southern
Must-try Saint Augustine restaurants

Gas Full Service Restaurant image

 

Gas Full Service Restaurant

9c Anastasia Blvd,, St. Augustine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single Cruiser$11.00
1/4 pound, flat top seared burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Island Chicken Wings$12.00
Marinated in Tamari and Pineapple Juice slow roasted and then flash fried and hand spun in your choice of Sweet Thai Chili or Datil BBQ sauce. 10 jumbo wings per order.
Mahi Sandwich$14.00
Fresh local caught Mahi, Blackened, char grilled, or sauteed with lemon caper aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on our home made bun
More about Gas Full Service Restaurant
Forgotten Tonic image

 

Forgotten Tonic

6 Aviles Street, St. Augustine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kid Cheeseburger w/ Fries$8.00
Truffle Fries$12.00
Kid Cheese Flatbread$8.00
More about Forgotten Tonic
2 Creeks Bar & Grill image

 

2 Creeks Bar & Grill

74 capulet Dr Suite 201, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meat Loaf$12.00
Our house recipe is our #1 seller for a reason. Recommended with mashed potatoes and green beans
Cheeseburger$11.50
Choice of American, Swiss, Provolone, cheddar or habanero pepper jack
Ranch Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato and ranch dressing in a grilled wrap
More about 2 Creeks Bar & Grill
The Floridian image

 

The Floridian

72 Spanish Street, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Green Tomatoes$9.75
Southern-terranean
Cornbread Stack$14.00
More about The Floridian
Back 40 A1A image

 

Back 40 A1A

6101 SR-A1A Unit 111, SAINT AUGUSTINE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wet Burrito$12.00
Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed & wrapped with Black Beans, Rice, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Roasted Red Peppers. Smothered In Red Chili Sauce, Topped With More Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Green Onions.
Sante Fe Chicken$12.00
5 oz of Cajun Chicken, Black Beans, Fresh Corn, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Green Onions, Cilantro, & Southwest Ranch
Jerk Chicken Press$12.00
Jerk Chicken, Melted Swiss, Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Cucumbers, Shredded Lettuce, On A Pressed Hoagie
More about Back 40 A1A
MOJO Old City BBQ image

BBQ

MOJO Old City BBQ

5 Cordova Street, St Augustine

Avg 4.6 (2003 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Salmon$19.00
Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon
Two-Meat Combo$19.00
A choice of two meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
Onion Rings$10.00
Double breaded, served with buttermilk ranch
More about MOJO Old City BBQ
Odd Birds Bar image

 

Odd Birds Bar

200 Anastasia Blvd, SAINT AUGUSTINE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Test$0.01
More about Odd Birds Bar
Cortesse's Bistro image

 

Cortesse's Bistro

172 San Marco Avenue, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cortesse's Bistro
Purple Olive image

 

Purple Olive

4255 A1A S,Ste 6, SAINT AUGUSTINE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed Chicken$19.00
GF
Chocolate Pecan Gateau$9.50
GF
Eggplant Entree$16.00
Vegetarian
More about Purple Olive
Main pic

 

Murray Bros. Caddyshack - St. Augustine

455 S Legacy Trail E106, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Murray Bros. Caddyshack - St. Augustine
Paladar Cuban Eatery image

 

Paladar Cuban Eatery

5575 A1A S Unit 112, SAINT AUGUSTINE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Paladar Cuban Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Back 40 A1A 2

6101 A1A S Unit 111, St. Augustine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Back 40 A1A 2

