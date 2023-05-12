A map showing the location of Kona Poké ApopkaView gallery

Kona Poké Apopka

No reviews yet

3030 East Semoran Boulevard

Apopka, FL 32703

Build Your Own Bowls

Build Your Own Bowl - Pick your base, pick your protein, add mix-ins crunch and sauce!
Build Your Own Poké

$11.25+

Build your own poké bowl. Choose from over 40 fresh ingredients!

Build Your Own Chicken Bowl

$8.99+

Build your own grilled chicken bowl. Choose from over 40 fresh ingredients!

Build Your Own Plant-based Bowl

$7.99+

Build your own plant-based bowl. Choose from over 40 fresh ingredients!

Signature Bowls

Not sure what to build? Try one of our amazing signature bowls!
Bourbon Chicken

$11.50

Grilled chicken topped with bourbon sauce, green onion and sesame seeds over sushi rice, brown rice, or lettuce.

Kona Fire (#1 Top Seller)

$15.95

Fresh ahi tuna topped with our classic hawaiian sauce, sesame seeds, spicy seaweed salad, green onions, avocado, a sriracha aioli, and our sriracha sauce, over sushi rice, brown rice, or lettuce.

Tidal Wave (Top Seller)

$15.49

Fresh ahi tuna topped with eel sauce, sriracha aioli, seaweed salad, green onions, onion crisps, and avocado over sushi rice, brown rice, or lettuce.

Volcano Shrimp (New)

$12.95

Shrimp marinated in our signature boom boom sauce, green onions, cucumber, onion crisps, and sesame seeds over your choice of base.

Bird of Paradise (Plant-based)

$10.50

Our tofu bowl topped with sweet heat sauce, edamame, sweet onion, cucumber, avocado, green onion, sesame seed, and mango over sushi rice, brown rice, or lettuce.

Honey Sriracha Chicken

$11.50

Grilled chicken thigh marinated with our signature Honey Sriracha sauce, green onion, mango, and sesame seeds over your choice of base.

Salmon Lover

$15.49

Fresh sushi grade salmon topped with a lemon tartar sauce, spicy seaweed salad, cucumber, edamame, and onion crisps over sushi rice or brown rice.

Shoyu Ahi Poké

$15.49

Fresh shoyu ahi tuna (soy-based sauce, red curry paste, chili oil, kimchi paste, onion, garlic), sweet onion, green onion, garlic crisps over sushi rice, brown rice, or lettuce.

Asian Sesame Salad

$9.49

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, mandarin oranges, shredded carrot, green onion, topped with sesame seeds, wonton crisps, asian sesame ginger dressing, and optional grilled chicken.

Sides

Try our Ginger salad or Miso Ramen soup!
Ginger Side Salad

$3.50

Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, cherry tomato, and mandarin orange sesame ginger dressing.

Miso Soup

$4.50

Our house miso broth, green onion, tofu, and seaweed.

Wahoo Smoked Fish Dip

$10.99

Made with fresh smoked wahoo and mahi, accompanied with pita chips, and jalapeños.

Spicy Tuna Bites

$5.99

Spicy tuna, sesame seed, sriracha aioli, sriracha, and onion crisps, over sushi rice.

Volcano Bites

$5.99

Surimi, eel sauce, sriracha aioli, onion crisps over sushi rice.

Drinks

Choose from our fountain, bottled drinks or iced teas.
Bottled Water

$2.00
Fountain Sodas

$2.85
Iced Teas / Lemonade

$2.50
Bai (various flavors)

$3.25

A refreshing drink infused with antioxidants and natural flavors.

Kombucha

$4.50

This raw drink is cool, bubbly, and packed full of nutritional benefits.

Core pH Water

$3.25

Ultra-purified and enhanced with electrolytes and minerals, Core has the balanced pH uniquely designed for an active lifestyle.

Celsius

$3.25

Made with ginger, guarana, green tea and 7 essential vitamins, contains no sugar, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors.

Treats

Dole Whip Soft Serve

$4.50+

Dole Soft Serve is a delicious dairy-free, cholesterol-free, and vegan-friendly frozen dessert.

Gluten Free Brownie

$2.95

Gluten Free Brownie. No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. 100% delicious.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Gluten, nut, and dairy-free. No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. 100% delicious.

Gift Cards & Merch

Gift Card Special: Spend $25 and Get $10
Yellow Sriracha Bottle (8 oz)

$9.99

Kona Poké Gift Card

$25.00+

Purchase a Kona Poke gift card.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3030 East Semoran Boulevard, Apopka, FL 32703

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

