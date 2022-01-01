Longwood restaurants you'll love

Longwood restaurants
Toast
  Longwood

Story Time Cafe image

 

Story Time Cafe

1675 Dixon Rd, Longwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Birthday Cookies 24 Party Size$15.00
12 Choc. Chip 12 Snickerdoodles;
Please specify delivery time, class location, and contents for your card! Need GF? Write it in, please!
PORTUGUESE Iced- 12oz$3.00
Breakfast of the Day$4.00
Island Fin Poke image

 

Island Fin Poke

2425 SR 434 st, Longwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
Vegetable Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
Ma-Se Sushi Eatery image

 

Ma-Se Sushi Eatery

182 W State Road 434 Ste 1008, Longwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SHIBUYA$17.00
Potstickers$8.00
SURF&TURF$18.00
F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen

1000 W SR 434, Longwood

Avg 4.5 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS$13.50
LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI SPAGHETTI, TWO LARGE MEATBALLS, PECORINO, ITALIAN HERBS
QUEEN BEE$15.00
VPN, SOPPRESSATA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, CRUSHED TOMATO, CHILI FLAKES, BASIL, HONEY
WILD MUSHROOM PAPPARDELLE$13.00
LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI PAPPARDELLE, WILD MUSHROOMS, SPINACH, PORCINI CREAM SAUCE
Gateway to India image

 

Gateway to India

790 East SR 434, Longwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Massala$17.95
Signature Dish-Boneless chicken in a creamy tomato sauce with bellpepper and onion
Naan (Butter Naan)$3.95
Traditional soft white bread, baked in the tandoor with butter
Paneer Tikka Massala$16.95
Our Signature paneer tikka masala is packed with flavor. Paneer in a rich creamy tomato sauce. The paneer tikka masala is so good that you’ll want to lick the bowl!
Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Longwood image

 

Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Longwood

300 Dog Track Road, Longwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
JUMBO BUFFALO SHRIMP$10.29
HAND BREADED SHRIMP TOSSED IN WING SAUCE
Brews Park image

 

Brews Park

233 E State Road 434, Longwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Small Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
Pepperoni Pizza offered in different crust styles.
Kobe image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

108 Markham Wood Rd., Longwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SIRLOIN$19.25
*Sirloin. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
*SALMON$3.50
1 pieces of Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order
KRAB RANGOON$8.50
House-made creamy kani kama* mix. Served with plum sauce.
