New York restaurants you'll love

New York's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try New York restaurants

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Autumn Harvest Bowl$17.00
ROASTED SWEET POTATOES | TRI-COLOR QUINOA | BABY ARUGULA | WATERMELON RADISH | CRISPY CHICKPEAS | RAINBOW MICROGREENS | GINGER SOY DRESSING (V)(GF)
The Best Egg Sandwich$16.00
Croissant, Scrambled eggs, Chedder cheese, Marinated Kale, Harissa Aioli, Smashed Avocado. Contains dairy
Jumbo Lump Crab cake$17.00
Jackfruit/sweet potato-quinoa cakes /fennel-cucumber slaw /lemon -herb tartar (V)(gf)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
All'Antico Vinaio image

 

All'Antico Vinaio

729 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
La Paradiso$15.60
Mortadella, Stracciatella, Pistachio Cream, Pistachio
La Dante$18.00
Coppa, Strachino Cheese, Truffle Cream, Arugula 
La Schiacciata Del Boss$21.60
Prosciutto Toscana, Pecorino Cream, Truffle Cream 
More about All'Antico Vinaio
Billy's Bakery image

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Snickerdoodle Cookie$1.25
A family tradition…chewy sugar cookie dusted with cinnamon sugar.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.
Choco/Van Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream
More about Billy's Bakery
Hill and Bay image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Signature Grill House Burger$16.95
Black angus blend, bacon, cheddar,
romaine, tomato, red onion, 581 sauce.
Angelic's Delight$15.95
Beets, greens, goat cheese, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette.
Wings$9.95
Choice of buffalo or Asian glazed.
More about Hill and Bay
Greek Xpress image

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
L5 Gyro Pita$12.25
Gyro Pita with French Fries
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$18.25
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Small Greek Salad$10.95
lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
More about Greek Xpress
Santa Fe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$25.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
Santa Fe Quesadilla$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer$14.00
Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.
More about Santa Fe
Maman Soho image

 

Maman Soho

239 Centre Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
Nutella Beignet$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
More about Maman Soho
Rosemary's East image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Rosemary's East

350 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chopped Salad 'Siciliana'$15.00
escarole, olives, sun dried tomato, crispy chickpeas, artichokes, almonds, ricotta salata
Fusilli Alla Napoletana$18.00
pomodoro, house made burrata, basil puree, fresno chili, pine nuts, parmigiana
Margherita$17.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
More about Rosemary's East
Orwashers UES image

 

Orwashers UES

308 E. 78th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Butter Croissant$4.00
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter.
Sourdough$6.00
The New York version of the West Coast Classic. Our hallmark crust has a beautiful sheen and ferment, while the interior boasts an open structure and a soft slightly sour crumb.
Rye Bread, with Caraway Seeds$6.00
New York's Classic deli bread, great for sandiwiches and toast, sprinkled with caraway seeds.
More about Orwashers UES
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine image

 

Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine

371 west 46st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jazzy Pasta$20.00
Penne pasta in a creamy sauce with basil, red, yellow and green peppers, carrots and Parmesan cheese. Add Chicken, shown ($4), Shrimp (+10), Salmon (+12), or Lobster (+20)
Sweet Plantains$6.00
Crispy and slightly caramelized
Empanadas$10.00
Veggie, Chicken, Shrimp (+2) or Codfish. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce
More about Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
Socarrat - Nolita image

 

Socarrat - Nolita

284 Mulberry St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gambas al Ajillo.$18.00
Pimientos de Padron.$12.00
Croquetas.$14.00
More about Socarrat - Nolita
Banner pic

 

Caffè Panna

77 irving place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sicilian Almond Spread$25.00
Marco Colzani's Sicilian almond spread is perfect on toast or warmed and drizzled on top of ice cream. 100% D'avola Sicilia almond & sugar, nothing else.
B's Tote$15.00
Designed by Team Panna member Brandon!
Pints$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
More about Caffè Panna
Bobo's Crab Shack image

 

Bobo's Crab Shack

130 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Combo D. Bobo's Swag$45.50
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) | Shrimp
Head Off (1/2LB) | Lobster Tail (1) | Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Combo A. Perfect Duo$27.50
One Lobster Tail and 1/2 pound of Shrimp Head Off; Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn.
Combo B. Shrimp & Crab Swag$28.00
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) and Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB); Combo comes with two potatoes, and two corn.
More about Bobo's Crab Shack
Babbalucci image

PIZZA

Babbalucci

331 Lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (1204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Panino Polpette$11.00
beef and spinach meatballs, marinara, scamorza
Caprese$9.00
fresh mozzarella, mixed marinated
tomatoes, basil pesto
Lasagna$15.00
short rib ragù, béchamel, mozzarella, grana
More about Babbalucci
OneSeed image

 

OneSeed

111 Murray Street,, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Juice (Fuji)$4.25
Fuji 100% cold pressed Apple Juice.
Farm Fresh Falafel$13.50
Raw Spinach. Cauliflower Falafel. Oven Roasted Basil Tomatoes. Seasoned Mushrooms. Sweet Potatoes. Basil. Toasted Almonds.
SAUCE: Basil Cashew Pesto
Build A Dish$10.95
Build Your Own OneSeed Original.
More about OneSeed
Mala Project image

 

Mala Project

41 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mine-Is-Better-Than-Yours Fried Noodle$15.00
Thick wheat noodle wok fried with oyster sauce, soy sauce, egg, bok choy, scallions, shiitake mushroom, and your choice of protein. Egg free option available please select modification.
Pork Dumplings
6 handmade dumplings per order. Filled with Pork, Chinese cabbage and scallions
For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
More about Mala Project
SVK image

 

SVK

89 Washington St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BB PROTEIN BOWL$12.00
Jasmine Rice, Sous Vide Chicken, Roasted Broccoli, Sliced Egg, Havest Blend Greens, Edamame, Furikake, Asian-Sesame Dressing
BONMi High Five Rice & Quinoa Bowl$11.00
Pulled Pork on Coconut Jasmine Rice & Quinoa, Spicy Mayo, White Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Carrot & Cilantro. With 5 Spice Sauce.
BB SHRIMP BOWL$14.00
Coconut Jasmine Rice & Quinoa, Shrimp, Avocado, Scallion, Pickled Onion, Cabbage, Crispy Garlic, Cilantro, Furikake, Wasabi-Ginger Ponzu
More about SVK
Dhamaka image

 

Dhamaka

119 Delancey Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Rajasthani Khargosh (Rabbit)$190.00
Hunter's Feast!
This dish is required to pre-order 48 hours before dine in. Its a whole rabbit served with sides that can serve 3-4 guests.
whole rabbit, yogurt, cloves
Cake Fee$3.00
Chena Poda$12.00
More about Dhamaka
Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab

95 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3-pack of Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated in chocolate cookie crumble and topped with peanut butter drizzle
3-pack of Salted Chocolate Coffee Pecan$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated with salted pecan and topped with coffee drizzle
The Oat Float™ - Root Beer$7.50
Made with our signature sweet creme soft serve and natural root beer soda
More about Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • PAELLA

Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea

259 w. 19th street, New York

Avg 4.2 (5058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Socarrat.$29.00
Carne.$29.00
Flan.$9.00
More about Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea
Sushi & Co image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Roll Box (Taste 4 rolls for 2 roll price)$19.95
Whatever you like, you can choose 4 different rolls to make your own Box. Choice of 4 different Rolls (5 pcs each) + Choice of Salad.
4 Mixed Roll Box ( 2 Premium Roll + 2 Basic Roll)$26.95
You can mix match with Premium roll and Basic Roll. Choose 4 different roll + Choice of Salad
Make Your Own Sushi / Roll Mix Box$21.00
Save $2. Choice of 1 Roll + 4 Nigiri Sushi + Choice of Salad
More about Sushi & Co
Dumpling Lab image

 

Dumpling Lab

214 E 9th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Special - Truffle Dumpling 黑松露菌菇饺子$14.00
Black Truffle/Mushrooms/Pork/Wood Ear/Boiled
Trio Delicacies Dumpling 三鲜饺子$9.50
Shrimp/Pork/Chive/Dried shellfish
Zucchini & Cucumber Dumpling (v) 素饺子$9.00
Cucumber/Zucchini/Egg/Vermicelli
More about Dumpling Lab
Tacos Güey image

 

Tacos Güey

37 w 19th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Little Gem Lettuce$14.00
avocado dressing, pickled onions
Carnitas$15.00
salsa cruda verde
Carne Asada$16.00
salsa roja
More about Tacos Güey
Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella & Pesto Panini$12.95
fresh mozzarella, pesto and tomatoes
Arugula & Pear Salad$11.95
arugula, pear, young pecorino cheese and lemon dressing
Grilled Chicken Panini$14.95
grilled herb marinated chicken, roasted peppers and pesto-mayo
More about Max Caffe'
Quality Eats West Village image

GRILL • STEAKS

Quality Eats West Village

19 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lemon-Charred Chicken$26.00
Grilled Herbs
Bavette$29.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
Wedge Salad$14.00
Blue Cheese, Candied Bacon, Habanero Ranch
More about Quality Eats West Village
Calexico image

 

Calexico

1491 2nd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Bowl$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
Chips & Salsa$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
Chips & Guacamole$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
More about Calexico
Maman image

 

Maman

12 W. 48th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Nutella Beignet$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
Roasted Carrot Soup$12.00
carrot with sweet potato, onions, coconut milk, thyme & rosemary
More about Maman
The Ellington image

 

The Ellington

2745 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar$14.00
Little gem lettuce, shaved pecorino, croutons
Glazed Salmon$29.00
vegetable risotto, sautéed spinach
Tenders$13.00
Buttermilk honey hot sauce
More about The Ellington
Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern B&B / Arba

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Everything Bagel (DF)$2.95
If ordering quantities of over 1 dozen, we recommend placing a pre-order on www.modernbreadandbagel.com/order so we can guarantee your selections
Cinnamon Bun Slice$5.50
Gluten Free.
Chocolate Rugelach$2.50
Gluten Free.
More about Modern B&B / Arba
Thank You Come Again image

 

Thank You Come Again

601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Curry$15.00
choice of coconut based curry + protein served with jasmine rice
Classic Fried Rice$15.00
sautéed with egg, onions, carrots, & peas
Basil$15.00
choice of protein sautéed with onions, basil leaves, & bell peppers
More about Thank You Come Again

