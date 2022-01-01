Apopka restaurants you'll love

Apopka restaurants
Toast
  • Apopka

Apopka's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Apopka restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1410 Rock Springs Rd, Apopka

Avg 4.5 (1287 reviews)
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

3030 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka

No reviews yet
Popular items
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
More about Gator's Dockside
Something Fishy image

SEAFOOD

Something Fishy

2107 E Semoran Blvd, APOPKA

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Popular items
HUSHPUPPIES$4.50
FRESH SWEET CORN
Boom Boom Shrimp$15.99
8oz of Corkscrew Jumbo Argentine red shrimp lightly fried drizzled in our spicy Boom Boom sauce
Shrimp Dinner$17.99
8 Jumbo Argentine red shrimp fried, sauteed or blackened. Served w/2 sides
More about Something Fishy
Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Apopka image

 

Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Apopka

464 South Hunt Club Boulevard, Apopka

No reviews yet
More about Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Apopka
The Back Room Steakhouse image

 

The Back Room Steakhouse

1418 ROCK SPRINGS RD, Apopka

No reviews yet
Popular items
Chicken Cordon Bleu$28.00
New York Strip 14 Oz$38.00
Buccatini Ala Bolognaise$21.00
More about The Back Room Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Kona Poke: Apopka

3030 East Semoran Boulevard, Apopka

No reviews yet
More about Kona Poke: Apopka

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Apopka

Salmon

More near Apopka to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mount Dora

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
