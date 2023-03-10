Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Joint at West End

202 Sanford Avenue

Sanford, FL 32771

Popular Items

Premo Nuggs
Wagyu Sliders
Cosmic Wings (8)


Click here if you are actually dining in!

Dine-in

We like to burn trees not the planet - add this to your order to us know if you want your order for dine in so we can save the take-out boxes

BITES

Smoked Out Fish Dip

Smoked Out Fish Dip

$12.00

Smoked Fish Dip with pickled jalapenos, jalapeno kettle chips

Waffle Fry Nachos

Waffle Fry Nachos

$11.00

Waffle fries topped with taco seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, shredded cheese, ranch dressing .

SLIDERS

Wagyu Sliders

Wagyu Sliders

$12.00

2 Wagyu Beef Sliders with American Cheese, Lettuce served with your choice of Waffle Fried or Tots

Little Bubba Kush Sliders

Little Bubba Kush Sliders

$14.00

Waygu Beef Sliders with American Cheese and Topped with Gold BBQ pulled Pork, an O Ring and Mango Habanero Slaw, served with your choice of Waffle Fries or Tots

Mojo Pork Sliders

Mojo Pork Sliders

$10.00

2 Mojo Pork Sliders topped with Mango Habanero Slaw served with your choice of Waffle Fries or Tots

Crabby Patty Sliders

Crabby Patty Sliders

$12.00

Two fried Crab Cake Sliders topped with Mango Habanero Slaw served with your choice of Waffle Fries or Tots.

QP DOGS

The OG

The OG

$9.00

A 1/4 lb Hot Dog on a bun served with choice of Waffle Fries or Tots

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express

$10.00

A 1/4 lb Hot Dog with Teriyaki Sauce and Mango Habanero Slaw served with your choice of Waffle Fries or Tots

Gold N Retriever

Gold N Retriever

$11.00

A 1/4 lb Hot Dog with Gold BBQ, Pulled Pork, and an Onion Ring served with your choice of Waffle Fries or Tots

Chilly Dog

Chilly Dog

$10.00

A 1/4 lb Hot Dog with Chili, Cheese and Pickled Jalapenos served with your choice of Waffle Fries or Tots

SIDES

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$8.00

Cripsy Waffle fries bruh!

Tots

Tots

$8.00

Crispy fried tater tots

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Sweetie fries with Cinnamon Sugar

O Rings

O Rings

$8.00

Onion rings with Mango Habenaro Aioli

Side - o - Cheese

Side - o - Cheese

$1.00

A small cup of cheese sauce - It's good with everything really

WINGS

Premo Nuggs

Premo Nuggs

$12.00

Golden fried premo nuggs tossed in sauce pairs perfectly with Sunshine State Bomb

Cosmic Wings (8)

Cosmic Wings (8)

$14.00

8 Wings with the Sauce

Cosmic Wings (16)

Cosmic Wings (16)

$24.00

16 Wings with the sauce

Cosmic Wings (24)

Cosmic Wings (24)

$32.00

24 Wings with the Sauce

DESSERT

Cosmic Brownie

Cosmic Brownie

$1.50

You can see all the colors of the universe in these straight up Little Debbie cosmic brownies.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Flavors that hit! A new concept from the team at Hollerbach’s, located within West End Trading Co. Blazed Wings, Premo-Nuggs, Dope Sliders, and Dogs.

Location

202 Sanford Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Directions

