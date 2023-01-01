Kale salad in East Village
Ruby's Cafe - East Village
198 East 11th Street, New York
|Tuscan Kale Salad
|$14.00
Shredded Lacinato Kale, Pear, Pumpkin Seeds, Crispy Quinoa, Pecorino Cheese & Sunflower Seed Tahini.
Bobwhite Counter
94 Avenue C, New York
|Kale & Quinoa Salad
|$9.39
Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette.
*The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.
|Kale Salad Side
|$4.29
Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette.
*The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.