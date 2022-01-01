Sanford restaurants you'll love
Henry's Depot rebuilding
212 W 1st St, Sanford
|Popular items
|Garlic Loaf
|$6.00
Open-fire baked pull apart garlic bread, served with housemade red sauce. Pro tip: add extra sauces!
|12" VEGAN VELOCITY PIZZA
|$16.00
Plant based sausage, cashew mozzarella, broccolini, tofu ricotta and drizzled with chili oil. (V)
Cooked in our open-fire wood stoked oven, this 12 inch pizza is Neapolitan in style and will have that delicious crusty char that we love!
*Recreate a fresh out of the oven experience at home: preheat your oven to 350 degrees, use parchment paper to set pizza directly on to a baking sheet, heat for 5 minutes, remove from oven and enjoy!
|Garlic 'N Cauliflower
|$5.50
Roasted cauliflower, garlic, apricots, pecans, mint, dill, house tahini dressing. (V)
Oasis on the River
4380 Carraway Place, Sanford
|Popular items
|Philly Fries
|$8.75
1lb Krinkle Cuts w/chopped Rib Eye, Cheese, Peppers & Onions
|Grilled, Blackened or Fried Chicken
|$9.75
6oz chicken breast, grilled, blackened or Buffalo Style
|MAHI TACO
|$14.75
3 Tacos on a bed of island slaw served with boom boom sauce
El Zocalo
406 Sanford Ave, Sanford
|Popular items
|SKIRT STEAK (D)
|$20.00
House Cut Skirt Steak Served with Rice, Beans & Salad.
|QUESO DIP
|$7.00
Our Homemade Recipe Straight from My Grandma’s Kitchen to Your Table Served with Chips.
|FAJITAS (D)- CHICKEN
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
Dharma Southern Kitchen - Sanford
212 w 1st st, Sanford
|Popular items
|CAROLINA BBQ PULLED JACKFRUIT
|$13.50
Tangy Carolina style jackfruit, garlic pickles, arugula, crispy fried onions, preserved lemon, & cola reduction on texas toast. Includes your choice of comfort fixin!
|DHARMA FRIED CHICK'N BOX
|$13.50
Our famous Dharma Fried Chick'n fried and topped with a our house Hot Agave sauce. Includes a delicious rosemary biscuit & a Comfort Fixin'!
Upgrade to a Fancy Fixin' for $1.
|DFC BOWL TRADITIONAL MAC-N-CHEESE
|$15.00
Our dharma fried chick’n served over garlic-rosemary mashed taters with cashew cheese sauce, sweet corn, served with traditional mac ’n cheese, crispy fried onions, & bread-n-butter pickles
Olea Mediterranean Grill
1829 WP Ball Blvd., Sanford
|Popular items
|Bowl
|$9.79
Olea Bowl with choice of white basmati rice, brown rice, or cous cous as your base, topped with your favorite spreads, protein & toppings
|Lentil Soup Bowl (vegan)
|$4.49
Bowl (12oz)
|Greek Fries
|$4.49
Crispy fries drizzled with lemon juice & olive oil, then topped with oregano and feta cheese
Sanford Brewing Company
400 S. Sanford Ave, Sanford
|Popular items
|Wings (10)*
|$15.00
10 wings with your choice of sauce.
|Brussels Sprouts Side*
|$6.00
Brussels served either sautéed in garlic herb butter or flash fried and topped with bacon, parmesan and balsamic reduction.
|Caesar Chicken Wrap*
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with parmesan, Caesar dressing, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a grilled tortilla.
Swine & Sons: Sanford
200 S. Myrtle Ave., Sanford
|Popular items
|Crispy Hot Chicken
|$12.00
Crispy fried Bell & Evans leg meat tossed with a Nashville hot spice level of your choosing on a buttered bun with garlic-dill pickles. Flori-Bama white bbq served on the side.
Spice levels:
Party-mild!
Rager-medium!!
Ultra Mega Rager- very hot!!!!!
|Crispy Beef Rolls
|$11.00
Shaved beef, giardiniera relish, & provolone wrapped in an egg roll wrappers and fried crispy. Served with a horseradish truffle sauce for dipping.
|Pimento & Pretzels
|$10.00
Warm pretzel nuggets served with house-made pimento cheese topped with pickled onion, jalapeno, & green onions. Side of honey mustard included.
Kona Poke
1813 WP Ball Blvd, Sanford
|Popular items
|Fountain Soda
|$2.45
|Build Your Own Poké
|$12.25
The Yardery of Sanford
415 E 4th Str, Sanford
ALEBRIJE Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar
1566 South French Avenue, Sanford