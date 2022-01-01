Kingston restaurants you'll love
Crazy Bowlz Kingston
301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston
|Stir-Curry Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage & carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (cry-baby spicy)
|Crazy's Pad Thai
|$11.95
fresh rice noodles, red onion, been sprouts, dried tofu, egg, crushed peanuts, cilantro & lime
|Stir-Fusion Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. Bok Choy, bean sprout, cucumber, cilantro, and egg. Mixed w. Crazy’s Fusion sauce.
Masa Midtown
666 Broadway, Kingston
|Kofte Piyaz
|$15.00
Grilled Turkish meatballs over buttery rice pilaf served with white bean salad and cacik (cucumber yogurt dip).
|Vegan Meze Sampler
|$16.00
A half serving of each of the above vegan mezes. Served with house made Turkish pita
|Shepherds Salad
|$8.00
Chopped salad of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and red onion with apple cider mint vinaigrette
PIZZA
LOLA Pizza
243 Fair Street, Kingston
|Fighetta 'bout It
|$18.00
figs, prosciutto, ricotta, provolone, balsamic, arugula salad
|Calamari
|$16.00
crispy calamari & zucchini, side of spicy aioli
|Margherita
|$15.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mariner's Harbor
1 Broadway, Kingston
|Fish & Chips
|$19.95
Corona battered cod served w/ french fries & tartar or cocktail sauce
|California Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
Guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato & cilantro lime mayo. Served w/ choice of apple slaw or fries.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.95
Served with marinara sauce
Grainne and The Market at Grainne
299 Wall Street, Kingston
|Assorted Pastry Basket
|$12.00
|Veggie Hash and Eggs
|$12.00
|Miso Roasted Salmon
|$25.00
HAMBURGERS
The Anchor
744 Broadway, Kingston
|Pretzel Spears
|$9.00
Warm Soft Pretzel Spears (3) served with Whole Grain and Honey Mustard
|Wiltwyck
|$15.00
Grill Chicken Breast (all natural and hormone free), Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Mayo on Brioche Bun
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
all natural and hormone free fritter style tenders
Lunch Nightly!
636 Broadway, Kingston
|MEAT DINNER
|$14.00
Spiced meatballs with black bean salad & queso fresco & brown rice!
|Patatas Bravas
|$7.00
fried potatos w/ romesco & aioli
|Bacon Grilled Chz
|$12.00
house ham, prairie breeze cheddar, organic american cheese, caramelized onion, apple butter, dijon on focaccia
FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
|Plain Omelette
|$6.45
All omelettes made with three eggs. Served with home fries or french fries and toast.
|Burger Deluxe
|$11.45
Served on a grilled roll with lettuce, tomato, homemade coleslaw, french fries and pickle
|Two Eggs (Any Style)
|$5.45
Served with home fries or french fries and toast
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON
275 Fair Street, Kingston
|Korean Tacos
|$10.00
Two soft corn tortillas w/ choice of protein, kimchi, gochujang mayo, cilantro, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
|Noodle Bowl
|$15.50
Noodle soup w/ choice of protein, mixed vegetables, scallions, mushrooms, and boiled egg. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
|Pork Dumplings
|$9.00
Six dumplings (wheat wrapper) filled w/ braised pork, scallions, sambal chili sauce, tamari, and sesame oil. Includes sweet sesame-soy chili sauce.
Rosie General LLC DBA Rosie
39 Broadway, Kingston
Front Street Tavern
63 N. Front Street,\nKingston, NY 12401, Kingston