Apopka restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1410 Rock Springs Rd, Apopka
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Gator's Dockside
3030 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka
|Popular items
|10 WINGS
|$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
SEAFOOD
Something Fishy
2107 E Semoran Blvd, APOPKA
|Popular items
|HUSHPUPPIES
|$4.50
FRESH SWEET CORN
|Boom Boom Shrimp
|$15.99
8oz of Corkscrew Jumbo Argentine red shrimp lightly fried drizzled in our spicy Boom Boom sauce
|Shrimp Dinner
|$17.99
8 Jumbo Argentine red shrimp fried, sauteed or blackened. Served w/2 sides
Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Apopka
464 South Hunt Club Boulevard, Apopka
The Back Room Steakhouse
1418 ROCK SPRINGS RD, Apopka
|Popular items
|Chicken Cordon Bleu
|$28.00
|New York Strip 14 Oz
|$38.00
|Buccatini Ala Bolognaise
|$21.00
Kona Poke: Apopka
3030 East Semoran Boulevard, Apopka