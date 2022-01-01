- Home
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant Altamonte Springs
2,240 Reviews
$$
280 S State Rd 434
Ste 1053
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
APPETIZERS
NACHOS & QUESADILLAS
Cheese Nachos
Keep it simple! Melted San Jose’s cheese galore, plus jalapeños upon request.
House Nachos
Choose up to two toppings from our delicious selections, plus jalapeños upon request.
Nachos Supreme
These nachos are loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, SJ’s shredded cheese and smothered in our SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo, plus jalapeños upon request.
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled, melted San Jose’s cheese.
House Quesadilla
Pick one of your choices from our delicious options. Great for sharing!
SOUPS & SALADS
Sopa de Pollo
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and pico de gallo.
Sopa de Carne
Beef tinga, Mexican rice, and pico de gallo.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken, crispy tortilla strips, fresh avocado, pico, and SJ’s cheese.
Taco Salad
A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, guacamole, sour cream, pico, SJ’s shredded cheese and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or beef tinga.
Naked Fajita Salad
A salad bowl with your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Filled with lettuce, Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and SJ’s cheese.
House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, and SJ’s cheese.
TACOS
Tacos Supreme
Our classic crispy corn shell or soft flour tortilla with ground beef, shredded chicken, or juicy beef tinga. Three tacos loaded with lettuce, SJ’s cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
Tacos Chicago
The traditional taco Mexicano, also known as street tacos! Grilled diced carne asada on soft grilled corn tortillas with fresh cilantro and onions upon request. Four tacos served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo on the side.
BURRITOS
ORIGINAL California Burrito
Our burrito starts with a foot-long flour tortilla stuffed with your favorite choice from below as well as Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. To top it all off it’s smothered in our signature SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce.
JR. California Burrito
Everything the California Burrito has to offer in a 10 inch tortilla!
Naked California Burrito
Everything the California Burrito has to offer without the tortilla! Served in a bowl.
JR. Naked California Burrito
Everything the California Burrito has to offer without the tortilla! Served in a bowl.
Burritos Supreme
Two flour burritos stuffed with our ground beef or shredded chicken and smothered in our chunky tomato burrito sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and SJ’s cheese.
Burritos Texanos
Two crispy, grilled flour burritos with diced steak, SJ’s cheese, grilled onions, and cilantro. Served with salsa verde and beans on the side.
ENCHILADAS
Enchiladas San Diego
SJ’s cheese enchiladas dressed in red guajillo sauce topped with diced grilled carne asada or chicken and pico.
Enchiladas Chipotle
Juicy beef tinga enchiladas dressed in spicy, smoky chipotle sauce.
Enchiladas Con Mole
Shredded chicken enchiladas dressed in traditional red mole sauce.
Enchiladas Dinner Platter
Three enchiladas dressed in red guajillo sauce filled with your choice from below.
SIGNATURE FAVORITES
Chimichanga
A large flaky flour tortilla, wrapped and deep-fried, stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken or juicy beef tinga. Filled with SJ’s cheese, a spread of beans, and smothered in SJ's Cheese Dip. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
Quesadilla Rellena
A large folded, grilled flour tortilla filled with our ground beef, shredded chicken or juicy beef tinga and melted SJ’s cheese. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
Flautas
Hand-rolled, deep fried crispy corn flautas filled with our shredded chicken, or juicy beef tinga. Four flautas sprinkled with queso fresco crumbles, served with sour cream, guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
DINNER COMBOS
D Combo 1
Two enchiladas, one classic taco, and Mexican rice.
D Combo 2
Enchilada, classic taco, Mexican Rice and refried beans.
D Combo 3
Two enchiladas, Mexican rice and refried beans.
D Combo 4
Two classic tacos, Mexican rice and refried beans.
D Combo 5
Burrito, enchilada, and classic taco.
D Combo 6
Burrito, classic taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.
D Combo 10
Burrito, enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans.
FAJITAS
Chicken Fajitas Skillet
Your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions, and served on a sizzling skillet.
Steak Fajitas Skillet
Your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions, and served on a sizzling skillet.
Fajitas Mixtas Skillet
Can’t decide? Why not both! Marinated chicken and steak fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions, served on a sizzling skillet.
Fajitas Texanas Skillet
By land, air and sea! Juicy marinated steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions served on a sizzling skillet.
PLATTERS
Carne Asada
Our marinated, top sirloin flap steak, grilled to your liking, topped with sautéed onions. Served with guaca side salad, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes your choice of soft tortillas and a chile frito.
Bistec Ranchero
A rustic dish, juicy steak slowly simmered in red ranchero sauce with tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
Tinga Poblana
Our juicy, shredded beef slowly cooked in a smoky chipotle sauce with your choice of soft tortillas. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
San Fernando
A grilled white chicken breast topped with melted SJ’s cheese, tomatoes, onion, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and soft tortillas.
Chipotle Chicken
Grilled white chicken breast strips sautéed in smoky chipotle sauce and sprinkled with SJ’s cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and soft tortillas.
Filete de Pescado
A grilled white fish fillet in our red garlic sauce with bell peppers and onions. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
Ceviche de Camaron
From the coast, chilled shrimp cured with freshly squeezed lime juice, mixed with tomatoes, onions, avocados, and cilantro. Served with crispy corn tostadas on the side.
TORTAS & BURGERS
San Jose's Burger
A juicy, grilled sirloin beef patty topped with grilled chorizo, queso fresco, avocado, tomato, lettuce, onions and a spread of beans on a toasted hamburger bun.
Mexi Burger
A juicy, grilled sirloin beef patty with fresh, homemade guacamole, pico, lettuce and SJ’s cheese on a toasted hamburger bun.
Double Cheeseburger
Two juicy, grilled sirloin beef patties with SJ’s cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions.
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
TACO KITS
TACO KIT A
10 premade ready to eat tacos! Comes with cilantro, onions, a side of limes and your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas. (Feeds up to 4-5 guest)
TACO KIT B
10 ready to eat tacos! Order comes with shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, and sour cream. All on a delicious corn or flour tortilla.
FAJITA FIESTA
Chicken Fiesta
Enjoy our delicious and juicy Chicken Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)
Pork Fiesta
Enjoy our delicious and juicy Pork Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)
Steak Fiesta
Enjoy our delicious and juicy Steak Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)
Shrimp Fiesta
Enjoy our delicious and juicy Shrimp Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)
Veggie Fiesta
Enjoy our delicious Veggie Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
A Passion for Food. Gracious Hospitality.
280 S State Rd 434, Ste 1053, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714