RP's Fine Food & Drink

282 Reviews

$

1183 Beach Blvd

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

RP's Burger
Natural Cut Fries
Chicken Fingers Basket

Starters

Billys Beach Dip

$12.00

Crab, spinach, artichoke hearts, tortilla chips.

Pimento Cheese

$9.50

Pimento Cheese Mix topped w/ hot pepper jelly, and toasted pecans. Served with Ritz Crackers.

Wings

$16.00

Ten wings, buffalo, tom tom, or honey datil

Cauliflower Wings

$10.50

Breaded florets, buffalo sauce, scallions, blue cheese

Hurricane Shrimp

$11.50

Two grilled & spiced local shrimp skewers, Rps sauce

Seared Teriyaki Tuna

$17.50

Wasabi sauce, scallions, sesame seeds

Conch Fritters

$9.50

Lime mustard sauce

Clam Strip App

$10.00

Calamari

$12.00

Shishito Peppers App

$10.00Out of stock

Peel & Eat Shrimp ¼ lb.

$9.50

Empanada App

$9.00Out of stock

5 Hushpuppies

$5.00

Crawfish

$11.99
Shrimp Dip

$8.00

Crab, spinach, artichoke hearts, tortilla chips.

1lb Shrimp

$20.00

5 Wings

$8.00
Onion Straws

$9.50

Crab, spinach, artichoke hearts, tortilla chips.

Sandwiches & Such

RP's Burger

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion

The Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled, blackened or fried

Blackened Fish Wrap

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar-jack, tartar sauce

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.50

LTO, house-made tartar sauce

Fish Po Boy

$12.00

LTO, house-made tartar sauce

Crabcake BLT

$15.00

Crab cakes, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Rps sauce

Veggie Wrap

$10.50

Hot pressed – spinach, pesto, sauteed mushrooms, shredded carrots, caramelized onions, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese

Chicken Fingers Basket

$10.00

Choice of plain, tom tom or buffalo

Black & Blue Burger

$12.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Beach Boy Burger

$12.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Clam Strip Po Boy

$11.50

LTO, house-made tartar sauce

Mains

Shrimp 308

$16.50

Sauteed local shrimp, spicy Cajun butter, over rice with hush puppies

Fish of the Day

$12.00

Blackened, grilled or fried

Baked Salmon

$18.50

Brown sugar & mustard glaze, panko-parsley topping

Crab Cakes

$22.50

Crab cakes, celery, onion & house-made tartar sauce

RP's Chicken

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, mushrooms, spinach, cheddar jack cheese

Fish Fry Up Basket

$14.00

Fries, slaw, hush puppies, house-made tartar sauce

Shrimp Fry Up Basket

$15.00

Fries, slaw, hush puppies, house-made tartar sauce

Clam Fry Up Basket

$19.50

Shrimp & Clams Combo Fry Up Basket

$18.50

Fries, slaw, hush puppies, house-made tartar sauce

Fish & Shrimp Combo Fry Up Basket

$18.50

Fries, slaw, hush puppies, house-made tartar sauce

Fish & Clams Combo Fry Up Basket

$18.50

Fries, slaw, hush puppies, house-made tartar sauce

Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon

$25.00

Soups, Salads & Such

Cup Crabby Mushroom Soup

$7.00
Bowl Crabby Mushroom Soup

$9.00

Small RP's Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, sunflower seeds

Entree RP's Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, sunflower seeds

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, grated Parmesan, croutons

Entree Caesar Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, grated Parmesan, croutons

Spinach Salad

$11.50

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, bacon, dried cranberries, onions, carrots, toasted pecans, Parmesan, Dijon vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Local lettuces, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard-boiled egg, Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Avocado, Bleu-cheese crumbles.

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Smashed Avocado on toast, Sunflower seeds, Pickled Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Arugula.

Cup Red Snapper Chowder

$6.00
Bowl Red Snapper Chowder

$8.00

Kids

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Kid's Chicken Strips

$5.00

Kid's Fish Fingers

$5.25

Sides

Natural Cut Fries

$4.00

Blistered Green Beans

$4.50

Slaw

$3.50

Sauteed Spinach

$4.50

Black Beans & Rice

$4.00

Cauli/Carrots Gratin

$5.00

5 Hushpuppies

$5.00

Desserts

Dessert of the Day

$7.00

Midnight Velvet Mousse Cake

$7.00

Margarita Cheesecake

$7.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Sodas, Coffee, Tea, Etc.

Ice Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Half Sweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

S. Pellegrino Sparkling H²O

$3.00

Retail

Rps Hat

$18.00

Mens T-shirt

$19.95

Long Sleeve Tee

$30.00

Ladies T-Shirt

$19.95

White T-Shirt

$19.95

Rps Logo Face Mask

$10.00

Datil Pepper Hot Sauce

$7.00

Billy's Sunshine State Seasoning

$11.00

Billy's East Coast Blend

$11.00

Billy's Blackening Spice

$11.00

Combo Spice Tower

$31.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
1183 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

