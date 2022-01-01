Morningside Heights restaurants you'll love
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$14.95
grilled herb marinated chicken, roasted peppers and pesto-mayo
|Chipotle Chicken Panini
|$14.95
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo and cheddar cheese
|Beet Salad
|$12.95
mixed greens, roasted beets, goat cheese, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
WU & NUSSBAUM
2897 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Classic Lo Mein Noodle 捞面
|$12.95
Your Choice: Vegetable, Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp.
|Sautéed String Beans 干煸四季豆
|$15.95
Vegetarian.
|Szechuan Style Tofu 麻婆豆腐
|$16.95
Pork or Mushroom. Spicy
Massawa Restaurant
1239 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Veg Combo (L)
|$15.50
A sampler of Shiro (pureed chickpeas), Alitcha (potato stew) and Tsebhi Hamli (collard greens)
|Tsebhi Beghe
|$25.00
Spicy Chucks Of Lamb Slow Cooked In Onions and Berbere
|Shiro
|$20.20
Split Peas, Puréed To Perfection. Slow Cooked In Ginger, Herbs, And Spices
Max SoHa
1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
|$11.95
roasted beets, mixed greens, crumbled goat cheese, glazed walnuts & honey mustard vinaigrette
|Seared Striped Sea Bass Livornese
|$23.95
capers, black olives, chopped tomatoes, shrimp & a side of sauteed brussel sprouts
|Salmone Alla Griglia
|$23.95
grilled salmon filet with lemon, caper-butter sauce & a side of spinach