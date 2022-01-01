Paladar Cuban Eatery
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
"Owned by two Cuban women, this authentic casual Bakery/Coffee Shop Restaurant in St Augustine serves a variety of Cuban Sandwiches, Pastries and the only place in North Florida selling "The Frita" which gained notoriety in Miami's as the Famous Cuban Burger-a must-try! All our food is made in-house, our meats are mojo marinated and tender roasted for hours to make you that perfect sandwich. We serve fresh-made Bowls with rice, Abuela's Famous black beans, soups, and a variety of meats and daily specials. Don’t forget the Breakfast Sandwiches & St Augustine’s only Cuban Micro-Scratch Bakery featuring tasty sugary delights, Cuban coffee “The Cafecito” and the tropical fruit smoothies that Cuba is known for. Bienvenidos!"
5575 A1A S Unit 112, SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080