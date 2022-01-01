Saint Augustine restaurants you'll love
More about Gas Full Service Restaurant
Gas Full Service Restaurant
9c Anastasia Blvd,, St. Augustine
|Popular items
|Single Cruiser
|$11.00
1/4 pound, flat top seared burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
|Island Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Marinated in Tamari and Pineapple Juice slow roasted and then flash fried and hand spun in your choice of Sweet Thai Chili or Datil BBQ sauce. 10 jumbo wings per order.
|Mahi Sandwich
|$14.00
Fresh local caught Mahi, Blackened, char grilled, or sauteed with lemon caper aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on our home made bun
More about Forgotten Tonic
Forgotten Tonic
6 Aviles Street, St. Augustine
|Popular items
|Kid Cheeseburger w/ Fries
|$8.00
|Truffle Fries
|$12.00
|Kid Cheese Flatbread
|$8.00
More about 2 Creeks Bar & Grill
2 Creeks Bar & Grill
74 capulet Dr Suite 201, Saint Augustine
|Popular items
|Meat Loaf
|$12.00
Our house recipe is our #1 seller for a reason. Recommended with mashed potatoes and green beans
|Cheeseburger
|$11.50
Choice of American, Swiss, Provolone, cheddar or habanero pepper jack
|Ranch Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato and ranch dressing in a grilled wrap
More about The Floridian
The Floridian
72 Spanish Street, Saint Augustine
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$9.75
|Southern-terranean
|Cornbread Stack
|$14.00
More about Back 40 A1A
Back 40 A1A
6101 SR-A1A Unit 111, SAINT AUGUSTINE
|Popular items
|Wet Burrito
|$12.00
Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed & wrapped with Black Beans, Rice, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Roasted Red Peppers. Smothered In Red Chili Sauce, Topped With More Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Green Onions.
|Sante Fe Chicken
|$12.00
5 oz of Cajun Chicken, Black Beans, Fresh Corn, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Green Onions, Cilantro, & Southwest Ranch
|Jerk Chicken Press
|$12.00
Jerk Chicken, Melted Swiss, Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Cucumbers, Shredded Lettuce, On A Pressed Hoagie
More about MOJO Old City BBQ
BBQ
MOJO Old City BBQ
5 Cordova Street, St Augustine
|Popular items
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.00
Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon
|Two-Meat Combo
|$19.00
A choice of two meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
|Onion Rings
|$10.00
Double breaded, served with buttermilk ranch
More about Purple Olive
Purple Olive
4255 A1A S,Ste 6, SAINT AUGUSTINE
|Popular items
|Stuffed Chicken
|$19.00
GF
|Chocolate Pecan Gateau
|$9.50
GF
|Eggplant Entree
|$16.00
Vegetarian
More about Murray Bros. Caddyshack - St. Augustine
Murray Bros. Caddyshack - St. Augustine
455 S Legacy Trail E106, Saint Augustine
More about Paladar Cuban Eatery
Paladar Cuban Eatery
5575 A1A S Unit 112, SAINT AUGUSTINE
More about Back 40 A1A 2
Back 40 A1A 2
6101 A1A S Unit 111, St. Augustine