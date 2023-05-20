A map showing the location of Beachside Seafood Restaurant & Market 120 3rd St SView gallery

Beachside Seafood Restaurant & Market

120 3rd St S

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Starters

Famous Smoked Fish Dip

$10.99

Made with Mahi, smoked here at Brachside

Popcorn Shrimp

$11.99

One half pound of golden goodness

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.99

A Beachside tradition

Fish Bites

$9.99

Golden nuggets of white fish in our crispy batter

Corn Nuggets

$8.99

Sweet corn fritters

Peel and Eat Mayport Shrimp

$13.99

Steamed with Old Bay. Half pound.

Creamy Crab Dip

$12.99

Warm blend of real crabmeat and spices

CrabCake

$12.99

Crabmeat, Old Bay & a touch of house made breadcrumbs

Deviled Crabs

$9.99

Two stuffed crabs, a coastal treat

Gator Tail

$14.99

Golden fried tender strips... a Floridian delicacy

Dozen Oysters

$24.99

Raw or steamed on the half shell

Conch Fritters

$13.99

A Caribbean classic, made daily in house

Mussels

$14.99

Lemon, butter, garlic & wine. Served with bread.

18 Steamed Clams

$15.99

18 steamed clams

Signature Smoked Wings

$15.99+

House recipe dry rubbed, Smoked, or Fried Naked, Tossed in Beachside Smoking Herb Pepper Sauce

Grouper Fingers App

$11.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Mango Salsa & Chips

$7.49

Shoreline Salads

Salmon Salad

$21.99

Premium North Atlantic salmon, blackened or grilled

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.99

Sashimi grade, blackened or grilled rare, medium, or well. Add Veri Veri Teriyaki for $0.89

Shrimp Salad

$19.99

Grilled, blackened, fried, or steamed.

Basa Salad

$16.99

Sweet, mild, and flakey.... blackened, grilled, or fried.

Chicken Salad

$16.99

Fried tenders or grilled breast

Seafaring Soups

New England Clam Chowder

$5.99+

Clam and potato creamy goodness

Lobster Bisque

$5.99+

Rich and silky with a touch of sherry

Po' Boy Sandwiches

Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.99

Just like Bubba's momma fixed for him. On a toasted 9" roll with fresh lettuce, tomato, and house made remoulade on the side.

Fried Fish Po' Boy

$11.99

Nice, sweet, flakey fish. On a toasted 9" roll with fresh lettuce, tomato, and house made remoulade on the side.

Clam Po' Boy

$14.99

Piled High with fried clam strips. On a toasted 9" roll with fresh lettuce, tomato, and house made remoulade on the side.

Oyster Po' Boy

$15.99

Golden fried, a Gulf State institution. On a toasted 9" roll with fresh lettuce, tomato, and house made remoulade on the side.

Townside Sandwiches

Angus Half Pound Burger

$15.99

Two juicy Angus beef patties served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and cheese (white American or cheddar). Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with fries & hushpuppies. Cheesesteak toppings available on burgers. Charges apply.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Free range chicken. Same setup as the burger (with cheese) and fries.

Cheesesteak

$11.99

The real thing! Real Philly steak and cheese on Amoroso roll. Choice of toppings. Charges apply.

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Choice of cheesesteak toppings. Charges apply.

Tim's Pepper Philly

$11.99

House made pickled sweet red peppers and pickled jalapenos on the famous cheesesteak with onions. This sandwich gets its one of a kind zing from delicacies Tim makes in our market.

Cherry Bomb

$12.99

A savory cheesesteak with onions, topped off with cherry pepper relish, Tim's bangin' blend of cherry peppers and other deli favorites.

Beachside Sandwiches

Frank's Favorite

$11.29

A whole golden fried filet. Hangs off of both sides of the roll. Served on a toasted kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato, french fries and two hush puppies

Ragin' Cajin

$15.99

Blackend fish or chicken smothered with grilled onions, peppers, and cheese.Served on a toasted kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato, french fries and two hush puppies

Grouper Sandwich

$24.99

Local favorite. Get it blackened, grilled, or fried.Served on a toasted kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato, french fries and two hush puppies

Crabcake

$18.99

Real blue crab, spices, and only enough stuff to hold it together.Served on a toasted kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato, french fries and two hush puppies

Mahi Mahi

$16.99

Blackened, Grilled, or Fried and topped with mango salsa. Served on a toasted kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato, french fries and two hush puppies

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled or blackened ahi tuna. Rare, medium, or well. Add Veri Veri Teriyaki for $0.89. Served on a toasted kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato, french fries and two hush puppies

Viva La Tortilla

Beachside Taco Wrap

$14.99

Delicious white fish or chicken, blackened, grilled, or fried with lettuce, tomato, cabbage slaw, shredded cheese, and our signature taco ranch dressing all wrapped in a large soft tortilla, then lightly grilled. Served with house made salsa and corn tortilla chips.

Seafood Burrito

$14.99

Scallops, shrimp, crabmeat, salsa, taco ranch dressing and cheese all rolled in a big flour tortilla and lightly grilled. Served with chips and freshly made salsa.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Choose grilled or blackened shrimp in a large cheesy quesadilla. Served with house made mango salsa and our creamy taco ranch dipping sauce.

Seafood Quesadilla

$14.99

A great mix of scallops, shrimp, and crabmeat layered under melted cheddar on a toasty quesadilla. Served with our creamy taco ranch dipping sauce and fresh tomato salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Blackbean Quesadilla

$9.99

Baskets

One Item Basket

$15.99

Two Items Basket

$22.99

Three Items Basket

$28.99

FISH & CHIPS

$13.99

Winner Winner Beachside Dinner

Fried Big Basa Dinner

$22.99

Two huge filets, nearly one pound of fish. Fried only. Served with baked potato, hush puppies, and salad.

Swordfish Dinner

$25.99

Served blackened or grilled. Served with baked potato, hush puppies, and salad.

Ahi Tuna Dinner

$26.99

Premium sashimi quality tuna, grilled or blackened. Add Veri Veri Teriyaki for $0.89. Served with baked potato, hush puppies, and salad.

Crabcake Dinner

$32.99

Two of our famous, fresh, house made crab cakes. Served with baked potato, hush puppies, and salad.

Blackened Mahi Mahi Dinner

$25.99

Mahi topped with house made fresh mango salsa. Served with baked potato, hush puppies, and salad.

Seared Diver Scallops Dinner

$47.99

Scallops topped with our white wine garlic sauce. Served with baked potato, hush puppies, and salad.

Fried Combo Dinner

$25.99

Choose two: Fried shrimp, calamari, fish, scallops, stuffed crab, chicken tenders, oysters, or gator tail ($4.00). Served with baked potato, hush puppies, and salad.

Captain's Platter

$31.99

Fried fish, clam strips & stuffed crab. Choice of one: Shrimp, fried scallops, chicken tenders or calamari. Served with baked potato, hush puppies, and salad.

Mayport Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$24.99

Jacksonville's favorite oxymoron! Fried, blackened, or grilled. Served with baked potato, hush puppies, and salad.

Grouper Dinner

$38.99

A local classic. Blackened, grilled, or fried. Served with baked potato, hush puppies, and salad.

Grilled Fish with Lemon Butter

$23.99

Snapper Dinner

$36.99

Florida's favorite fish. Grilled, blackened, or fried. Served with baked potato, hush puppies, and salad.

Salmon Dinner

$25.99

Steamy Dishes

Steamed Mayport Shrimp

$23.99

Half pound of famous Mayport shrimp. Peel and eat style. Plain, Old Bay, or Cajun. Served with baked potato, Andouille sausage, corn, broccoli, and side salad.

Snow Crab Dinner

$39.99

The Tastiest Catch. Served with baked potato, Andouille sausage, corn, broccoli, and side salad.

Snow Crab Steamer Pot

$45.99

Snow crab, clams, mussels & Mayport shrimp. Served with baked potato, Andouille sausage, corn, broccoli, and side salad.

Lobster

$64.99

Cold water tail, cold water live, or spiny tail. (Lobster tails may take 30 minutes or more to prepare.) Served with baked potato, Andouille sausage, corn, broccoli, and side salad.

1 Cluster

$22.99

2 Clusters

$35.99

Surf Sides

French Fries

$4.49+

Baked potato

$4.69

Corn on the Cob

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Steamed Corn & Broccoli

$4.99

Coleslaw

$4.49

Hushpuppies (5)

$4.49

Black Beans & Rice

$3.99+

Mango Salsa

$3.99

Onion Strings

$4.99

Ala Carte

Shrimp

$9.99

Clamstrips

$9.99

Fried Scallops

$9.99

2 Devilled Crabs

$7.99

Calamari

$9.99

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Fish Fingers

$9.99

2 Corndogs

$7.99

Fried Oysters

$12.99

Grouper Fingers

$12.99

Gator Tail

$12.99

Dry Breaded Fish Fillet

$8.99

1 Devilled Crab

$3.99

1 Corn Dog

$3.99

1# Mayport Shrimp

$24.99

Kids Menu

Kid Fingers

$9.99

Kid Bites

$9.99

Kid Clamstrips

$9.99

Kid Burger

$9.99

Kid Quesadilla

$9.99

Kid Shrimp

$9.99

Kid Chicken

$9.99

Kid Corndog

$9.99

Specials

15.99

$15.99

17.99

$17.99

19.99

$19.99

21.99

$21.99

23.99

$23.99

25.99

$25.99

27.99

$27.99

29.99

$29.99

31.99

$31.99

33.99

$33.99

Beachy Sweets

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Frozen Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Dipped in dark chocolate

Coconut Pineapple Pie

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 3rd St S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

