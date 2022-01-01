New York restaurants you'll love
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Popular items
|Autumn Harvest Bowl
|$17.00
ROASTED SWEET POTATOES | TRI-COLOR QUINOA | BABY ARUGULA | WATERMELON RADISH | CRISPY CHICKPEAS | RAINBOW MICROGREENS | GINGER SOY DRESSING (V)(GF)
|The Best Egg Sandwich
|$16.00
Croissant, Scrambled eggs, Chedder cheese, Marinated Kale, Harissa Aioli, Smashed Avocado. Contains dairy
|Jumbo Lump Crab cake
|$17.00
Jackfruit/sweet potato-quinoa cakes /fennel-cucumber slaw /lemon -herb tartar (V)(gf)
All'Antico Vinaio
729 8th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|La Paradiso
|$15.60
Mortadella, Stracciatella, Pistachio Cream, Pistachio
|La Dante
|$18.00
Coppa, Strachino Cheese, Truffle Cream, Arugula
|La Schiacciata Del Boss
|$21.60
Prosciutto Toscana, Pecorino Cream, Truffle Cream
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Popular items
|Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$1.25
A family tradition…chewy sugar cookie dusted with cinnamon sugar.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.25
Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.
|Choco/Van Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Signature Grill House Burger
|$16.95
Black angus blend, bacon, cheddar,
romaine, tomato, red onion, 581 sauce.
|Angelic's Delight
|$15.95
Beets, greens, goat cheese, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette.
|Wings
|$9.95
Choice of buffalo or Asian glazed.
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Popular items
|L5 Gyro Pita
|$12.25
Gyro Pita with French Fries
|Chicken Souvlaki Platter
|$18.25
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
|Small Greek Salad
|$10.95
lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajitas
|$25.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
|Santa Fe Quesadilla
|$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
|Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer
|$14.00
Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.
Maman Soho
239 Centre Street, New York
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
|Nutella Beignet
|$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Rosemary's East
350 1st Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad 'Siciliana'
|$15.00
escarole, olives, sun dried tomato, crispy chickpeas, artichokes, almonds, ricotta salata
|Fusilli Alla Napoletana
|$18.00
pomodoro, house made burrata, basil puree, fresno chili, pine nuts, parmigiana
|Margherita
|$17.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Orwashers UES
308 E. 78th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter.
|Sourdough
|$6.00
The New York version of the West Coast Classic. Our hallmark crust has a beautiful sheen and ferment, while the interior boasts an open structure and a soft slightly sour crumb.
|Rye Bread, with Caraway Seeds
|$6.00
New York's Classic deli bread, great for sandiwiches and toast, sprinkled with caraway seeds.
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
371 west 46st, New York
|Popular items
|Jazzy Pasta
|$20.00
Penne pasta in a creamy sauce with basil, red, yellow and green peppers, carrots and Parmesan cheese. Add Chicken, shown ($4), Shrimp (+10), Salmon (+12), or Lobster (+20)
|Sweet Plantains
|$6.00
Crispy and slightly caramelized
|Empanadas
|$10.00
Veggie, Chicken, Shrimp (+2) or Codfish. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce
Socarrat - Nolita
284 Mulberry St., New York
|Popular items
|Gambas al Ajillo.
|$18.00
|Pimientos de Padron.
|$12.00
|Croquetas.
|$14.00
Caffè Panna
77 irving place, New York
|Popular items
|Sicilian Almond Spread
|$25.00
Marco Colzani's Sicilian almond spread is perfect on toast or warmed and drizzled on top of ice cream. 100% D'avola Sicilia almond & sugar, nothing else.
|B's Tote
|$15.00
Designed by Team Panna member Brandon!
|Pints
|$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
Bobo's Crab Shack
130 Dyckman St, New York
|Popular items
|Combo D. Bobo's Swag
|$45.50
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) | Shrimp
Head Off (1/2LB) | Lobster Tail (1) | Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn. You can add extra seafood to combos, but NO SUBSTITUTIONS
|Combo A. Perfect Duo
|$27.50
One Lobster Tail and 1/2 pound of Shrimp Head Off; Combo comes with two potatoes and two corn.
|Combo B. Shrimp & Crab Swag
|$28.00
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) and Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB); Combo comes with two potatoes, and two corn.
PIZZA
Babbalucci
331 Lenox Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Panino Polpette
|$11.00
beef and spinach meatballs, marinara, scamorza
|Caprese
|$9.00
fresh mozzarella, mixed marinated
tomatoes, basil pesto
|Lasagna
|$15.00
short rib ragù, béchamel, mozzarella, grana
OneSeed
111 Murray Street,, New York
|Popular items
|Apple Juice (Fuji)
|$4.25
Fuji 100% cold pressed Apple Juice.
|Farm Fresh Falafel
|$13.50
Raw Spinach. Cauliflower Falafel. Oven Roasted Basil Tomatoes. Seasoned Mushrooms. Sweet Potatoes. Basil. Toasted Almonds.
SAUCE: Basil Cashew Pesto
|Build A Dish
|$10.95
Build Your Own OneSeed Original.
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Mine-Is-Better-Than-Yours Fried Noodle
|$15.00
Thick wheat noodle wok fried with oyster sauce, soy sauce, egg, bok choy, scallions, shiitake mushroom, and your choice of protein. Egg free option available please select modification.
|Pork Dumplings
6 handmade dumplings per order. Filled with Pork, Chinese cabbage and scallions
|For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
SVK
89 Washington St, New York
|Popular items
|BB PROTEIN BOWL
|$12.00
Jasmine Rice, Sous Vide Chicken, Roasted Broccoli, Sliced Egg, Havest Blend Greens, Edamame, Furikake, Asian-Sesame Dressing
|BONMi High Five Rice & Quinoa Bowl
|$11.00
Pulled Pork on Coconut Jasmine Rice & Quinoa, Spicy Mayo, White Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Carrot & Cilantro. With 5 Spice Sauce.
|BB SHRIMP BOWL
|$14.00
Coconut Jasmine Rice & Quinoa, Shrimp, Avocado, Scallion, Pickled Onion, Cabbage, Crispy Garlic, Cilantro, Furikake, Wasabi-Ginger Ponzu
Dhamaka
119 Delancey Street, New York
|Popular items
|Rajasthani Khargosh (Rabbit)
|$190.00
Hunter's Feast!
This dish is required to pre-order 48 hours before dine in. Its a whole rabbit served with sides that can serve 3-4 guests.
whole rabbit, yogurt, cloves
|Cake Fee
|$3.00
|Chena Poda
|$12.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
95 Orchard St, New York
|Popular items
|3-pack of Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie
|$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated in chocolate cookie crumble and topped with peanut butter drizzle
|3-pack of Salted Chocolate Coffee Pecan
|$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated with salted pecan and topped with coffee drizzle
|The Oat Float™ - Root Beer
|$7.50
Made with our signature sweet creme soft serve and natural root beer soda
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • PAELLA
Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea
259 w. 19th street, New York
|Popular items
|Socarrat.
|$29.00
|Carne.
|$29.00
|Flan.
|$9.00
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|Popular items
|4 Roll Box (Taste 4 rolls for 2 roll price)
|$19.95
Whatever you like, you can choose 4 different rolls to make your own Box. Choice of 4 different Rolls (5 pcs each) + Choice of Salad.
|4 Mixed Roll Box ( 2 Premium Roll + 2 Basic Roll)
|$26.95
You can mix match with Premium roll and Basic Roll. Choose 4 different roll + Choice of Salad
|Make Your Own Sushi / Roll Mix Box
|$21.00
Save $2. Choice of 1 Roll + 4 Nigiri Sushi + Choice of Salad
Dumpling Lab
214 E 9th St, New York
|Popular items
|Special - Truffle Dumpling 黑松露菌菇饺子
|$14.00
Black Truffle/Mushrooms/Pork/Wood Ear/Boiled
|Trio Delicacies Dumpling 三鲜饺子
|$9.50
Shrimp/Pork/Chive/Dried shellfish
|Zucchini & Cucumber Dumpling (v) 素饺子
|$9.00
Cucumber/Zucchini/Egg/Vermicelli
Tacos Güey
37 w 19th street, New York
|Popular items
|Little Gem Lettuce
|$14.00
avocado dressing, pickled onions
|Carnitas
|$15.00
salsa cruda verde
|Carne Asada
|$16.00
salsa roja
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Mozzarella & Pesto Panini
|$12.95
fresh mozzarella, pesto and tomatoes
|Arugula & Pear Salad
|$11.95
arugula, pear, young pecorino cheese and lemon dressing
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$14.95
grilled herb marinated chicken, roasted peppers and pesto-mayo
GRILL • STEAKS
Quality Eats West Village
19 Greenwich Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Lemon-Charred Chicken
|$26.00
Grilled Herbs
|Bavette
|$29.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
|Wedge Salad
|$14.00
Blue Cheese, Candied Bacon, Habanero Ranch
Calexico
1491 2nd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Shrimp Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
Maman
12 W. 48th Street, NY
|Popular items
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
|Nutella Beignet
|$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
|Roasted Carrot Soup
|$12.00
carrot with sweet potato, onions, coconut milk, thyme & rosemary
The Ellington
2745 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$14.00
Little gem lettuce, shaved pecorino, croutons
|Glazed Salmon
|$29.00
vegetable risotto, sautéed spinach
|Tenders
|$13.00
Buttermilk honey hot sauce
Modern B&B / Arba
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Popular items
|Everything Bagel (DF)
|$2.95
If ordering quantities of over 1 dozen, we recommend placing a pre-order on www.modernbreadandbagel.com/order so we can guarantee your selections
|Cinnamon Bun Slice
|$5.50
Gluten Free.
|Chocolate Rugelach
|$2.50
Gluten Free.
Thank You Come Again
601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC
|Popular items
|Curry
|$15.00
choice of coconut based curry + protein served with jasmine rice
|Classic Fried Rice
|$15.00
sautéed with egg, onions, carrots, & peas
|Basil
|$15.00
choice of protein sautéed with onions, basil leaves, & bell peppers