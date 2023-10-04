BREAKFAST

BAGEL & CREAM CHEESE

$3.00

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$15.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH COMBO

$10.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$13.00

GA ICE CREAM

$6.00

MUFFINS

$2.00

OATMEAL

$8.00

PANCAKES & SIDE

$10.00

PARFAIT

$6.00

RIDER BREAKFAST

RISE & SHINE

$12.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$15.00

SIDE EGGS

$4.00

SIDE GRITS

$4.00

SIDE of BACON

$4.50

SIDE of SAUSAGE

$4.00

SIDE POTATOES

$4.00

SIDE TOAST

$2.00

SINGLE WAFFLE

$5.00

WAFFLES & SIDE

$10.00

LUNCH/DINNER

APPS

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$11.00

ROCK SPRING ROLLS

$9.00

DUELING DIPS

$10.00

WINGS

$11.00+

LOADED SKINS

$12.00

SALADS

PECAN CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

THE BIG BELLY WEDGE

$14.00

THE SOUTHERNER

$15.00

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

SANDWICHES

THE BIG MOTHER CLUCKER

$13.00

BRAISED BEEF

$14.00

CALLAWAY CLUB

$13.00

EL JEFE

$15.00

G-FUNKS LOADED GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

BURGERS

BUILD A BURGER

$15.00

CAJUN GOBBLER

$13.00

ROASTED GARLIC QUINOA BURGER

$12.00

ENTREES

BONE IN RIBEYE

$34.00

FRESH HAND BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.00

HAND BREADED FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

$18.00

MEDITERRANEAN ROASTED CHICKEN

$17.00

HOMESTYLE POT ROAST

$18.00

FISH & CHIPS

$16.00

CAVATAPPI PASTA & VEGGIES

$15.00

MAKE IT YOUR MAC

$16.00

SIDES

BAKED POTATO

$4.00

BEER BATTERED FRIES

$4.00

COLLARD GREENS

$4.00

CRINKLE CUT FRIES

$4.00

MAC & CHEESE

$4.00

MASH POTATOES

$4.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

SWEET CORN

$4.00

SWEET POTATO

$4.00

TATER TOTS

$4.00

PREMIUM SIDES

FINGERLING POTATOES WITH FRESH HERBS

$6.00

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$6.00

LOADED FRIES

$6.00

LOADED MAC

$6.00

LOADED TOTS

$6.00

PANKO ONION RINGS

$6.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

TRUFFLE MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

N/A BEV

$1 UPCHARGE

$1.00

$2 UPCHARGE

$2.00

BOTTLE SODA

$2.00

BOTTLE TEA

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

CELSIUS

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.00

COFFEE BAR

$4.00

CORE POWER

$3.50

DUNKIN

$3.00

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00

JUICE

$2.00

MONSTER

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

DESSERTS

BREAD PUDDING

$6.00

BROWNIE

$6.00

SIDES

SIDES

BAKED POTATO

$4.00

BEER BATTERED FRIES

$4.00

COLLARD GREENS

$4.00

CRINKLE CUT FRIES

$4.00

MAC & CHEESE

$4.00

MASH POTATOES

$4.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

SWEET CORN

$4.00

SWEET POTATO

$4.00

TATER TOTS

$4.00

PREMIUM SIDES

FINGERLING POTATOES WITH FRESH HERBS

$6.00

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$6.00

LOADED FRIES

$6.00

LOADED MAC

$6.00

LOADED TOTS

$6.00

PANKO ONION RINGS

$6.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

TRUFFLE MASHED POTATOES

$6.00