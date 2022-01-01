Sanford restaurants you'll love

Sanford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sanford

Must-try Sanford restaurants

Henry's Depot rebuilding image

 

Henry's Depot rebuilding

212 W 1st St, Sanford

Avg 4.4 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Loaf$6.00
Open-fire baked pull apart garlic bread, served with housemade red sauce. Pro tip: add extra sauces!
12" VEGAN VELOCITY PIZZA$16.00
Plant based sausage, cashew mozzarella, broccolini, tofu ricotta and drizzled with chili oil. (V)
Cooked in our open-fire wood stoked oven, this 12 inch pizza is Neapolitan in style and will have that delicious crusty char that we love!
*Recreate a fresh out of the oven experience at home: preheat your oven to 350 degrees, use parchment paper to set pizza directly on to a baking sheet, heat for 5 minutes, remove from oven and enjoy!
Garlic 'N Cauliflower$5.50
Roasted cauliflower, garlic, apricots, pecans, mint, dill, house tahini dressing. (V)
More about Henry's Depot rebuilding
Oasis on the River image

 

Oasis on the River

4380 Carraway Place, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Fries$8.75
1lb Krinkle Cuts w/chopped Rib Eye, Cheese, Peppers & Onions
Grilled, Blackened or Fried Chicken$9.75
6oz chicken breast, grilled, blackened or Buffalo Style
MAHI TACO$14.75
3 Tacos on a bed of island slaw served with boom boom sauce
More about Oasis on the River
El Zocalo image

 

El Zocalo

406 Sanford Ave, Sanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SKIRT STEAK (D)$20.00
House Cut Skirt Steak Served with Rice, Beans & Salad.
QUESO DIP$7.00
Our Homemade Recipe Straight from My Grandma’s Kitchen to Your Table Served with Chips.
FAJITAS (D)- CHICKEN$15.00
Grilled Chicken Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
More about El Zocalo
Dharma Southern Kitchen - Sanford image

 

Dharma Southern Kitchen - Sanford

212 w 1st st, Sanford

Avg 4.6 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CAROLINA BBQ PULLED JACKFRUIT$13.50
Tangy Carolina style jackfruit, garlic pickles, arugula, crispy fried onions, preserved lemon, & cola reduction on texas toast. Includes your choice of comfort fixin!
DHARMA FRIED CHICK'N BOX$13.50
Our famous Dharma Fried Chick'n fried and topped with a our house Hot Agave sauce. Includes a delicious rosemary biscuit & a Comfort Fixin'!
Upgrade to a Fancy Fixin' for $1.
DFC BOWL TRADITIONAL MAC-N-CHEESE$15.00
Our dharma fried chick’n served over garlic-rosemary mashed taters with cashew cheese sauce, sweet corn, served with traditional mac ’n cheese, crispy fried onions, & bread-n-butter pickles
More about Dharma Southern Kitchen - Sanford
Olea Mediterranean Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Olea Mediterranean Grill

1829 WP Ball Blvd., Sanford

Avg 4.6 (883 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl$9.79
Olea Bowl with choice of white basmati rice, brown rice, or cous cous as your base, topped with your favorite spreads, protein & toppings
Lentil Soup Bowl (vegan)$4.49
Bowl (12oz)
Greek Fries$4.49
Crispy fries drizzled with lemon juice & olive oil, then topped with oregano and feta cheese
More about Olea Mediterranean Grill
Sanford Brewing Company image

 

Sanford Brewing Company

400 S. Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.7 (1390 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings (10)*$15.00
10 wings with your choice of sauce.
Brussels Sprouts Side*$6.00
Brussels served either sautéed in garlic herb butter or flash fried and topped with bacon, parmesan and balsamic reduction.
Caesar Chicken Wrap*$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with parmesan, Caesar dressing, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a grilled tortilla.
More about Sanford Brewing Company
Swine & Sons: Sanford image

 

Swine & Sons: Sanford

200 S. Myrtle Ave., Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Hot Chicken$12.00
Crispy fried Bell & Evans leg meat tossed with a Nashville hot spice level of your choosing on a buttered bun with garlic-dill pickles. Flori-Bama white bbq served on the side.
Spice levels:
Party-mild!
Rager-medium!!
Ultra Mega Rager- very hot!!!!!
Crispy Beef Rolls$11.00
Shaved beef, giardiniera relish, & provolone wrapped in an egg roll wrappers and fried crispy. Served with a horseradish truffle sauce for dipping.
Pimento & Pretzels$10.00
Warm pretzel nuggets served with house-made pimento cheese topped with pickled onion, jalapeno, & green onions. Side of honey mustard included.
More about Swine & Sons: Sanford
Kona Poke image

SALADS • SUSHI • POKE

Kona Poke

1813 WP Ball Blvd, Sanford

Avg 4.8 (1112 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fountain Soda$2.45
Build Your Own Poké$12.25
More about Kona Poke
ZORBA'S RESTAURANT image

 

ZORBA'S RESTAURANT

115 E 1st Street, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about ZORBA'S RESTAURANT
The Yardery of Sanford image

 

The Yardery of Sanford

415 E 4th Str, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Yardery of Sanford
ALEBRIJE Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar image

 

ALEBRIJE Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar

1566 South French Avenue, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about ALEBRIJE Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sanford

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Mahi Mahi

Pretzels

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

