Propagate Social House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Propagate Social House, you local spot for all things coffee, wine, plants and food.
Location
40 East 5th Street, Apopka, FL 32703
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Antonio's House of Pizza - Apopka
No Reviews
1097 W Orange Blossom Trail Apopka, FL 32712
View restaurant
The Back Room Steakhouse - 1418 ROCK SPRINGS RD
No Reviews
1418 ROCK SPRINGS RD Apopka, FL 32712
View restaurant