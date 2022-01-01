Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paladar Cuban Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

5575 A1A S Unit 112

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080

Order Again

Sandwiches

El Cubano

$13.75

ham, pork and Swiss cheese on a Cuban bread with pickles and mustard

Media Noche

$13.75

A sweet and savory version of the Cuban sandwich containing marinated pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard & pickles on sweet Cuban bread

Croqueta Preparada

$13.75

The Cuban sandwich on Steroids with ham croquette

Ellena Ruth

$13.75

Pan con Bistec

$15.00

Grilled steak on a cuban bread with sauteed onions and string potatoes

Bistec de Pollo

$13.75

Grilled chicken on a cuban bread with sauteed onions

Pan con Lechón

$14.00

Slow roasted shredded pork with sauteed onions and mojo sauce on a cuban bread

Frita and chips

$10.50

"The Famous Cuban Burger" made from chorizo, beef and pork topped with string potatoes and Paladar secret sauce

Grand Papá

$20.00

Cuban Nachos

$10.99

Vegetarian

$13.75

Cuban Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Bowls

Bowl Shredded Mojo Pork

$15.00

Bowl Picadillo

$14.00

ground beef tomato based sauce with garlic, onion and green peppers

Bowl Pollo / Chicken

$14.00

Bowl Bistec/ Grilled Steak

$16.00

tomato based impossible meat with garlic, onion, green peppers and olives

Rice & Black Beans

$3.50

Bowl Ropa Vieja

$15.00

Fricase De Pollo

$14.00

Sides

Picadillo Side

$5.00+

Chicken Side

$8.00

Steak Side

$6.00+

Shredded Pork

$4.75+

White Rice

$3.50+

Nancy's Black Beans

$4.00+

Paladar signature abuelita Nancy famous black beans

Mariquitas

$3.00

Sweet Plantains Side

$3.50

Yuca Fries

$3.50

Yuca Cheese Bites

Out of stock

Chimichurri

$0.75

Cilantro Ailoi

$0.75

Garlic Mojo

$0.75

Spicy Hot Guava

$0.75

Ham Side

$3.00+

Vegan Picadillo Side

$4.50+

Yellow Rice Side

$4.00

Potato Side

$4.00

Vegetable Side

$3.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

Soup

Chicken Soup

$6.00

Slip Pea

$5.00+

Lentil

$5.00+

Malanga

$5.00+

Black Beans Soup

$5.00+

Coffee

Café Cubano

$2.75

Cortadito

$3.75

Cafe con Leche

$5.00+

Iced Cafe con Leche

$6.00

Bombón

$4.50

Colada

$4.00

American Coffee

$3.00+

Iced American Coffee

$6.00

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$6.00+

Iced Pumpkin Spiced con Leche

$8.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.50+

Decaf Coffee

Decaf Cafe Cubano

$2.75

Decaf Cortadito

$3.75

Decaf Cafe con Leche

$5.00+

Decaf Iced Cafe con Leche

$6.00

Decaf Bonbòn

$5.50

Decaf Colada

$4.00

Decaf American Coffee

$3.00+

Decaf Iced American Coffee

$6.00

Decaf Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$6.00+

Decaf Iced Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$8.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Cold Bakery

Flan

$4.50

Baked custard topped with caramel

Medium Flan

$25.00Out of stock

Large Flan

$50.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$5.95

Light and fluffy sponge cake with 3 types of milk topped with merengue

Medium Tres Leches

$11.50

Large Tres Leches

$39.00Out of stock

Mini tres leches

$2.00Out of stock

Rice Pudding

$3.99

Bread Pudding

$4.00

Cuban style bread pudding

Señoritas (Napoleons)

$5.00

Cheesecake Brownies

$5.00

Tiramisú

$6.00

Eclair

$5.75

Classic pastry made with choux dough filled with vanilla cream topped with sugar icing

Cream Horn

$4.00

Cannolis

$4.00Out of stock

Cream Puffs

$3.95Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

Rich frothy and creamy dessert made with whipped egg whites and heavy cream

Coconut Donut

$3.50

Bavarian Donut

$3.50

Chocolate Donut

$3.50

Lemon Donut

$3.50

Tartaleta de Frutas

Flan de Queso

$4.50

Flan de Coco

$5.25

Chocolate Tres Leches

$6.00

Natilla

$4.00

Hot Bakery

Beef Empanada

$5.50

fried pastry made with flour dough and filled with ground beef

Chicken Empanada

$5.50

fried pastry made with flour dough and filled with chicken

Spinach and Cheese Empanada

$5.50

fried pastry made with flour dough and filled with spinach and cheese

Shrimp Empanada

$6.50

Vegan Picadillo Empanada

$5.00Out of stock

Ham Croqueta

$1.75

Chicken Croqueta

$1.75

Large Ham and cheese empanadas

$5.50

Large Baked Ham and Cheese Empanada

$6.50Out of stock

Small Baked Ham And Cheese

$4.50Out of stock

Pastelito Guava and Cheese

$3.50

baked puff pastry filled with guava and cheese

Pastelito de Guava

$3.25

baked puff pastry filled with guava

Pastelito de Carne

$3.25

Pastelito de Queso

$3.25

Pastelito Ham and Cheese

$4.00

Papa Rellena

$3.50Out of stock

potato puree filled with ground beef with a crispy fried bread crust

Churros con chocolate

$6.00

Pastelito de Coco

$3.25

Croissants sandwich

$4.00

Dry Bakery

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

buttery, flaky pastry made of a layared yeast-leavened dough filled with chocolate

Muffins

$5.00

Cookies

Macaroons

$3.25

Pumpkin Rolls

$5.00

Large Pumpkin Roll

$30.00Out of stock

Masa Real

$2.50Out of stock

Spanish for royal dough filled with guavva paste guava paste

Banana Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00Out of stock

Giant, fluffy baked dough filled with cinnamon sugar topped with cream cheese frosting

Cuban Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Merengue

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Walnut Loaf

$5.00Out of stock

Brownie

$4.50

Rich, fudgy and gooey with a perfectly cracked top and loaded with chocolate chips

Palmerita

$3.00

Buttery, crunchy sweet cookie made from puff pastry and sugar

Cinnamon Guava Rolls

$5.00

Giant, fluffy baked dough filled with guava topped with cream cheese frosting

Dulce de Leche Croissants

$5.00

buttery, flaky pastry made of a layared yeast-leavened dough filled with milk caramel

Nutella Rolls

$2.00

Masa Real 8 by 8

$20.00

Cakes

Basque Cheesecake 4”

$10.00

Basque Cheesecake 6"

$30.00Out of stock

Spanish creamy, caramelized and crustless cheesecake originateing in the Basque region of Spain

Basque Cheesecake 12"

$69.00Out of stock

Rum Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.99Out of stock

Vanilla Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon cupcakes

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Muffins

$4.50Out of stock

Basque Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Cookies and Cream Cake

Mojito Cupcake

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake

Vanilla Cake

$5.25

Smoothies

Guava Ana Maria

$8.00

thick beverage pureed with ice, guava, cream cheese and condensed milk

El Cafe

$8.00

thick beverage pureed with ice, coffee, cream cheese and condensed milk

Coquito Smoothie

$8.00

thick beverage pureed with ice, coconut, cream cheese and condensed milk

Dulce de Leche

$8.00

thick beverage pureed with ice, milk caramel, cream cheese and condensed milk

La Piña Colada

$3.50

Frozen Sweet Guava Tea

$3.50

thick beverage pureed with ice, nutella, cream cheese and condensed milk

Beach Box Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich Box

$18.00

Media Noche Sandwich Box

$18.00

Croqueta Preparada Box

$18.00

Ellena Ruth Sandwich Box

$18.00

Beach Box Empanadas and Croquetas

Empanada and Croquette Box

$18.00

Non- Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coconut Water

$3.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke Soda

$2.00

Fanta Orange Soda

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00+

Guava Juice

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Iron Beer Soda

$2.00

Jupiña Soda

$2.00

Malta Hatuey

$3.00+

Mango Juice

$3.00

Materva

$2.00

Milk

$4.75

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite Soda

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Hot tea

$2.50

Malta India

$3.00+

Ice water

$0.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Beers

Presidente

$4.00

Maduro

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Jai Alai

$5.00

Corona

$4.00

Cigar City

Rum Mint Mojito

$5.00

Florida Man

Bud Light Platinum

Guavareda

Heineken

Mango Margarita

Piña Colada

Tsingtao

Yuengling

Wine

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Sangria

$10.99

Mimosa

$9.00

Codornìu

$6.00

Merchandise

Albisa Candles 

$28.00

Albisa Cuban Bread candles

$28.00

Flan mold (Flaneras)

$19.00

Flags

$13.00

Briscas

Pan Cubano candle melts

$5.00

Cards (Pineapple)

$6.50

Virgen del Cobre

$3.00

Cigar Matches

$8.00

Havana Club Coffee

$20.00

Cuba Mía Coffee

$20.00

Pilón Tailandés

$5.00

Pilón Cubano

$18.00

Baby Cafetera Black

$9.00Out of stock

Small Creamers

$6.00

Royal Violets Perfume

$9.00

Bene Casa Cafetera 3 cups

$18.00

Bene Casa Cafetera 6 cups

“Comida Cubana” book

$30.00

Sugar Cookies

Dominós

$18.00

Happicup Café con leche set

$28.00

Cigar Torpedo

$11.95

Cigar

$9.50

Two Side Walk

$80.00

Mojito

Bongo Magnet

$7.00Out of stock

Virgen Frame

$1.00

Happy Flask Cafecito

$19.50

$50 Hat

$50.00

$20 Hat

$20.00

Baby Onesie

$20.00

Cubanita Cap

$20.00

$18 Hat

$18.00

Kitchen Rag “Cocina Cubana”

$14.00

Cuba Beach Bag

$18.00

Cuba plate

$12.00

Empty Cigar Boxes

$6.00

Mug with Spoon

$9.00

Coge Cubano Mug

$2.00

Café con Leche Cup Set

$24.00

Espresso Set

$18.00

Pilón

$18.00

Cuba Flag Key Chain

$5.00

Wine Cover Guayabera

$11.00

Cuba Mini Plate & Cup Set

$10.00

Small Shot Glass

$6.00

Large Shot Glass

$7.00

Cuba Spoon

$13.00

Happicup Cafetera 3 cup

$13.00Out of stock

Happicup Clear Top Cafetera

$13.00

Appetizers

Tostones Rellenos

$13.99

Papas Rellenas

$3.00

Tablas

$15.00

Cuban Nachos

$12.99

Yuca Bites

$6.99

Ham Croqueta

$1.50

Chicken Croqueta

$1.50

Chicken Empanada

$5.50

Veggie Empanada

$5.50

Beef Empanada

$5.50

Ham and Cheese Empanada

$5.50

Tortilla Española

$8.99

Sandwiches

Tostada Cubana

$2.50

Cuban toast with butter

El Cubano

$13.75

ham, pork and Swiss cheese on a Cuban bread with pickles and mustard

Media Noche

$13.75

A sweet and savory version of the Cuban sandwich containing marinated pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard & pickles on sweet Cuban bread

Croqueta Preparada

$13.75

The Cuban sandwich on Steroids with ham croquette

Ellena Ruth

$13.75

Revueltos (egg, ham and cheese)

$8.00

Cuban Breakfast Sandwich (eggs, bell peppers, onions and garlic) & cheddar cheese

Revueltos (egg and cheese)

$8.00

Revueltos (egg only)

$8.00

Egg White Revueltos

$8.00

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Cuban Benedict

$14.50

El Tradicional

$10.50

Sides

Potato Hash

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Owned by two Cuban women, this authentic casual Bakery/Coffee Shop Restaurant in St Augustine serves a variety of Cuban Sandwiches, Pastries and the only place in North Florida selling "The Frita" which gained notoriety in Miami's as the Famous Cuban Burger-a must-try! All our food is made in-house, our meats are mojo marinated and tender roasted for hours to make you that perfect sandwich. We serve fresh-made Bowls with rice, Abuela's Famous black beans, soups, and a variety of meats and daily specials. Don’t forget the Breakfast Sandwiches & St Augustine’s only Cuban Micro-Scratch Bakery featuring tasty sugary delights, Cuban coffee “The Cafecito” and the tropical fruit smoothies that Cuba is known for. Bienvenidos!"

Website

Location

5575 A1A S Unit 112, SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080

Directions

Gallery
Paladar Cuban Eatery image
Paladar Cuban Eatery image
Main pic

