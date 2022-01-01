Go
Malai Marke

SEAFOOD • CURRY

318 E 6th Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (2756 reviews)

Popular Items

Marudai Melagu Curry$15.95
Spicy level four. A Southern specialty with dry red chilies and curry leaves.
Garlic Naan$4.25
Lamb Saag$19.95
Lamb with Spinach and Ginger.
Gulab Jamun$5.00
Cardamom milk balls in sugar and rose syrup
Plain Rice$3.50
Plain white basmati rice
Chicken Tikka$19.50
Marinated chicken thighs grilled to perfection.
Onion Bhaja$6.95
Onion fritters.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

318 E 6th Street

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Come in and enjoy!

Come in and enjoy!

Come in and enjoy!

