Breakfast & Brunch

Veselka

7,527 Reviews

$$

144 2ND AVE

New York, NY 10003

Classic Pierogi
Matzoh Ball - Quart
Chicken Noodle - Quart

Freezer Section - Stock your freezer with your favorite Veselka Classics

Stock your freezer with our signature soups, stews and pierogi
Potato Pancakes - Frozen

Potato Pancakes - Frozen

$17.00+

Homemade potato pancakes

Dozen Pierogi - Frozen

Dozen Pierogi - Frozen

$21.00

Traditional Ukrainian dumplings

Dozen Short Rib Pierogi - Frozen

Dozen Short Rib Pierogi - Frozen

$24.00

Traditional Ukrainian dumplings filled with braised short rib

Chicken Noodle Soup - 1qt Frozen

Chicken Noodle Soup - 1qt Frozen

$15.00

Rich chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and fine egg noodles

Ukrainian Borscht - 1qt Frozen

Ukrainian Borscht - 1qt Frozen

$15.00

Stock you freezer with our traditional Ukrainian soup. Made with beet stock, roast pork, cabbage, potatoes and lima beans.

Matzoh Ball Soup - 1qt Frozen

Matzoh Ball Soup - 1qt Frozen

$15.00

Rich chicken stock with pulled chicken, vegetables and Matzoh dumplings

Mushroom Barley - 1qt Frozen

Mushroom Barley - 1qt Frozen

$15.00

Rib-sticking vegetarian soup made with fresh mushrooms, barley, carrots, celery and vegetable stock

Beef Stroganoff - 1qt Frozen

Beef Stroganoff - 1qt Frozen

$40.00

Sliced beef slow-simmered until tender in a rich mushroom cream sauce

Veal Goulash - 1qt Frozen

Veal Goulash - 1qt Frozen

$42.00

Veal braised in a creamy herb sauce

Chicken Paprikash - 1qt Frozen

Chicken Paprikash - 1qt Frozen

$37.00

Boneless chicken braised with red peppers in an herb-cream sauce

Bigos - 1qt Frozen

Bigos - 1qt Frozen

$37.00

Hearty hunter's stew of kielbasa, roast pork, sauerkraut and onions

J. Baczynsky Summer Grill Pack

J. Baczynsky Summer Grill Pack

$42.00

3lbs of mixed kielbasa from our neighborhood butcher

Varenyky/Pierogi

Handmade varenyky stuffed with delicious fillings.
Classic Pierogi

Classic Pierogi

$9.00+

Ukrainian-style dumplings, handmade daily in our kitchen, served boiled or fried with sautéed onions & sour cream.

Short Rib Pierogi

Short Rib Pierogi

$10.00+

- Tender short-rib braised in a port-wine wine sauce.

68th Bowl

$17.00

Two potato, two meat, two sauerkraut mushroom pierogi topped with caramelized onion, grilled kielbasa and slab bacon.

Brunch Pierogi

Brunch Pierogi

$10.00+

Our homemade Ukrainian Dumplings filled with bacon, scrambled egg, Vermont cheddar and potato. Served with a creamy chipotle ketchup

Cold Dozen Pierogi

Cold Dozen Pierogi

$18.00

Select a dozen of your favorite pierogi to cook at home!!

Soups

Ukrainian Borscht - Pint

Ukrainian Borscht - Pint

$8.00

Traditional Ukrainian soup. Made with beet stock, roast pork, cabbage, potatoes and lima beans

Ukrainian Borscht - Quart

Ukrainian Borscht - Quart

$14.00
Chicken Noodle Soup - Pint

Chicken Noodle Soup - Pint

$8.00

Rich chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and fine egg noodles

Chicken Noodle - Quart

Chicken Noodle - Quart

$14.00
Matzoh Ball - Pint

Matzoh Ball - Pint

$8.00

Rich chicken stock with pulled chicken, vegetables and Matzoh dumplings

Matzoh Ball - Quart

Matzoh Ball - Quart

$14.00
Mushroom and Barley - Pint

Mushroom and Barley - Pint

$8.00

Rib-sticking vegetarian soup made with fresh mushrooms, barley, carrots, celery and vegetable stock

Mushroom Barley - Quart

Mushroom Barley - Quart

$14.00
Vegetarian Borscht - Pint

Vegetarian Borscht - Pint

$8.00

Cold and tangy beet soup.

Vegetarian Borscht - Quart

$14.00
Vegetable Soup - Pint

Vegetable Soup - Pint

$8.00
Vegetable Soup - Quart

Vegetable Soup - Quart

$14.00

Pumpkin Bisque - Pint

$8.00

Pumpkin Bisque - Quart

$14.00

Entree

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$22.00

Sliced beef slow-simmered until tender in a rich mushroom sour cream sauce.

Stuffed Cabbage

Stuffed Cabbage

$18.00

Choice of meat or meatless stuffed-cabbage. Choice of mushroom or tomatoes gravy. .

Ola's Famous Veal Goulash

Ola's Famous Veal Goulash

$23.00

Veal braised in a creamy herb sauce, served with mashed potatoes.

Mixed Ukrainian Grill

Mixed Ukrainian Grill

$21.00

Three types of smoked-cured sausage served with mashed potatoes, sauerkraut.

Bigos

Bigos

$19.00

Hearty hunters stew of kielbasa, roast pork, sauerkraut and onions. Served with mashed potatoes

Chicken Paprikash

Chicken Paprikash

$20.00

Boneless chicken and red peppers braised in a cream sauce with herbs.

Meatball Dinner

$19.00

Tender pork & beef meatballs served with mushroom gravy. Choice of two sides

Chicken Schnitzel Dinner

Chicken Schnitzel Dinner

$18.00Out of stock

Served with mashed potatoes.

Marinated Chicken Dinner

Marinated Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Served grilled with mashed potatoes.

Meat Plate Combo

Meat Plate Combo

$21.00

2 meat pierogi, 2 potato pierogi, 1 meat stuffed cabbage with mushroom gravy or tomato sauce. Served with beet & horseradish salad and choice of soup

Deluxe Meat Combo

Deluxe Meat Combo

$22.00

1 meat pierogi, 1 potato pierogi, 1 sauerkraut and mushroom pierogi, 1 meat stuffed cabbage with Mushroom gravy, grilled kielbasa, side of sour cream & beet and horseradish salad

Vegetarian Combo Plate

Vegetarian Combo Plate

$19.00

2 cheese pierogi, 2 potato pierogi, 1 meatless stuffed cabbage with mushroom gravy, a side of sour cream & beet and horseradish salad. Served with cup of soup or salad

Deluxe Vegetarian Combo

Deluxe Vegetarian Combo

$20.00

1 cheese pierogi, 1 potato pierogi, 1 sauerkraut and mushroom pierogi, 1 meatless stuffed cabbage, kasha with mushroom gravy and a side of sour cream

Single Potato Pancake

$6.00

Served with sour cream & applesauce

Potato Pancake Plate

Potato Pancake Plate

$16.00

Three potato pancakes with sour cream and applesauce

Potato Pancake Combo Plate

Potato Pancake Combo Plate

$18.00

One potato pancake with choice of topping and cup of soup

Blintz Single

Blintz Single

$8.00

Our award-winning Ukrainian-style crepes filled with lightly seasoned farmer's cheese

Blintz Plate

Blintz Plate

$15.00

Two of our award-winning Ukrainian-style crepes filled with lightly seasoned farmer's cheese

Fruit Salad w/Blintz

Fruit Salad w/Blintz

$16.00

Sandwiches and Burgers

Veselka's Reuben

Veselka's Reuben

$17.00

Thinly sliced krakovska, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and homemade Russian dressing on rye bread

Madame Alexander

Madame Alexander

$16.00

Organic smoked turkey, Vermont sharp white cheddar, and chipotle cranberry chutney on Amy's raisin fennel bread

Schnitzel Sandwich

Schnitzel Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Panko crusted, thinly-pounded, all natural Bell & Evan's chicken breast, served with red pepper mayo and sliced pickles on a seeded roll

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Choice of bread and cheese

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$16.00

Homemade tuna salad. Choice of bread and cheese

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Homemade tuna salad with onion, celery and mayo. Choice of bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Homemade chicken salad with celery, onion, red pepper and mayo. Choice of bread.

BLT

BLT

$14.00

Choice of bread

Smoked Turkey BLT

Smoked Turkey BLT

$17.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Choice of bread

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked turkey. Choice of bread

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$15.00
Burger

Burger

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Served with avocado wasabi mayonnaise

Salads

Salad - Turkey Cobb

Salad - Turkey Cobb

$19.00

With Avocado, Danish blue cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon and tomato on greens with blue cheese dressing

East Village Spinach Salad

East Village Spinach Salad

$18.00

With mushrooms, hard boiled egg, bacon and feta cheese with creamy dill vinaigrette

Salad - Beet & Goat Cheese

Salad - Beet & Goat Cheese

$18.00

With toasted walnuts and pumpkin seeds on greens with balsamic vinaigrette

Salad - Lentil Salad

Salad - Lentil Salad

$18.00

With feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, and carrots served over greens with creamy dill vinaigrette

Salad - Tuna Salad & Greens

Salad - Tuna Salad & Greens

$16.00
Salad - Chicken Salad & Greens

Salad - Chicken Salad & Greens

$16.00
Fruit Salad w/Farmers Cheese

Fruit Salad w/Farmers Cheese

$15.00

Sides

Beet/Horseradish Salad

Beet/Horseradish Salad

$6.00
Steamed Broccoli/Cauliflower

Steamed Broccoli/Cauliflower

$6.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$6.00
Egg Noodles

Egg Noodles

$6.00
French Fries

French Fries

$6.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00
Kasha

Kasha

$6.00
SD Mash Pot

SD Mash Pot

$6.00
SD Potato Salad

SD Potato Salad

$6.00
SD Pot Pancake

SD Pot Pancake

$6.00
Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut

$6.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Kielbasa

$6.00
Side Pork Sausage

Side Pork Sausage

$6.00
Side Corned Beef Hash

Side Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Side Ham

$6.00

Breakfast

Veselka's Special Fried Egg Sandwich

Veselka's Special Fried Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled smoked ham, gruyere, and arugula on a whole wheat brioche bun

Fried Egg with the Works Sandwich

Fried Egg with the Works Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled smoked ham, red pepper, onion, baby spinach, gruyere on a whole wheat brioche bun

Bagel w/Smoked Salmon

Bagel w/Smoked Salmon

$16.00
Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$14.00

Bell Peppers, Onions, and Ham. Served with kasha, potato pancake and challah bread or toast

Mediteranean Omelette

Mediteranean Omelette

$15.00

Feta & Tomato. Served with kasha, potato pancake, or tomato and challah bread or toast

Omelette

Omelette

$11.00

Served with kasha, potato pancake, or tomato and challah bread or toast

Dbl Corn Beef Hash W/ Eggs

Dbl Corn Beef Hash W/ Eggs

$15.00
Pancakes

Pancakes

$14.00

Buttermilk or Buckwheat

Challah French Toast

Challah French Toast

$14.00
Buttermilk Waffle

Buttermilk Waffle

$13.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Pork Sausage

$6.00

Side Kielbasa

$6.00
Side Corned Beef Hash

Side Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Bakery and Desserts

Medovyk

Medovyk

$9.00

Layered Sour Cream Cake with Walnuts and Honey

Apple Crumb Cake

Apple Crumb Cake

$7.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.00
Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$7.00
Poppy Seed Bread

Poppy Seed Bread

$4.00
Brownie

Brownie

$5.00
Cookie B/W

Cookie B/W

$5.00
Apricot Raspberry Bar

Apricot Raspberry Bar

$6.00
Rice Krispy Treat

Rice Krispy Treat

$4.00

Muffins

$3.00
Chocolate Custard

Chocolate Custard

$7.00
Challah Loaf

Challah Loaf

$6.00

M&M Cookie

$3.00

Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Banana bread

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$7.00

Beverage

Small Coffee

$2.00
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00+
Espresso Drinks

Espresso Drinks

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$6.00

Soda

$3.00+

Juice

$4.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$5.00

Watermelon Iced Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Honey Mint Iced Tea

$5.00

Buckwheat Blueberry Iced Tea

$5.00
BTL Cycles Gladiator Cab Sauv

BTL Cycles Gladiator Cab Sauv

$42.00

Aromas of blackberry jam, cedar, with a hit of cardamom. Plum entry that opens up into a mouthful of black cherry Jolly Ranchers and other dark fruits.

BTL Brusset Cotes Du Rhone

BTL Brusset Cotes Du Rhone

$42.00

Rich, round, and warm, this a medium-bodied Côtes du Rhône with easy, moderate tannins and well-balanced acidity. Spicy red fruit lays over an elegant, supple texture.

BTL Rock Pinot Noir

BTL Rock Pinot Noir

$42.00

Smooth with a silky texture and mild tannins, giving flavors of black cherry, plum and spice, and finishing long and harmoniously.

BTL Breganze Pinot Grigio

BTL Breganze Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Vliet Pilsner

$8.00
Tyskie Pilsner

Tyskie Pilsner

$9.00

- Pale lager/pilsner. - From Ukraine. - 4.7% ABV

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Ukrainian Soul Food in the heart of the East Village.

Website

Location

144 2ND AVE, New York, NY 10003

Directions

