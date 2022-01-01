Orange City restaurants you'll love

Orange City restaurants
Toast
  • Orange City

Orange City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Must-try Orange City restaurants

Blue Springs Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blue Springs Pizza

501 North Volusia Avenue, Orange City

Avg 4.2 (865 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12" MARGHERITA$12.99
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic
16" ALL METRO SUPREME$22.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and extra cheese
FRENCH FRIES$3.99
More about Blue Springs Pizza
Banner pic

 

Nice N Easy Oyster Bar And Grille

2109 N Volusia Ave, Orange City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Nice N Easy Oyster Bar And Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Colt's Pig Stand - Orange City

1340 Saxon Blvd, Orange City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Colt's Pig Stand - Orange City
