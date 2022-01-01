Jacksonville Beach restaurants you'll love
Jacksonville Beach's top cuisines
Must-try Jacksonville Beach restaurants
BBQ • GRILL
MOJO Kitchen
1500 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Nachos
$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Onion Rings
$10.00
Double breaded, served with buttermilk ranch
Mojo Q Salad
$16.00
Any combination of pulled pork, beef brisket, turkey breast, or pulled chicken served on a bed of romaine, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cukes and croutons
Buddha Thai Bistro
301 10th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach
Popular items
Drunk Man Noodle
$13.99
A popular twist on a Thai classic, spaghetti noodle stir-fried with eggs, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, scallions, and holy basil. A spicy treat
Stuffed Crab Rangoon
$7.59
Delicious wonton wrappers stuffed with fresh blue crab meat, cream cheese and seasoned with yellow curry. Served with sweet &sour sauce
Coconut Tom Kha Soup
Creamy soup, prepared with fresh galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, and cilantro
V Pizza & Flask and Cannon
528 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach
Popular items
BOLOGNESE
$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chopped all natural meatballs, fresh garlic
V Wood Oven Roasted Chicken Wings (5)
$8.00
marinated with fresh lemon,
extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, garlic, salt & pepper, topped with caramelized onions.
NAPOLI
$17.50
fresh mozzarella, eggplant, roasted red pepper, red onions, goat cheese, fresh garlic, fresh basil
Monkey's Uncle Jax Beach
1728 N. 3rd st., Jacksonville Beach
Popular items
Shrimp Dinner
$15.75
House Made Chili Cup
$5.00
Tavern Burger
$11.00
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
RP's Fine Food & Drink
1183 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach
Popular items
RP's Burger
$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion
Cobb Salad
$14.50
Local lettuces, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard-boiled egg, Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Avocado, Bleu-cheese crumbles.
Bowl Crabby Mushroom Soup
$8.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wonderbird
528 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach
Popular items
THE GODDESS SALAD
$7.99
spring mix, chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, quinoa, goat cheese
recommended with Green Goddess Dressing
FRIED CHICKEN CLUB SALAD
$9.99
fried chicken nuggets, leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bacon, shredded cheddar
recommended with Ranch Dressing
WONDERBIRD SANDWICH
$4.34
fried chicken, pickles
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Renna's Pizza
592 Marsh Landing Parkway, Jacksonville Beach
Popular items
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS DINNER
$11.75
A generous portion of spaghetti noodles served with homemade meatballs and marinara sauce
ITALIAN CANNOLI
$4.99
An Italian hard-shell pastry filled with a sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chip filling. Made to order and sprinkled with powdered sugar
GREEK SALAD
$6.25
Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, tossed in Greek dressing