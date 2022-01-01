Morningside Heights restaurants you'll love

Morningside Heights restaurants
Must-try Morningside Heights restaurants

Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Panini$14.95
grilled herb marinated chicken, roasted peppers and pesto-mayo
Chipotle Chicken Panini$14.95
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo and cheddar cheese
Beet Salad$12.95
mixed greens, roasted beets, goat cheese, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette
More about Max Caffe'
WU & NUSSBAUM image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

WU & NUSSBAUM

2897 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Lo Mein Noodle 捞面$12.95
Your Choice: Vegetable, Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp.
Sautéed String Beans 干煸四季豆$15.95
Vegetarian.
Szechuan Style Tofu 麻婆豆腐$16.95
Pork or Mushroom. Spicy
More about WU & NUSSBAUM
Massawa Restaurant image

 

Massawa Restaurant

1239 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veg Combo (L)$15.50
A sampler of Shiro (pureed chickpeas), Alitcha (potato stew) and Tsebhi Hamli (collard greens)
Tsebhi Beghe$25.00
Spicy Chucks Of Lamb Slow Cooked In Onions and Berbere
Shiro$20.20
Split Peas, Puréed To Perfection. Slow Cooked In Ginger, Herbs, And Spices
More about Massawa Restaurant
Max SoHa image

 

Max SoHa

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad$11.95
roasted beets, mixed greens, crumbled goat cheese, glazed walnuts & honey mustard vinaigrette
Seared Striped Sea Bass Livornese$23.95
capers, black olives, chopped tomatoes, shrimp & a side of sauteed brussel sprouts
Salmone Alla Griglia$23.95
grilled salmon filet with lemon, caper-butter sauce & a side of spinach
More about Max SoHa
Le Monde image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Le Monde

2885 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (418 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Le Monde
Bar314 image

 

Bar314

1260 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bar314
Restaurant banner

 

Community Food & Juice

2893 Broadway, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rice Bowl With Chicken$15.00
Side of Cous Cous$7.00
More about Community Food & Juice
