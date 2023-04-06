Restaurant header imageView gallery

SLICE - Palencia

review star

No reviews yet

163 Palencia Village Dr

Saint Augustine, FL 32095

Food

Appetizers

Baked Garlic Knots (5)

$4.99

Mozarella Sticks (5)

$7.99

Fries

$5.99

Poutine-Gravy Cheese Fries

$9.99

14'' Pizza- Medium

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

14" Pepperoni

$16.99

14" Supreme

$19.99

14'' Meatlovers

$19.99

14" Veggie

$19.99

14" White

$18.99

14" Margarita

$17.99

14" Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.99

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

14" Pickle Ranch

$18.99

14" Hawaiin ham & pineapple

$18.99

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

14" Spinach Artichoke

$19.99

18'' Pizza - Large

18" Cheese Pizza

$18.99

18'' Pepperoni

$21.99

18" Supreme

$25.99

18" Meatlovers

$25.99

18" Veggie

$24.99

18" White

$23.99

18" Margarita

$23.99

18" Chicken alfredo

$24.99

18" BBQ Chicken

$24.99

18" Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

18" Pickle Ranch

$24.99

18'' Hawaiin Ham & Pineapple

$24.99

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.99

18" Spinach Artichoke

$25.99

Stromboli

stromboli cheese

$12.99

stromboli veggie

$13.99

stromboli pepperoni

$13.99

stromboli meatlovers

$14.99

build your own Stromboli

$12.99

Calzone

calzone cheese

$11.99

calzone veggie

$12.99

calzone pepperoni

$12.99

calzone meatlovers

$13.99

build your own Calzone

$12.99

EXTRA Dressings/ Sauce

Extra Marina

$1.00

Extra Garlic Butter

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Drink

Drinks

Soft Drink Cup

$2.99

Iced Tea Cup

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.49

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.99

Water Cup 6oz

Wings

6 Wings- Regular

$9.99

10 Boneless Wings

$10.99

10 Wings- Large

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Friendly Pizza and Wings Restaurant

Website

Location

163 Palencia Village Dr, Saint Augustine, FL 32095

Directions

