Go
Toast

16 Handles

Located near the Thirsty Scholar and The 13th Step, our 16 Handles East Village store is in a prime area for shopping, dining and drinks. Whether you’re visiting NYC or live in the area, join us at our East Village location and choose from our 16 frozen yogurt flavors or enjoy a smoothie!

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

153 2nd Avenue • $

Avg 4.2 (983 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

153 2nd Avenue

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Benemon

No reviews yet

Japanese Craft Sake & Comfort Food

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soothr

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Veselka

No reviews yet

Ukrainian Soul Food in the heart of the East Village.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston