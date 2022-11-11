Restaurant header imageView gallery

Refinery Jax Beach

review star

No reviews yet

831 1st St N

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

A Lil sumthin

Blue Crab Hushpuppies

$10.00

House made Blue crab and conch stuffed hushpuppies with bell pepper, onions and leeks with green goddess sauce.

Boiled Peanuts

$6.00

Local grown green peanuts cooked for hours in our special refined spice blend.

Crispy Rice Salmon

$14.00

Sticky sushi rice cooked until crisp, topped with spicy salmon and green onion sesame oil.

Dry Rub Wings

$13.00

Old bay rubbed and smoked habanero ranch.

Gochujang Wings

$14.00

Sweet and savory Korean chili pepper sauce tossed with our twice cooked extra crispy wings topped with fresh chilis, cilantro , green onion.

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Mini brioche breads, marinated chicken thighs, lightly breaded and fried tossed in our version of Nashville Hot Sauce, topped with house made bourbon pickles, and pickled red onion.

Onion Bhanji

$10.00

Fried red and white onions in a turmeric and coriander batter served with our garlic cilantro aioli.

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$15.00

Quickly marinated mayport shimp lightly dusted and fried then seasoned w sichuan peppercorn, green onions, fresh chilis

Short Rib Loaded Fries

$15.00

Fall off the bone coffee rubbed braised short rib, over our crispy flat fries, queso, green onion and micro cilantro.

Spicy Garlic Wings

$12.00

Marinated with fresh garlic, thyme , rosemary and sambal olek.

Smoked Tomato & Beef Tenderloin Bruschetta

$22.00

60-day wet aged beef tenderloin tips, served with toasted baguette, warm roasted garlic puree, Manchego cheese, pesto smoked heirloom cherry tomatoes, arugula and balsamic reduction.

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

A Lil bit more

Achiote Chicken Under A Brick

$25.00

Achiote marinated airline chicken breast, red eye gravy collards, smashed fingerlings.

Arugula Salad with Bacon Strawberries and Pumpkin Seeds

$16.00

Arugula, crispy bacon crumbles, fresh strawberries, toasted seasoned pumpkin seeds, crumbled Greek feta cheese dressed with smoked tomato vinaigrette.

Avocado Caesar

$14.00

Baby romaine lettuce, refined caesar dressing, house made croutons, sliced avocado, smoked heirloom cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, served with a Parmesan crisp.

Baby Swiss Mushroom Burger

$18.00

7 oz house seasoned beef patty, wild mushroom blend, onions, garlic, baby swiss, truffle mayo.

Bacon Jalapeno Manchego Burger

$19.00

7 oz house seasoned patty , 4 month aged manchego cheese, refined bacon, jalapeno and cilantro, butter lettuce leaves, pickled onions.

Bistro Filet

$25.00

5 oz. 60 day wet aged beef filet topped with our house herb butter, french fries and a mixed green salad with herb vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Romaine, butter and frisee lettuces, bacon, pickled onion, smoked heirloom cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, house made blue cheese dressing

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Beer battered cod, seasoned house fries, refined datil tarter and mushy peas.

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Beer battered, 5 oz fresh catch, cabbage carrot jalapeno escabeche slaw.

Patty Melt

$17.00

7oz house seasoned ground beef, grilled rye, caramelized onions, melted baby swiss & refined 1000 island dressing.

Red Eye Gravy Onions and Bleu Cheese Burger

$18.00

7oz house seasoned ground beef, applewood Bacon and coffee cooked onions, point reyes blue cheese, balsamic tomatoes, butter lettuce, herb aioli.

Summer Melon Salad

$15.00

Arugula, seasonal melon, thinly sliced prosciutto, and Manchego cheese with a citrus vinaigrette.

Pub Sides

Roasted Carrots

$8.00

Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

Forbidden Black Rice

$6.00

Little Ones

Chicken tenders

$6.00

Kids burger

$5.00

Grilled cheese

$5.00

Kids fruit plate

$5.00

Juice Box

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Dessert

Hot Smores Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted marshmallow, chocolate cake, biscoff cookie soil, black salt caramel.

Peach Melba Brown Butter Cake

$13.00

Warm brown butter cake topped with caramelized peaches, bourbon cinnamon whipped cream, homemade raspberry sauce and Marcona almond crumbles.

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$10.00

Layered raspberry and lemon mousses, garnished with white chocolate, fresh berries, candied nuts.

Soda

Soda

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Hildon Still

$6.00

Hildon Sparkling

$6.00

Redbull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Juice/Milk

Almond Milk

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Bottled Water

Hildon Sparkling

$6.00

Hildon Still

$6.00

Coffees

Coffee

$5.00

Espresso Drinks

Almond Latte

$4.89

Americano

$4.19

Cappuccino

$4.39

Caramel Latte

$4.89

Chai Latte

$4.89

Espresso

$3.99

Hazelnut Latte

$4.89

Latte

$4.39

Macchiato

$4.89

Mocha Latte

$4.89

Pumpkin Latte

$4.99

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$4.89

Vanilla Latte

$4.89

White Mocha Latte

$4.89

Beer

Banana Bread Beer

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

Food

Bar Blueberry Cobbler

$3.99

Bar Chocolate Hazelnut Fulfil

$3.99

Bar Chocolate Salted Caramel Fulfil

$3.99

Bon Mam Jelly

$10.99

Brownie Choc

$2.99

Chewy Quaker Bar

$1.29

Chip Chile Limon Tortilla

$3.99

Chip Ghost Pepper Haunted

$3.99

Chip Very Verde Good

$3.99

Chips Apple

$4.99

Craisins Strawberry

$1.00

Crasins Original

$1.00

Glaze Balsamic Crema

$13.99

Kellogg Rice Krispie

$1.99

Kind Bar

$3.99

Nature Valley Bar

$1.99

One Protein Bar

$2.00

Sienna Double Choc Chunk

$2.99

Sienna White Choc Macadamia

$2.99

Thin Breadsticks

$3.99

Ice Cream

Blue Bunny Big Alaska

$2.99

Blue Bunny Vanilla Crunch

$2.99

Blue Bunny Nutt'n Better

$2.99

Blue Bunny Chocolate Brownie Bomb

$6.99

Merchandise

Riled Bear Candle

$32.00

The Nomad

$32.00

Sea Natives

$32.00

Bold City

$32.00

N/A Bev

Chocolate Nesquik Milk

Cold Brew Latte

$4.99

Cold Brew Mocha Latte

$4.99

Cold Brew Vanilla Latte

$4.99

Koe Blueberry Ginger

$4.00

Koe Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Liquid Death

$3.50

Liquid Death Sparkling

$3.50

Recess Caming Hemp Blackberry Chai

$5.00

Recess Hemp Blood Orange

$5.00

Recess Hemp Coconut Lime

$5.00

Recess Mood Peach Ginger

$4.00

Recess Mood Strawberry Rose

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugarfree Red Bull

$3.00

Yellow Edition Red Bull

$3.00

Wines

Chandon

$10.00

Twenty Acres Cabernet Sauvignon

Matua

Villa Sandi

Hess Chardonnay

Canned Alcohol

High Noon

$4.00

High Noon 4 Pack

$16.00

High Noon 8 Pack

$24.00

Bev Blanc

$5.00

Bev Nior

$5.00

Bev Blanc 4 Pack

$20.00

Bev Nior 4 Pack

$20.00

Espresso Drinks

Almond Latte

$4.89

Americano

$4.19

Cappuccino

$4.39

Caramel Latte

$4.89

Chai Latte

$4.89

Espresso

$3.99

Hazelnut Latte

$4.89

Latte

$4.39

Macchiato

$4.89

Mocha Latte

$4.89

Pumpkin Latte

$4.99

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$4.89

Vanilla Latte

$4.89

White Mocha Latte

$4.89
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gathering place for good times and really "fine" fare.

Website

Location

831 1st St N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Buddha Thai Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
301 10th Ave N Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Monkey's Uncle Jax Beach - 1728 N. 3rd st.
orange starNo Reviews
1728 N. 3rd st. Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
V Pizza - Jacksonville Beach
orange starNo Reviews
528 1st Street North Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Wonderbird
orange star4.0 • 70
528 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RP's Fine Food & Drink
orange star4.4 • 282
1183 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
MOJO KITCHEN - JAX BEACH
orange star4.6 • 2,323
1500 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville Beach

MOJO KITCHEN - JAX BEACH
orange star4.6 • 2,323
1500 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RENNA'S PIZZA - JAX BEACH
orange star4.3 • 377
592 Marsh Landing Parkway Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
The Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 364
320 1st Street North Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RP's Fine Food & Drink
orange star4.4 • 282
1183 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Wonderbird
orange star4.0 • 70
528 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jacksonville Beach
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston