Orlando restaurants you'll love

Orlando restaurants
Toast
  • Orlando

Orlando's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Asian fusion
Sushi
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Steakhouses
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Chicken
Greek
Bagels
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Orlando restaurants

Kalalou Restaurant image

 

Kalalou Restaurant

5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Creole Stew Chicken$16.00
Chicken marinated in creole seasoning and simmered into a satisfying stew with a sauce infused with wonderful flavors from sauteed onions, peppers, and small potatoes.
Akra fritters (4)$7.00
MALANGA FRITTERS - SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PIKLIZ
Whole Snapper $35 and up$35.00
Choice of fried or baked, fisherman style snapper. Seasoned with citrus vinaigrette creole island spices with onions and bell peppers.
More about Kalalou Restaurant
Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

13701 John Young Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
More about Gator's Dockside
Matt's Latin BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Matt's Latin BBQ

6607 S Semoran Blvd #101, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (1765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rotisserie Whole chicken Pollo Entero$9.50
Family Deal$25.99
White Rice.
More about Matt's Latin BBQ
Toasted image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toasted

11551 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smokehouse$7.59
Cheddar, chipotle BBQ pulled pork, mac & cheese
Truffle Fries$2.99
French Fries tossed in truffle oil & fresh rosemary
Braised Brisket$7.59
Fontina, BBQ braised brisket, sweet tea caramelized onions
More about Toasted
CFS image

 

CFS

54 West Church Street 150S, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ICED DULCE DE LECHE
Roasted Potatoes$3.00
MOCHA CAPUCCINO
More about CFS
F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen

2420 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (812 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MARGHERITA$14.00
CRUSHED TOMATO, FRESH "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, FRESH BASIL
BIANCA$14.00
RICOTTA, FRESH "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, MINCED GARLIC, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, FRESH BASIL
QUEEN BEE$16.00
VPN, SOPPRESSATA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, CRUSHED TOMATO, CHILI FLAKES, BASIL, HONEY
More about F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

335 N. Magnolia Ave., Orlando

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Greek Salad$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Avgolemono Soup$3.95
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita
Large Greek Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deluxe Taco Salad$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
Nachos Azteca$13.00
Azteca's award winning nachos! Crisp, corn tortilla chips topped with beans, jalapeños, and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and Quacamole.
Chicken Taquitos$14.95
Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Jack cheese.served crispy. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
The Stubborn Mule image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stubborn Mule

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
What Came First$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Tomato, Over-Medium Egg, Mixed Greens, Maple-Pepper Bacon, and Herb Mayo on toasted Brioche
Sticky Pork Belly$10.00
Slow braised cubed Pork Belly tossed with Stubborn Asian Sticky Sauce & toasted Sesame Seeds
Quinoa Avocado Bowl$13.00
tri-color quinoa, mixed greens, cucumbers, grilled corn, red onion, cherry tomatoes, craisins, sunflower seeds, sliced avocado, served with grilled naan bread & ginger lime vinaigrette
More about The Stubborn Mule
Tainos Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Tainos Bakery

2140 Whisper Lakes Blvd, orlando

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Malta Grande$1.75
12oz bottle
Empanadilla Pollo$2.25
Chicken Empanada - A home made Shredded Chicken Empanada that will leave you craving more.
Hash Brown$1.49
The classic breakfast side favorite.
More about Tainos Bakery
Galeria image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Galeria

4979 New Broad Street, Orlando

Avg 3.6 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jiro$12.00
Seared tuna, green scallions, charred romaine, kimchi aioli, wasabi cucumber sauce
Galeria Salad$10.00
Galeria blend salad mix, candied walnuts, applewood smoked blue cheese,
Grilled Ribeye$32.00
Filet style center cut ribeye, parmesan peppercorn herb butter
More about Galeria
Island Fin Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Island Fin Poke

7004 Tavistock Lakes Blvd, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (666 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
Vegetable Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
More about Island Fin Poke
Christini's Ristorante Italiano image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Christini's Ristorante Italiano

7600 Dr Phillips Blvd, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (3924 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni Alla Zozzona$14.50
Homemade Sausage Calabrese in Cream Sauce
Ravioli Aurora$14.50
Three Cheese Ravioli, Tomato, Sherry Brandy, Cream Sauce
Spaghettini Alla Pomodoro$12.50
San Marzano Tomatoes Flavored With Fine Herbs
More about Christini's Ristorante Italiano
Build My Burgers image

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS

Build My Burgers

3402 TECHNOLOGICAL AVE, ORLANDO

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frings$6.99
Wings for One
Fries$3.99
More about Build My Burgers
RusTeak Thornton Park image

SANDWICHES

RusTeak Thornton Park

101 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coquito Bread Pudding$10.00
house-made bread pudding with coquito cream, vanilla ice cream and cinnamon caramel sauce
Keto Keto Keto$25.00
grilled wild raised salmon, grilled asparagus and loaded cheddar and pancetta cauliflower casserole
RusTeak Burger$15.00
8oz burger, garlic cilantro sauce, tomato, provolone, smoked bacon, over medium egg, crispy potato strings, toasted brioche
More about RusTeak Thornton Park
Tacos my guey image

 

Tacos my guey

13526 Village Park Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TACOS FOR 4$29.99
Order of 12 delicious tacos, accompanied by large portion of rice and beans plus chips and salsa.
TACOS FOR 2$17.99
Order of 6 delicious tacos, accompanied by large portion of rice and beans plus chips and salsa.
AL PASTOR TACO$2.59
More about Tacos my guey
Veg'n Out image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Veg'n Out

6982 Lake Nona Blvd, Suite 104, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (52 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brussel Bowl - New$13.50
maple dijon brussel sprouts, walnut chorizo, chickpea croutons, quinoa, black beans, crumbled tortilla, plant-based parmesan and lime jalapeno dressing
Strawberry Superfood$8.00
strawberry, pitaya, banana, goji berries, dates & coconut water
Juice & Smoothie Master Cleanse$60.00
Pre-orders only. Pickups are Thursday and Sunday between 2 and 6pm. Add your pickup date in the special comments.
More about Veg'n Out
Take a sushi image

 

Take a sushi

4725 w sand lake rd suite 101, orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BURRITO TEMPURA$14.50
Build your own burrito.
KRAB BOMB SALAD$9.50
Kanikama, tempura flakes, scallions, sesame seed, spicy mayo topped with eel sauce.
HIMALAYA TEMPURA ROLLS (10 PCS)$15.50
Shrimp tempura, krab, scallions, avocado with torched salmon, masago, cream cheese and eel sauce on top.
More about Take a sushi
Winter Park Biscuit Company image

 

Winter Park Biscuit Company

3201 Corrine Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.00
Cripsy Fries. Small or Large
The OG$7.50
Kale Caesar Salad$9.00
More about Winter Park Biscuit Company
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS • RAMEN

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (3576 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Haw Fun$9.50
Fresh wide rice noodles, sliced steak, green onions, bean sprouts, onions, and soy sauce.
Chicken Lo Mein$9.00
Egg noodles, sliced chicken, spring onions, napa, bean sprouts, onions, carrots, served in a savory lo mein sauce | Available Veggie Friendly
Seoul Hot Chicken Bao$7.50
Two fluffy bao buns, filled with juicy 24-hour brined chicken thigh, deep-fried and sauced in garlic gochujang. Topped with a spicy house-made pickle.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Gator's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

4982 New Broad Street, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (3069 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
More about Gator's Dockside
Tabla Cuisine-Grand National image

 

Tabla Cuisine-Grand National

5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Samosa$8.00
Crisp Pastry with Savory Potatoes and Peas
Indian Chinese Hakka Noodles$16.00
Chicken Biryani$18.00
More about Tabla Cuisine-Grand National
Judy's Diner image

 

Judy's Diner

5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pancake OR French Toast Combo$8.19
Pancakes OR French Toast, and one choice of *REGULAR MEAT*
Pancakes$4.49
Double Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes
Regular Breakfast$8.19
Two eggs any style, one meat, one side item and toast
More about Judy's Diner
Bocas Grill & Bar image

 

Bocas Grill & Bar

7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Arepitas$7.50
8 Arepitas accompanied with Cilantro Aioli
Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill$48.00
Rice Wok Smoked Chicken$15.50
More about Bocas Grill & Bar
Hungry Pants image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry Pants

3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.9 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Reuben$12.00
sliced turkey breast, purple sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and special sauce on grilled pumpernickel
Cheeseburger$12.00
Grass-fed beef patty, cheddar cheese, special sauce, lettuce and tomato on a sesame seed bun. **Contains Wheat and Gluten.**
HP Market Salad$13.00
(VEG) Arugula, quinoa, chickpeas, seasonal squash, dried cranberries, goat cheese, ume roasted pepitas, with pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Hungry Pants
Black Bean Deli: Mills 50 image

 

Black Bean Deli: Mills 50

1835 East Colonial Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Havana Pork$11.00
shredded pork prepared with garlic, onions and mojo. served with rice, beans, sweet plantains, and a green salad with house avocado vinaigrette.
White Chicken
chicken breast baked in garlic mojo, served with rice, beans, sweet plantains, and a green salad with house avocado vinaigrette
Quesitos$2.00
sweet cream cheese pastry
More about Black Bean Deli: Mills 50
CFS Coffee image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • PASTRY

CFS Coffee

14019 NARCOOSSEE RD, ORLANDO

Avg 4.2 (95 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bowl for the Soul$13.99
ICED DULCE DE LECHE
Acai Bowl$12.50
More about CFS Coffee
Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe

417 E Central Blvd, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
METRO MEAT LOVERS PIZZA SLICE$5.25
Pizza sauce & mozzarella topped with ham, italian sausage, pepperoni, salami and bacon
ALL METRO SUPREME PIZZA SLICE$5.25
Pizza sauce & mozzarella topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers & onions.
HAWAIIAN PIZZA SLICE$4.50
Pizza sauce & mozzarella topped with ham and pinneaple
More about Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe
Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona image

 

Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona

9971 TAGORE PLACE, SUITE 9, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Samosa$8.00
Crisp Pastry with Savory Potatoes and Peas
Butter Chicken$18.00
Lamb Biryani$19.00
More about Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine image

 

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lamb Sis$29.95
Skewers of tender lamb marinated in our chef’s unique seasonings and chargrilled to perfection
Red Lentil Soup$6.50
A vegetarian blend of red lentils, Turkish seasonings & fresh herbs
Lavas$4.95
Our signature, baked-to-order bread creation.
Highly recommended for
all soups & appetizers
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Orlando

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Avocado Toast

Cheese Fries

Carne Asada

Cake

Cookies

Hash Browns

