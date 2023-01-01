Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in East Village

East Village restaurants
East Village restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

Ruby's Cafe - East Village

198 East 11th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuscan Kale Salad$14.00
Shredded Lacinato Kale, Pear, Pumpkin Seeds, Crispy Quinoa, Pecorino Cheese & Sunflower Seed Tahini.
More about Ruby's Cafe - East Village
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bobwhite Counter

94 Avenue C, New York

Avg 4.6 (4153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale & Quinoa Salad$9.39
Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette.
*The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.
Kale Salad Side$4.29
Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette.
*The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.
More about Bobwhite Counter

