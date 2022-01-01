Mediterranean
Greek
Olea Mediterranean Grill - Sanford
883 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1829 WP Ball Blvd., Sanford, FL 32771
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fat Lamb - 851 S. Sr 434 suit1120
No Reviews
851 S. Sr 434 suit1120 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
View restaurant