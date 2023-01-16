Restaurant header imageView gallery

Karai Ramen Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

14286 Beach Blvd #29

Jacksonville, FL 32250

Order Again

Popular Items

Karai Ramen
Gyoza
Tonkotsu Ramen

Soda and Hot tea

Coke

Coke

$1.29
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.29
Sprite

Sprite

$1.29
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.29
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.29
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.29
Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.09
Toasted Rice Green Tea
$3.09

Toasted Rice Green Tea

$3.09
Jasmine Tea

Jasmine Tea

$3.09
Oolong Tea

Oolong Tea

$3.09Out of stock

Small Plates

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.59

Japanese fried chicken dumplings

Takoyaki

$6.59
Ika Geso

Ika Geso

$8.59

Crispy karaage fried squid

Katsu Chicken Tenders

Katsu Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Panko breaded chicken,fried and served with katsu sauce and Japanese mayo

Korokke

Korokke

$6.99

Katsu fried potatoe & vegetables with katsu sauce & Japanese mayo.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.99

Steamed young soy beans in the pod topped with Japanese spice

Melon Ice Cream Bar
$2.59

Melon Ice Cream Bar

$2.59
Mochi Ice Cream
$5.99

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.99

Ramen

Karai Ramen

Karai Ramen

$13.99

Our signature ramen! Our spicy, rich chicken and duck broth, combined with ground sesame,Japanese hot sauce and white miso. - Spice Level 辛 辛 - Straight Noodle - Spicy Ground Beef - Scallions - Red Onions - Minced Garlic - Onsen Tamago (Japanese custard egg) - Sesame Seeds Suggested pairings & add ons: - Katsu Chicken Tender - Pork Belly Chashu - Japanese Sausage - Shishito Peppers

Akai Katsu Ramen

Akai Katsu Ramen

$13.99

Soy & red pepper miso infused with our chicken & duck broth and red pepper flakes. - Spice Level 辛 辛 - Curly Ramen Noodle - Katsu Chicken Tenders - Scallions - Red Onions - Onsen Tamago (Japanese custard egg) - Fried Shallots Suggested pairings & add ons: - Saison Du Beer (Yuzu Sour Ale) - White Ale Beer (Japanese White Ale brewed with orange & spices) - Spicy Beef - Pork Belly Chashu - Shishito Peppers

Katsu Shio Ramen

Katsu Shio Ramen

$13.99

Japanese sea salt and dashi-seasoned duck & chicken broth with shiitake. - Spice Level: 辛 - Curly Ramen Noodle - Katsu Chicken - Red Onions - Scallions - Ito Togarashi - Onsen Tamago (Japanese custard egg) Suggested pairings & add ons: - White Ale Beer (Japanese White Ale Brewed with orange & spices) - Katsu Chicken Tender - Fried Onions - Shishito Peppers

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$13.99

Soy sauce seasoned chicken and duck broth, packed with umami and tones of roasted shishito, garlic & onion. - Spice Level: none - Curly Ramen Noodle - Miso Brisket - Scallions - Red Onions - Onsen Tamago (Japanese custard egg) - Fried Onions Suggested pairings & add ons: - Hitachino Yuzu Lager - White Ale Beer (Japanese White Ale brewed with orange & spices) - Katsu Chicken Tender - Pork Belly - Spicy Beef - Shishito Peppers

Pork Belly Shoyu Ramen

Pork Belly Shoyu Ramen

$13.99

Soy-sauce-seasoned broth packed with umami, tones of roasted shishito, garlic & onion. Chicken & duck broth. - Not Spicy - Curly Ramen Noodle - Pork Belly Chashu - Scallions - Red Onions - Onsen Tamago (Japanese Custard Egg) - Fresh Garlic Suggested pairings & add ons: - Hitachino Yuzu Lager - White Ale Beer (Japanese White Ale Brewed with Orange & Spices) - Katsu Chicken Tender - Pork Belly - Spicy Beef - Shishito Peppers

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.99

Creamy, rich pork bone broth created by boiling pork bones for hours. Chicken & pork stock. - Straight Noodle - Pork Belly Chashu - Pork Shoulder Chashu - Scallions' - Red Onions - Onsen Tamago (Japanese custard egg) - Seame Seeds Suggested pairings & add ons: - Marihana Beer Sessions IPA (Green) - Katsu Chicken Tender - Japanese Sausage - Shishito Peppers

Spicy Tonk Ramen

Spicy Tonk Ramen

$13.99

Extra spicy, creamy pork bone tonkotsu broth made with pork bones & chicken stock. - Spice Level 辛 辛 辛 (most spicy) - Straight Noodle - Pork Shoulder Chashu - Pork Belly Chashu - Scallions - Red Onions - Onsen Tamago (Japanese custard egg) - Seame Seeds Suggested pairings & add ons: - Anbai Ale Beer ("Gose" Salty-Sour Ale with Japanese Plums) - Marihana Beer Sessions IPA (Green) - Katsu Chicken Tender - Japanese Sausage - Shishito Peppers

Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen

Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen

$13.99

The umami of our Shoyu broth combined with the porkiness of our Tonkotsu. - Spice Level: none - Straight Noodle - Pork Belly Chashu - Scallions - Red Onions - Onsen Tamago (Japanese custard egg) - Fried Onions Suggested pairings & add ons: - Marihana Beer Sessions IPA (Green) - Katsu Chicken Tender - Japanese Sausage - Shishito Peppers

Kid's Shoyu Ramen

Kid's Shoyu Ramen

$7.99

Non spicy, soy sauce seasoned chicken and duck broth with curly noodles 12 and under please

Miso Miso

$13.99

Sake (hot and cold)

Small Hot Sake
$4.99

$4.99

Large Hot Sake
$7.99

$7.99
Amabuki (Junmai)

Amabuki (Junmai)

$10.00

Class: Junmai Rice: Omachi Rice-Polishing Ratio: 65% Brewery Location: Saga. Tasting notes: Essences of the marigold flower are noticeable both on the palate and nose of this sake's signature funky style. Excellent chilled, but the true personality of Omachi rice and Yamahai-jikomi really shine when served gently warmed. Food pairing: Shiitake and other very fragrant mushrooms, Smokey or grilled foods.

Bushido (Ginjo)

Bushido (Ginjo)

$8.09

Class: Ginjo Tasting notes: Tart raspberry, Asian pear and watermelon rind with a hint of white flowers,has a spicy finish. Food pairing: Try with shrimp, fish, light broths or just by itself!

Sake Jelly Shot
$6.50

$6.50

Night Swim Can
$7.75

$7.75

Kunikazari Nigori
$7.59

$7.59

Yuzu Hana Awaka
$10.75

$10.75

Peach Hana Awaka
$10.75

$10.75

Ozeki One Cup Daiginjo
$8.50

$8.50

Merchandise

Karai T-shirt

Karai T-shirt

$25.00
Karai Hoodie

Karai Hoodie

$45.00

Ramen Bowl Set
$25.00

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
ありがとうございました Arigatōgozaimashita!

