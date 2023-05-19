Restaurant header imageView gallery

Violas

review star

No reviews yet

6149 A1A South

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Garlic Knots - Small

$4.00

Garlic Knots - Large

$7.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Homemade Meatballs - Three

$6.00

Homemade Meatballs - Six

$11.00

Toasted Ravioli

$8.00

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.00

Hot Rope Sausage

$7.00

Artichoke Hearts

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Calamari

$12.00

Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Mussels Amore

$13.00

Matanzas River Clams

$13.00

Soups & Salads

Chowder - Cup

$7.00

Chowder - Bowl

$9.00

Lobster Bisque - Cup

$7.00

Lobster Bisque - Bowl

$9.00

Caprese Towers

$13.00

Caesar - Small

$6.00

Caesar - Large

$11.00

House - Small

$6.00

House - Large

$11.00

Greek - Small

$7.00

Greek - Large

$12.00

Antipasto - Small

$9.00

Antipasto - Large

$14.00

Handhelds

Bang Tacos

$11.00

The Big Fish

$13.00

Italian Combo

$12.00

Meatball Parmesan

$12.00

HH Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Steak & Cheese

$13.00

HH Eggplant Parmesan

$12.00

Sausage Parmesan

$13.00

Extras

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Pasta Marinara

$5.00

Homemade Fries

$5.00

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Side of Sauce

$3.00

Extra Marinara

$1.00

Pastabilities

Mix & Match

$11.00

Entrees

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

Lasagna

$17.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.00

Filet Tips

$19.00

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Veal Marsala

$21.00

Veal Parmesan

$19.00

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Veal Picatta

$27.00

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Shrimp Dinner

$19.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Mango Blackened Redfish

$20.00

Lobster Ravioli Alfredo

$21.00

Parm Crusted Mahi

$20.00

Spicy Seafood Fra Diablo

$23.00

Parm Crusted Salmon

$30.00

Linguine Alle Matanzas

$23.00

Mussels Marinara

$23.00

Salmon Piccata

$30.00

Pizza

BBQ Chicken - 12"

$17.00

BBQ Chicken - 16"

$19.00

BBQ Chicken - 18"

$22.00

Margherita - 12"

$16.00

Margherita - 16"

$19.00

Margherita - 18"

$22.00

Garlic White - 12"

$16.00

Garlic White - 16"

$19.00

Garlic White - 18"

$21.00

Veggies Lovers - 12"

$16.00

Veggies Lovers - 16"

$19.00

Veggies Lovers - 18"

$22.00

Supreme - 12"

$17.00

Supreme - 16"

$19.00

Supreme - 18"

$22.00

Meat Lovers - 12"

$17.00

Meat Lovers - 16"

$20.00

Meat Lovers 18"

$23.00

Godfather

$14.00

Godmother

$14.00

Hawaiian 12"

$15.00

Hawaiian 16"

$18.00

Hawaiian 18"

$20.00

Build Your Own - 12"

$11.00

Build Your Own - 16"

$14.00

Build Your Own - 18"

$16.00

Calzone

$11.00

Stromboli

$11.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Pasta & Meatball

$8.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Cannoli

$4.00

Fried Cheesecake

$7.00

Beer/Wine

Bottles & Cans

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Budweiser

$4.00

BTL Coors Light

$4.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Hard Seltzer

$5.00

BTL Heinken

$5.00

BTL Non-Alcoholic

$4.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Stella Cider

$6.00

Drafts & Craft

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00Out of stock

Intuition 1-10

$7.00

Jai Alai

$7.00

Mango Cart

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Nightswim

$7.00

Peroni

$5.00

Roadside IPA

$7.00

Stella

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Red - Bottle

8 Years, Red Blend

$65.00

BTL Albertoni, Merlot

$30.00

BTL Bonfante & Chiarle, Barbera D' Asti

$38.00

BTL Castello Di Volpaia, Chianti Classico Riserva

$52.00

Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon

$98.00

BTL Don Genaro, Malbec

$30.00

BTL Fattoria, Chianti

$30.00Out of stock

Gocce, Primitivo

$50.00

BTL Impero, Sangiovese

$28.00

Montepulciano

$40.00Out of stock

Papillon, Red Blend

$75.00

Prisoner, Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

Prunicce, Super Tuscan

$39.00

Quilt, Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

BTL House Chianti

$28.00

BTL Villa Marin, Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

BTL Villa Marin, Merlot

$40.00

BTL House Pinot Noir

$28.00

Cork Fee

$10.00

Sangria Bottle

BTL Red Sangria

$30.00

BTL White Sangria

$30.00

White - Bottle

BTL Frank Family, Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Fulkerson, Riesling

$42.00

BTL Groth, Sauvignon Blanc

$53.00

BTL Kendall Jackson, Chardonay

$42.00

BTL Moscato

$38.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

BTL Villa Marin, Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Cork Fee

$10.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$28.00

Wine By Glass

Albertoni, Merlot

$8.00

Ca'Montebello, Moscato

$10.00

Sangue di Guida Split

$15.00

Champagne Split

$9.00

Don Genaro, Malbec

$10.00

Fulkerson, Riesling

$11.00

Kendall Jackson, Chardonnay

$11.00

Montepulciano

$11.00

Prosecco Split

$9.00

Sangria - White

$10.00

Sangria - Red

$10.00

Stringray Bay, Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Villa Marin, Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Villa Marin, Pinot Grigio

$9.00

House Cab

$8.00

House Chardonnay

$8.00

House Chianti

$8.00

House Pinot Noir

$8.00

House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00

Drinks

Sodas/Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Panna Water

$7.00

Pelligrino

$5.00

Water

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Half N Half Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Retail

Candle

Rosemary

$36.00

Catering

Half Tray - 8/10 PPL

House Salad

$50.00

Greek Salad

$50.00

Caesar Salad

$50.00

Antipasto Salad

$75.00

Garlic Knots (20)

$20.00

Garlic Bread

$20.00

Meatballs (15)

$30.00

Hot Rope Sausage

$70.00

Marinara (8oz)

$5.00

Pasta Marinara

$50.00

Baked Ziti

$70.00

Chicken Parmesan

$80.00

Lasagna

$90.00

Chicken Marsala

$80.00

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$80.00

Chicken Penne Ala Vodka

$80.00

Eggplant Parm

$80.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$70.00

Tiramisu ($6ea)

$6.00

Cannoli ($5ea)

$5.00

Full Tray - 15/18 PPL

House Salad

$75.00

Greek Salad

$75.00

Caesar Salad

$75.00

Antipasto Salad

$135.00

Garlic Knots (40)

$40.00

Garlic Bread

$40.00

Meatballs (30)

$60.00

Hot Rope Sausage

$130.00

Marinara (8oz)

$5.00

Pasta Marinara

$90.00

Baked Ziti

$130.00

Chicken Parmesan

$150.00

Lasagna

$170.00

Chicken Marsala

$150.00

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$150.00

Chicken Penne Ala Vodka

$150.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$130.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$130.00

Tiramisu ($6ea)

$6.00

Cannoli ($5ea)

$5.00

Mothers Day

Specials

Grilled Flounder Piccata

$30.00

Wills Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Chocolate Molten Cake Ala Mode

$9.00

Mimosa

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hole in the Wall Italian Pizzas, Pastas, Seafood and More

Location

6149 A1A South, SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Paladar Cuban Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
5575 A1A S Unit 112 SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080
View restaurantnext
Cravings and More Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
4010 U.S. 1 South suite 103 St. Augustine, FL 32086
View restaurantnext
Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q St. Augustine - Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q St. Augustine
orange starNo Reviews
2420 U.S. 1 South St. Augustine, FL 32086
View restaurantnext
Hillary's Chicago Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1974 US 1 St. Augustine, FL 32086
View restaurantnext
Upfresh Kitchen - St. Augustine
orange starNo Reviews
232 State Road 312 St. Augustine, FL 32086
View restaurantnext
Asadolife
orange starNo Reviews
173 Shipyard Way Saint Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in SAINT AUGUSTINE

MOJO OLD CITY BBQ - ST. AUGUSTINE
orange star4.6 • 2,003
5 Cordova Street St Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop
orange star4.5 • 1,649
110 Riberia St St. Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SAINT AUGUSTINE
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Palm Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Flagler Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston