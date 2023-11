Restaurant info

Welcome to Aashirwad Modern Indian Restaurant Aashirwad have had the pleasure of serving Orlando for over nineteen years, delivering authentic modern Indian food to the delight of our guests. The combination of specially selected and freshly blended aromatic herbs and spices, ground and prepared in house is the signature of Aashirwad Modern Indian cooking crafted by our expert and award-winning chefs who focus on the provenance of all our food and are dedicated to create made from scratch preparations with exceptional flavors and fragrances delivering a distinctly unique dining experience. The authenticity of Indian flavors using natural colors and fresh quality ingredients that speak to the culture and heritage of Indian food is ingrained in our cooking techniques. Whenever you visit, we hope Aashirwad will quickly become your favorite place for authentic and affordable Modern Indian Food, Wine and Cocktails all with that special Aashirwad touch.

Website