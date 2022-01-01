Go
Toast

Veselka

Ukrainian Soul Food in the heart of the East Village.

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

144 2ND AVE • $$

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Stroganoff$21.00
Sliced beef slow-simmered until tender in a rich mushroom sour cream sauce.
Stuffed Cabbage$15.00
Choice of meat or meatless stuffed-cabbage. Choice of mushroom or tomatoes gravy.
.
Classic Pierogi$8.00
Ukrainian-style dumplings, handmade daily in our kitchen, served boiled or fried with sautéed onions & sour cream.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Matzoh Ball
Short Rib Pierogi
- Tender short-rib braised in a port-wine wine sauce.
Potato Pancake Plate$15.00
Three potato pancakes with sour cream and applesauce
Vegetable Borscht
Mushroom and Barley
Chicken Schnitzel Dinner$18.00
Served with mashed potatoes.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

144 2ND AVE

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dig - Union Square South

No reviews yet

Dig Inn is a restaurant inspired by the seasons and the act of cooking. Mindfully sourced, reasonably priced.
Let's start with a meal. For more info, check out https://www.diginn.com/

St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club

No reviews yet

Speakeasy Comedy Club with some of NYCs best comedians and best vegan munchies!

Strings Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

Pho House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston