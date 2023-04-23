Restaurant header imageView gallery

Antonio's House of Pizza - Apopka

No reviews yet

1097 Orange Blossom Trail

Apopka, FL 32712

Appetizers

10 Piece Wings

$13.99

Crispy and Flavour classic chicken wings with choice of different unique sauces. Served with a side of Blue cheese or Ranch

Homemade Fried Mozzarella (5 Pcs)

$9.99Out of stock

Our signature and patented mozzarella sticks. Homemade premium mozzarella breaded and fried to perfection, served with a side of Antonio's marinara sauce

Truffle Fries

$8.95

Crispy fries, white truffle oil, parmesan cheese

Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.95
Fries

$5.95

Famous Grandma Pizzas 14"

Grandma Pesto Vodka Fusion

$26.99

Mozzarella cheese, vodka sauce, basil pesto sauce, and straciatella (burrata cream).

Grandma Four Cheese

$24.99

Combination of four different cheeses. Mozzarella, parmesan, gorgonzola and straciatella (burrata cream).

Grandma Cheese & Sauce

$18.99

Grandma Cheese and Sauce

Grandma Margherita

$22.99

Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil.

Grandma Spicy Old Fashioned

$24.99

Organic tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, old fashioned pepperoni (cup & charr) and fresh jalapeños that adds a spicy kick!

Grandma Classica

$21.99

Mozzarella Cheese, fresh garlic, oregano, fresh basil, marinara sauce, extra virgin olive oil.

Grandma Meatlovers

$25.99

Organic tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon.

Grandma BBQ Chicken

$23.99

No tomato sauce, Grilled chicken in BBQ sauce, red onions, mozzarella cheese and crispy bacon

Grandma Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

No Tomato sauce. Mozzarella cheese, crispy chicken in Buffalo sauce, blue cheese & jalapeno peppers

Grandma Extravaganza

$26.99

Organic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions & mushrooms.

Grandma Greek

$24.99

Fresh spinach, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, red onions, oregano. *no tomato sauce.

Grandma Vegetarian

$26.99

Organic tomato sauce, onions, peppers, fresh spinach, mushrooms, Kalamata olives, fresh garlic.

Grandma Street Corn

$24.99Out of stock

Corn, chili lime pepper, red onions, feta & mozzarella cheese, drizzled with homemade chipotle sauce.

Grandma Bianca

$21.99

No tomato sauce, Mozzarella and ricotta cheese with garlic, olive oil, and oregano

Grandma Truffle Mushroom

$24.99Out of stock

No tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, truffle oil and parmesan.

Grandma Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.99

Mozzarella, crispy bacon and chicken topped with delicious homemade spicy ranch dressing

Grandma Half/Half

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives and pepperoncini topped with ham, salami & mozzarella

Garden Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, red onions

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan cheese & homemade croutons

Greek Salad

$11.99

Fresh Greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & feta cheese

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.99
Chocolate Cake

$8.95
NY Cheesecake

$4.99
Tiramisu

$6.95

Beverages

Can Pepsi

$1.99

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Bottle Water

$1.50

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Sprite Bottle

$2.99

Aqua Panna

$2.99

Jarritos

$1.99

Topo Chico

$1.99

Diet Coke Mini Bottle

$1.99

Soda Can

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1097 Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32712

