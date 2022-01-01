Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Odd Birds Cocktail Lounge and Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

200 Anastasia Blvd

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Signature Cocktails

Bartender's Call

$16.00

Bird-Less

$14.00

Bitchin' Camaro

$14.00

Fly Catcher

$14.00

Infamous Raven

$14.00

Pill Peddler #2

$14.00

Tepuy

$14.00

Toco Toucan

$14.00

Wild Moon Child

$14.00

Drink Like a Local

Canelazo Sour

$14.00

Old City Old Fashioned

$14.00

St. Augustine Cosmo

$14.00

Local Bees Knees

$14.00

The Classics

Daiquiri

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00Out of stock

Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Penicilline

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Vieux Carre

$12.00

Beer Menu

Ace Pineapple Cider

$7.00

Ancient City Golden Ale

$7.00

Beach Me Up Shandy

$7.00

Bells Oberon

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Fat Tire

$7.00

Founders All Day IPA

$7.00

Gator Lager

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 00 n/a

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Narragansett Lager

$6.00

Polar Lager

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Wine Menu

Alverdi Pino Grigio

$12.00

Aviary Chardonnay

$12.00

Comte de Chamberí

$12.00

Digression Rosé

$12.00

Honora Vera White Blend

$12.00

Pavette Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Schlink Haus Reisling

$12.00

Alverdi Pinot Gris BOTTLE

$38.00

Aviary Chardonnay BOTTLE

$38.00

Comte de Chamberi Brut BOTTLE

$38.00

Digression Rose BOTTLE

$38.00Out of stock

Honor Vera White Blend BOTTLE

$38.00

Pavette Sauvignon Blanc BOTTLE

$38.00Out of stock

Schlink Haus Reisling BOTTLE

$38.00

Alta Vista Malbec

$12.00

Honora Vera Red Blend

$12.00

Parducci Cabernet

$12.00

Picket Fence Pino Noir

$12.00

Alta Vista Malbec BOTTLE

$38.00

Honora Vera Red Blend BOTTLE

$38.00

Parducci Cabernet BOTTLE

$38.00

Picket Fence Pino Noir BOTTLE

$38.00

Arepa Tuesday Cocktails

Venezuelan Libre

$7.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Venezuelan Old Fashioned

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Mocktail

$6.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Soda Water Bottle

$6.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$6.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$6.00

DRINKS

Red Sangria TT

$8.00

Margarita TT

$8.00

FOOD

Tasting Tour Arepa

$2.00

Tasting Tour Pork Cachapa

$2.00

To Go Cocktails

Canario 16oz

$24.00

Canario 8oz

$12.00

Coconut Old Fashioned 16oz

$30.00

Coconut Old Fashioned 8oz

$15.00

Flirty Bird 16oz

$24.00

Flirty Bird 8oz

$12.00

Francis’ Hope 16oz

$24.00

Mezcal Margarita 16oz

$24.00

Mezcal Margarita 8oz

$12.00

Old Cuban 16oz

$24.00

FOOD

Venezuelan Platter

$65.00

Empanadas Platter 24 units

$55.00

Orzo salad Cups 105oz.

$55.00

Ceviche Cups 60oz.

$55.00

burrata bites 60oz

$45.00

mc & cheese cups 105oz.

$50.00

LIQUOR

essential x 2hrs

$50.00

beer & wine x 2hrs

$30.00

premium

$75.00

drink like a local

$65.00

essential x 3rd hr

$20.00

essential x 4 th th

$15.00

Premium x 3rd hr

$25.00

premium x 4th

$20.00

beer & wine 3rd

$15.00

beer & wine 4th

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a local's favorite full restaurant, bar and event venue, where the rule is oddness in a relaxed and chill environment. Located at 200 Anastasia Boulevard in St. Augustine, Florida.

Location

200 Anastasia Blvd, SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Floridian
orange starNo Reviews
72 Spanish Street Saint Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop
orange star4.5 • 1,649
110 Riberia St St. Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Ancient City Brewing - Brewhouse - 3420 Agricultural Center Drive STE 8
orange starNo Reviews
3420 Agricultural Center Drive STE 8 SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32092
View restaurantnext
2 Creeks Grill
orange starNo Reviews
74 capulet Dr Suite 201 Saint Augustine, FL 32092
View restaurantnext
Dick's Wings & Grill - Nocatee
orange starNo Reviews
100 Marketside Avenue Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081
View restaurantnext
Beach Diner - Ponte Vedra Beach
orange starNo Reviews
880 A1A North Ponte Vedra, FL 32082
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in SAINT AUGUSTINE

MOJO OLD CITY BBQ - ST. AUGUSTINE
orange star4.6 • 2,003
5 Cordova Street St Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop
orange star4.5 • 1,649
110 Riberia St St. Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SAINT AUGUSTINE
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Palm Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Flagler Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston