Jacksonville Beach restaurants you'll love

Jacksonville Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
BBQ
Salad
Thai
Chicken
Must-try Jacksonville Beach restaurants

MOJO Kitchen image

BBQ • GRILL

MOJO Kitchen

1500 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.6 (2323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Nachos$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Onion Rings$10.00
Double breaded, served with buttermilk ranch
Mojo Q Salad$16.00
Any combination of pulled pork, beef brisket, turkey breast, or pulled chicken served on a bed of romaine, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cukes and croutons
More about MOJO Kitchen
Buddha Thai Bistro image

 

Buddha Thai Bistro

301 10th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Drunk Man Noodle$13.99
A popular twist on a Thai classic, spaghetti noodle stir-fried with eggs, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, scallions, and holy basil. A spicy treat
Stuffed Crab Rangoon$7.59
Delicious wonton wrappers stuffed with fresh blue crab meat, cream cheese and seasoned with yellow curry. Served with sweet &sour sauce
Coconut Tom Kha Soup
Creamy soup, prepared with fresh galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, and cilantro
More about Buddha Thai Bistro
V Pizza & Flask and Cannon image

 

V Pizza & Flask and Cannon

528 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BOLOGNESE$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chopped all natural meatballs, fresh garlic
V Wood Oven Roasted Chicken Wings (5)$8.00
marinated with fresh lemon,
extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, garlic, salt & pepper, topped with caramelized onions.
NAPOLI$17.50
fresh mozzarella, eggplant, roasted red pepper, red onions, goat cheese, fresh garlic, fresh basil
More about V Pizza & Flask and Cannon
Monkey's Uncle Jax Beach image

 

Monkey's Uncle Jax Beach

1728 N. 3rd st., Jacksonville Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Dinner$15.75
House Made Chili Cup$5.00
Tavern Burger$11.00
More about Monkey's Uncle Jax Beach
RP's Fine Food & Drink image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

RP's Fine Food & Drink

1183 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.4 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
RP's Burger$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion
Cobb Salad$14.50
Local lettuces, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard-boiled egg, Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Avocado, Bleu-cheese crumbles.
Bowl Crabby Mushroom Soup$8.00
More about RP's Fine Food & Drink
Wonderbird image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wonderbird

528 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4 (70 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE GODDESS SALAD$7.99
spring mix, chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, quinoa, goat cheese
recommended with Green Goddess Dressing
FRIED CHICKEN CLUB SALAD$9.99
fried chicken nuggets, leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bacon, shredded cheddar
recommended with Ranch Dressing
WONDERBIRD SANDWICH$4.34
fried chicken, pickles
More about Wonderbird
Renna's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Renna's Pizza

592 Marsh Landing Parkway, Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.3 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS DINNER$11.75
A generous portion of spaghetti noodles served with homemade meatballs and marinara sauce
ITALIAN CANNOLI$4.99
An Italian hard-shell pastry filled with a sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chip filling. Made to order and sprinkled with powdered sugar
GREEK SALAD$6.25
Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, tossed in Greek dressing
More about Renna's Pizza
TacoLu image

 

TacoLu

1712 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about TacoLu
