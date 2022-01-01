Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Odd Birds Cocktail Lounge and Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a local's favorite full restaurant, bar and event venue, where the rule is oddness in a relaxed and chill environment. Located at 200 Anastasia Boulevard in St. Augustine, Florida.
Location
200 Anastasia Blvd, SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ancient City Brewing - Brewhouse - 3420 Agricultural Center Drive STE 8
No Reviews
3420 Agricultural Center Drive STE 8 SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32092
View restaurant
Dick's Wings & Grill - Nocatee
No Reviews
100 Marketside Avenue Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081
View restaurant