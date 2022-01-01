Longwood restaurants you'll love
Longwood's top cuisines
Must-try Longwood restaurants
More about Story Time Cafe
Story Time Cafe
1675 Dixon Rd, Longwood
|Popular items
|Birthday Cookies 24 Party Size
|$15.00
12 Choc. Chip 12 Snickerdoodles;
Please specify delivery time, class location, and contents for your card! Need GF? Write it in, please!
|PORTUGUESE Iced- 12oz
|$3.00
|Breakfast of the Day
|$4.00
More about Island Fin Poke
Island Fin Poke
2425 SR 434 st, Longwood
|Popular items
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
|Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
|Vegetable Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
More about Ma-Se Sushi Eatery
Ma-Se Sushi Eatery
182 W State Road 434 Ste 1008, Longwood
|Popular items
|SHIBUYA
|$17.00
|Potstickers
|$8.00
|SURF&TURF
|$18.00
More about F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen
1000 W SR 434, Longwood
|Popular items
|SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
|$13.50
LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI SPAGHETTI, TWO LARGE MEATBALLS, PECORINO, ITALIAN HERBS
|QUEEN BEE
|$15.00
VPN, SOPPRESSATA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, CRUSHED TOMATO, CHILI FLAKES, BASIL, HONEY
|WILD MUSHROOM PAPPARDELLE
|$13.00
LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI PAPPARDELLE, WILD MUSHROOMS, SPINACH, PORCINI CREAM SAUCE
More about Gateway to India
Gateway to India
790 East SR 434, Longwood
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka Massala
|$17.95
Signature Dish-Boneless chicken in a creamy tomato sauce with bellpepper and onion
|Naan (Butter Naan)
|$3.95
Traditional soft white bread, baked in the tandoor with butter
|Paneer Tikka Massala
|$16.95
Our Signature paneer tikka masala is packed with flavor. Paneer in a rich creamy tomato sauce. The paneer tikka masala is so good that you’ll want to lick the bowl!
More about Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Longwood
Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Longwood
300 Dog Track Road, Longwood
|Popular items
|JUMBO BUFFALO SHRIMP
|$10.29
HAND BREADED SHRIMP TOSSED IN WING SAUCE
More about Brews Park
Brews Park
233 E State Road 434, Longwood
|Popular items
|Small Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
Pepperoni Pizza offered in different crust styles.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
108 Markham Wood Rd., Longwood
|Popular items
|SIRLOIN
|$19.25
*Sirloin. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
|*SALMON
|$3.50
1 pieces of Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order
|KRAB RANGOON
|$8.50
House-made creamy kani kama* mix. Served with plum sauce.