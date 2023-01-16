Karai Ramen Bistro

Amabuki (Junmai)

$10.00

Class: Junmai Rice: Omachi Rice-Polishing Ratio: 65% Brewery Location: Saga. Tasting notes: Essences of the marigold flower are noticeable both on the palate and nose of this sake's signature funky style. Excellent chilled, but the true personality of Omachi rice and Yamahai-jikomi really shine when served gently warmed. Food pairing: Shiitake and other very fragrant mushrooms, Smokey or grilled foods.