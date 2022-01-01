Orlando restaurants you'll love
Kalalou Restaurant
5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY, ORLANDO
|Popular items
|Creole Stew Chicken
|$16.00
Chicken marinated in creole seasoning and simmered into a satisfying stew with a sauce infused with wonderful flavors from sauteed onions, peppers, and small potatoes.
|Akra fritters (4)
|$7.00
MALANGA FRITTERS - SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PIKLIZ
|Whole Snapper $35 and up
|$35.00
Choice of fried or baked, fisherman style snapper. Seasoned with citrus vinaigrette creole island spices with onions and bell peppers.
Gator's Dockside
13701 John Young Parkway, Orlando
|Popular items
|10 WINGS
|$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Matt's Latin BBQ
6607 S Semoran Blvd #101, Orlando
|Popular items
|Rotisserie Whole chicken Pollo Entero
|$9.50
|Family Deal
|$25.99
|White Rice.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Toasted
11551 University Blvd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Smokehouse
|$7.59
Cheddar, chipotle BBQ pulled pork, mac & cheese
|Truffle Fries
|$2.99
French Fries tossed in truffle oil & fresh rosemary
|Braised Brisket
|$7.59
Fontina, BBQ braised brisket, sweet tea caramelized onions
CFS
54 West Church Street 150S, Orlando
|Popular items
|ICED DULCE DE LECHE
|Roasted Potatoes
|$3.00
|MOCHA CAPUCCINO
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen
2420 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando
|Popular items
|MARGHERITA
|$14.00
CRUSHED TOMATO, FRESH "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, FRESH BASIL
|BIANCA
|$14.00
RICOTTA, FRESH "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, MINCED GARLIC, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, FRESH BASIL
|QUEEN BEE
|$16.00
VPN, SOPPRESSATA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, CRUSHED TOMATO, CHILI FLAKES, BASIL, HONEY
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
335 N. Magnolia Ave., Orlando
|Popular items
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
|Avgolemono Soup
|$3.95
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita
|Large Greek Salad
|$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Popular items
|Deluxe Taco Salad
|$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
|Nachos Azteca
|$13.00
Azteca's award winning nachos! Crisp, corn tortilla chips topped with beans, jalapeños, and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and Quacamole.
|Chicken Taquitos
|$14.95
Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Jack cheese.served crispy. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Stubborn Mule
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|What Came First
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Tomato, Over-Medium Egg, Mixed Greens, Maple-Pepper Bacon, and Herb Mayo on toasted Brioche
|Sticky Pork Belly
|$10.00
Slow braised cubed Pork Belly tossed with Stubborn Asian Sticky Sauce & toasted Sesame Seeds
|Quinoa Avocado Bowl
|$13.00
tri-color quinoa, mixed greens, cucumbers, grilled corn, red onion, cherry tomatoes, craisins, sunflower seeds, sliced avocado, served with grilled naan bread & ginger lime vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
Tainos Bakery
2140 Whisper Lakes Blvd, orlando
|Popular items
|Malta Grande
|$1.75
12oz bottle
|Empanadilla Pollo
|$2.25
Chicken Empanada - A home made Shredded Chicken Empanada that will leave you craving more.
|Hash Brown
|$1.49
The classic breakfast side favorite.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Galeria
4979 New Broad Street, Orlando
|Popular items
|Jiro
|$12.00
Seared tuna, green scallions, charred romaine, kimchi aioli, wasabi cucumber sauce
|Galeria Salad
|$10.00
Galeria blend salad mix, candied walnuts, applewood smoked blue cheese,
|Grilled Ribeye
|$32.00
Filet style center cut ribeye, parmesan peppercorn herb butter
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Island Fin Poke
7004 Tavistock Lakes Blvd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
|Vegetable Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Alla Zozzona
|$14.50
Homemade Sausage Calabrese in Cream Sauce
|Ravioli Aurora
|$14.50
Three Cheese Ravioli, Tomato, Sherry Brandy, Cream Sauce
|Spaghettini Alla Pomodoro
|$12.50
San Marzano Tomatoes Flavored With Fine Herbs
SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS
Build My Burgers
3402 TECHNOLOGICAL AVE, ORLANDO
|Popular items
|Frings
|$6.99
|Wings for One
|Fries
|$3.99
SANDWICHES
RusTeak Thornton Park
101 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|Coquito Bread Pudding
|$10.00
house-made bread pudding with coquito cream, vanilla ice cream and cinnamon caramel sauce
|Keto Keto Keto
|$25.00
grilled wild raised salmon, grilled asparagus and loaded cheddar and pancetta cauliflower casserole
|RusTeak Burger
|$15.00
8oz burger, garlic cilantro sauce, tomato, provolone, smoked bacon, over medium egg, crispy potato strings, toasted brioche
Tacos my guey
13526 Village Park Dr, Orlando
|Popular items
|TACOS FOR 4
|$29.99
Order of 12 delicious tacos, accompanied by large portion of rice and beans plus chips and salsa.
|TACOS FOR 2
|$17.99
Order of 6 delicious tacos, accompanied by large portion of rice and beans plus chips and salsa.
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$2.59
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Veg'n Out
6982 Lake Nona Blvd, Suite 104, Orlando
|Popular items
|Brussel Bowl - New
|$13.50
maple dijon brussel sprouts, walnut chorizo, chickpea croutons, quinoa, black beans, crumbled tortilla, plant-based parmesan and lime jalapeno dressing
|Strawberry Superfood
|$8.00
strawberry, pitaya, banana, goji berries, dates & coconut water
|Juice & Smoothie Master Cleanse
|$60.00
Pre-orders only. Pickups are Thursday and Sunday between 2 and 6pm. Add your pickup date in the special comments.
Take a sushi
4725 w sand lake rd suite 101, orlando
|Popular items
|BURRITO TEMPURA
|$14.50
Build your own burrito.
|KRAB BOMB SALAD
|$9.50
Kanikama, tempura flakes, scallions, sesame seed, spicy mayo topped with eel sauce.
|HIMALAYA TEMPURA ROLLS (10 PCS)
|$15.50
Shrimp tempura, krab, scallions, avocado with torched salmon, masago, cream cheese and eel sauce on top.
Winter Park Biscuit Company
3201 Corrine Dr., Orlando
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.00
Cripsy Fries. Small or Large
|The OG
|$7.50
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$9.00
DIM SUM • TAPAS • RAMEN
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando
|Popular items
|Beef Haw Fun
|$9.50
Fresh wide rice noodles, sliced steak, green onions, bean sprouts, onions, and soy sauce.
|Chicken Lo Mein
|$9.00
Egg noodles, sliced chicken, spring onions, napa, bean sprouts, onions, carrots, served in a savory lo mein sauce | Available Veggie Friendly
|Seoul Hot Chicken Bao
|$7.50
Two fluffy bao buns, filled with juicy 24-hour brined chicken thigh, deep-fried and sauced in garlic gochujang. Topped with a spicy house-made pickle.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gator's Dockside
4982 New Broad Street, Orlando
|Popular items
|10 WINGS
|$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
Tabla Cuisine-Grand National
5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando
|Popular items
|Vegetable Samosa
|$8.00
Crisp Pastry with Savory Potatoes and Peas
|Indian Chinese Hakka Noodles
|$16.00
|Chicken Biryani
|$18.00
Judy's Diner
5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Pancake OR French Toast Combo
|$8.19
Pancakes OR French Toast, and one choice of *REGULAR MEAT*
|Pancakes
|$4.49
Double Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes
|Regular Breakfast
|$8.19
Two eggs any style, one meat, one side item and toast
Bocas Grill & Bar
7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Crispy Arepitas
|$7.50
8 Arepitas accompanied with Cilantro Aioli
|Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill
|$48.00
|Rice Wok Smoked Chicken
|$15.50
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry Pants
3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando
|Popular items
|Turkey Reuben
|$12.00
sliced turkey breast, purple sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and special sauce on grilled pumpernickel
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Grass-fed beef patty, cheddar cheese, special sauce, lettuce and tomato on a sesame seed bun. **Contains Wheat and Gluten.**
|HP Market Salad
|$13.00
(VEG) Arugula, quinoa, chickpeas, seasonal squash, dried cranberries, goat cheese, ume roasted pepitas, with pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette.
Black Bean Deli: Mills 50
1835 East Colonial Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|Havana Pork
|$11.00
shredded pork prepared with garlic, onions and mojo. served with rice, beans, sweet plantains, and a green salad with house avocado vinaigrette.
|White Chicken
chicken breast baked in garlic mojo, served with rice, beans, sweet plantains, and a green salad with house avocado vinaigrette
|Quesitos
|$2.00
sweet cream cheese pastry
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • PASTRY
CFS Coffee
14019 NARCOOSSEE RD, ORLANDO
|Popular items
|Bowl for the Soul
|$13.99
|ICED DULCE DE LECHE
|Acai Bowl
|$12.50
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe
417 E Central Blvd, Orlando
|Popular items
|METRO MEAT LOVERS PIZZA SLICE
|$5.25
Pizza sauce & mozzarella topped with ham, italian sausage, pepperoni, salami and bacon
|ALL METRO SUPREME PIZZA SLICE
|$5.25
Pizza sauce & mozzarella topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers & onions.
|HAWAIIAN PIZZA SLICE
|$4.50
Pizza sauce & mozzarella topped with ham and pinneaple
Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona
9971 TAGORE PLACE, SUITE 9, ORLANDO
|Popular items
|Vegetable Samosa
|$8.00
Crisp Pastry with Savory Potatoes and Peas
|Butter Chicken
|$18.00
|Lamb Biryani
|$19.00
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando
|Popular items
|Lamb Sis
|$29.95
Skewers of tender lamb marinated in our chef’s unique seasonings and chargrilled to perfection
|Red Lentil Soup
|$6.50
A vegetarian blend of red lentils, Turkish seasonings & fresh herbs
|Lavas
|$4.95
Our signature, baked-to-order bread creation.
all soups & appetizers