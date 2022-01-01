East Village vegan restaurants you'll love

Go
East Village restaurants
Toast

Must-try vegan restaurants in East Village

St. Marks Comedy Club image

 

St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club

12 Saint Marks Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Avocado Fry Taco (1)$6.99
Breaded avocado fries in a loaded warm corn tortilla taco!
Carne Molida Quesadillas$14.99
Beyond meat seasoned ground beef in loaded whole wheat quesadillas!
Garlic Kale Burrito$12.99
Garlicky kale, Mexican rice, Colombian beans, cheese, guacamole, vspot salsa & crema in a toasted whole wheat burrito
More about St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club
Vspot - Latin Vegan Munchies image

 

VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

12 saint marks pl, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos Supreme w/ Molida$15.00
Crispy unique tri-flavor tortilla chips topped with our Beyondmeat ground molida, fresh guacamole, Colombian beans, melted cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream & our mild spiced salsa roja. No Gluten Free
Philly Mushroom & Cheese$5.00
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers, vegan cheese and shredded seasoned seitan; served with our zesty mayo.
Colombian seasoned Potato$5.00
Colombian seasoned potato, onion, corn, & seasoned Latin season; served w/ guacamole.
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
Spicy Moon Vegetarian Szechuan image

 

Spicy Moon Vegetarian Szechuan

328 E. 6th St East Store 1, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Spicy Moon Vegetarian Szechuan

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in East Village

Dumplings

Burritos

Pork Dumplings

Pancakes

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Rice Bowls

Map

More near East Village to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Theater District

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston