East Village restaurants you'll love
East Village's top cuisines
Must-try East Village restaurants
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Mala Dry Pot
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
|For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredient or combo to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
|For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
Ruby's Cafe
198 East 11th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.50
Two Premium 3oz Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & Special Sauce On A Potato Bun.
|Fried Chicken Burger
|$14.50
Buttermilk Marinated Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Pickles & Coleslaw On A Sesame Bun.
|Chicken Avocado
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Avo, Baby Kale, Spinach, Apple, Candied Walnuts, Hemp Seeds, Creamy Lemon Pepper Dressing.
St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club
12 Saint Marks Place, New York
|Popular items
|Avocado Fry Taco (1)
|$6.99
Breaded avocado fries in a loaded warm corn tortilla taco!
|Carne Molida Quesadillas
|$14.99
Beyond meat seasoned ground beef in loaded whole wheat quesadillas!
|Garlic Kale Burrito
|$12.99
Garlicky kale, Mexican rice, Colombian beans, cheese, guacamole, vspot salsa & crema in a toasted whole wheat burrito
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
12 saint marks pl, New york
|Popular items
|Nachos Supreme w/ Molida
|$15.00
Crispy unique tri-flavor tortilla chips topped with our Beyondmeat ground molida, fresh guacamole, Colombian beans, melted cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream & our mild spiced salsa roja. No Gluten Free
|Philly Mushroom & Cheese
|$5.00
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers, vegan cheese and shredded seasoned seitan; served with our zesty mayo.
|Colombian seasoned Potato
|$5.00
Colombian seasoned potato, onion, corn, & seasoned Latin season; served w/ guacamole.
S'MAC
197 1st Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|MM 4 Cheese
|$10.75
Our four cheese delight! Cheddar, Muenster, Gruyere and a touch of Pecorino
|MM Buffalo Chicken
|$11.90
Cheddar & American cheeses with boneless chicken pieces and buffalo wing sauce. We’ll even top it off with crumbled blue cheese if you’d like!
|Nosh All American
|$6.25
Just the way you remember it as a kid! Nostalgia at its finest - a tasty blend of American & Cheddar cheeses
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bobwhite Counter
94 Avenue C, New York
|Popular items
|Three Piece & a Biscuit Box
|$7.99
Two drumsticks, one thigh and a house-made biscuit. *No substitutions
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$7.59
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce topped with Ranch on a Toasted Roll.
|Coleslaw
|$3.19
Shredded Cabbage and Carrots in our Sweet & Tangy Slaw Dressing.
RAMEN
Marufuku Ramen - NY
92 2nd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Hakata Tonkotsu DX
|$19.50
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm.
|Vegetable Ramen
|$16.00
Creamy vegetable broth with spinach noodles ,Tofu mizuna green, cherry tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, kaiware sprout, seasoned soft boiled egg. topped with sesame seeds.
|KAE-DAMA-Extra Noodle
|$1.50
KAE-DAMA is an authentic Hakata-style way of refilling noodles. A hot, fresh boiled noodles are served in your remaining soup. PLEASE ORDER A KAE-DAMA BEFORE YOU FINISH YOUR FIRST SERVING. NO EXTRA BROTH IS SERVED SO PLEASE SAVE YOUR SOUP!
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Popular items
|Stuffed Cabbage
|$15.00
Choice of meat or meatless stuffed-cabbage. Choice of mushroom or tomatoes gravy.
.
|Classic Pierogi
|$8.00
Ukrainian-style dumplings, handmade daily in our kitchen, served boiled or fried with sautéed onions & sour cream.
|Potato Pancake Plate
|$15.00
Three potato pancakes with sour cream and applesauce
Tsukimi
228 E 10th St, New York
|Popular items
|Unagi Donburi
|$35.00
Binchotan grilled freshwater eel over rice
(no substitutions or special requests at this time)
|Four Course Dinner (for 1 person)
|$85.00
Heirloom Tomato Salad
Japanese Sea Bass
Dry Aged Duck Breast
Peach Parfait
*Complimentary Wagashi with Tea
(no substitutions or special requests at this time)
|Wagyu Donburi
|$85.00
Miyazaki A5 Wagyu beef striploin with Jidori egg over rice (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
SEAFOOD • CURRY
Malai Marke
318 E 6th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Tandoori Shrimp
|$21.95
Skewered shrimp in tandoori spices.
|Lamb Madras
|$19.50
Lamb with Coconut, Dry Red Chilies and Curry Leaves. Spicy.
|Kurkuri Bhindi
|$9.95
Okra tossed with onions, lime and chaat masala.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
103 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Brisket Sausage
|$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
|Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
|Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
SALADS • RAMEN
Strings Ramen
188 2nd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Shoyu Vegetarian
|$10.95
Seaweed broth. Served with Bean Sprout, Menma, Wood Ear Mushroom, Corn, Pickled Ginger, Nori and Scallions
|Hell Ramen
|$14.95
Seaweed Broth w. Bonito Soy Sauce Mixed w. Spicy Hell Sauce. Served w.Wood Ear Mushroom, Bean Sprouts, Spicy Clam and Pork, Spicy Radish, Pork Skin, Scallions. Vegetarian option available.
|Miso Kuro Buta Pork
|$14.95
Trio miso with organic chicken and turkey bone broth. Served with bean sprouts, corn, bamboo, scallions and nori.
NOODLES
Han Dynasty
90 3rd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|-Scallion Pancake
|$6.95
Not Spicy. Scallion pancake cut into eight pieces. Served w/ ginger soy sauce.
|-Dan Dan Noodle
|$10.95
Spicy. Flour noodle tossed with house-made chili oil, sweet soy sauce, sesame paste, scallions & minced pork.
|-Spring Roll
|$4.95
Not Spicy. Served with duck sauce and spicy mustard packets.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • RACLETTE
Raclette NYC
511 E 12th St, New York
|Popular items
|Raclette New York
|$45.00
Filet mignon, sauteed mushrooms, roasted asparagus, potatoes with a scrape of melted raclette cheese
|Mornay Mac N Cheese
|$16.00
Ditalini pasta, baked with Raclette's signature mornay sauce, with gruyere, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, topped with panko bread crumbs
|Raclette Burger
|$21.00
Six ounce sirloin patty, caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato on toasted brioche bun, served with sweet potatoes fries
DIM SUM
Uluh
152A 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Wontons In Chili Oil
|$9.00
Light Spice
|General Tso's Chicken
|$16.00
Light Spice
|Boneless Pork Trotters
|$32.00
Light Spice
Spicy Moon Vegetarian Szechuan
328 E. 6th St East Store 1, New York
Calexico - East Village
99 Second Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Shrimp Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
7th Street Burger
91 E 7th St, New York
|Popular items
|Double Impossible Burger
|$11.50
Double Impossible patty served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
|Impossible Burger (vegetarian)
|$8.00
Single Impossible patty served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
|Cheeseburger
|$6.50
Single patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
GORIN Ramen
351 East 14th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$19.00
Dashi-Chicken broth, wavy thin noodle, Aburi pork Chachu, onion, corn, Nori - Japanese dry flat seaweed with Japanese miso tare and garlic spicy source.
|Spicy Karaka
|$19.00
Dashi-chicken broth, wavy thin noodle, topped with homemade spicy oil, chicken karaage, pork chashu, scallion, hosaki-bamboo shoot. Soy sauce-based soup, homemade spicy garlic oil, and fried chicken go perfectly together. Enjoy the delicate taste in a bold combination.
|Classic Gorin
|$18.00
Dashi-chicken broth, wavy thin noodle, topped with aburi pork chashu, red onion, radish sprout, hosaki-bamboo shoot, truffle paste This ramen is made of clear, light soup and noodles with a strong wheat flavor. A ramen that mixes the ingredients in an exquisite balance that allows you to enjoy the characteristics of the ingredients to the fullest.
Temakase
157 second avenue, new york
|Popular items
|Pick and Roll - LARGE BOX
|$27.00
Toro, Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Truffle Blue Crab, Spicy Scallop 24 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce. We do not offer substitutions at this time.
|Standard DIY Box
|$59.95
STANDARD DIY BOX INCLUDES: Toro, Salmon, Truffle Blue Crab, Yellowtail, Spicy Scallop. Each DIY Box makes at least 10 handrolls and feed up to 2-3 people!
|Catch of the Bay - Large BOX
|$30.00
Toro, Lobster, Truffle Blue Crab, Spicy Scallop, Yellowtail Scallion, Toro Taku 24 pieces CUT to conserve freshness. Comes with Ginger, Wasabi and Soy Sauce. We do not offer substitutions at this time.
The Pineapple Club
509 E 6th st., New York