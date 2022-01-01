Kingston restaurants you'll love

Kingston restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kingston

Kingston's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Thai
Middle Eastern
Must-try Kingston restaurants

Crazy Bowlz Kingston image

 

Crazy Bowlz Kingston

301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stir-Curry Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage & carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (cry-baby spicy)
Crazy's Pad Thai$11.95
fresh rice noodles, red onion, been sprouts, dried tofu, egg, crushed peanuts, cilantro & lime
Stir-Fusion Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. Bok Choy, bean sprout, cucumber, cilantro, and egg. Mixed w. Crazy’s Fusion sauce.
More about Crazy Bowlz Kingston
Masa Midtown image

 

Masa Midtown

666 Broadway, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kofte Piyaz$15.00
Grilled Turkish meatballs over buttery rice pilaf served with white bean salad and cacik (cucumber yogurt dip).
Vegan Meze Sampler$16.00
A half serving of each of the above vegan mezes. Served with house made Turkish pita
Shepherds Salad$8.00
Chopped salad of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and red onion with apple cider mint vinaigrette
More about Masa Midtown
LOLA Pizza image

PIZZA

LOLA Pizza

243 Fair Street, Kingston

Avg 4.7 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fighetta 'bout It$18.00
figs, prosciutto, ricotta, provolone, balsamic, arugula salad
Calamari$16.00
crispy calamari & zucchini, side of spicy aioli
Margherita$15.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil
More about LOLA Pizza
Mariner's Harbor image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariner's Harbor

1 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.3 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$19.95
Corona battered cod served w/ french fries & tartar or cocktail sauce
California Chicken Wrap$14.95
Guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato & cilantro lime mayo. Served w/ choice of apple slaw or fries.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.95
Served with marinara sauce
More about Mariner's Harbor
Grainne and The Market at Grainne image

 

Grainne and The Market at Grainne

299 Wall Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Assorted Pastry Basket$12.00
Veggie Hash and Eggs$12.00
Miso Roasted Salmon$25.00
More about Grainne and The Market at Grainne
The Anchor image

HAMBURGERS

The Anchor

744 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.7 (982 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pretzel Spears$9.00
Warm Soft Pretzel Spears (3) served with Whole Grain and Honey Mustard
Wiltwyck$15.00
Grill Chicken Breast (all natural and hormone free), Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Mayo on Brioche Bun
Chicken Tenders$10.00
all natural and hormone free fritter style tenders
More about The Anchor
Lunch Nightly! image

 

Lunch Nightly!

636 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.9 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MEAT DINNER$14.00
Spiced meatballs with black bean salad & queso fresco & brown rice!
Patatas Bravas$7.00
fried potatos w/ romesco & aioli
Bacon Grilled Chz$12.00
house ham, prairie breeze cheddar, organic american cheese, caramelized onion, apple butter, dijon on focaccia
More about Lunch Nightly!
Broadway Lights Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Lights Diner

713 broadway, Kingston

Avg 4 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Omelette$6.45
All omelettes made with three eggs. Served with home fries or french fries and toast.
Burger Deluxe$11.45
Served on a grilled roll with lettuce, tomato, homemade coleslaw, french fries and pickle
Two Eggs (Any Style)$5.45
Served with home fries or french fries and toast
More about Broadway Lights Diner
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON image

 

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON

275 Fair Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Korean Tacos$10.00
Two soft corn tortillas w/ choice of protein, kimchi, gochujang mayo, cilantro, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Noodle Bowl$15.50
Noodle soup w/ choice of protein, mixed vegetables, scallions, mushrooms, and boiled egg. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Pork Dumplings$9.00
Six dumplings (wheat wrapper) filled w/ braised pork, scallions, sambal chili sauce, tamari, and sesame oil. Includes sweet sesame-soy chili sauce.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Frank Guido's Little Italy

14 Thomas St, Kingston

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
More about Frank Guido's Little Italy
Restaurant banner

 

Rosie General LLC DBA Rosie

39 Broadway, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rosie General LLC DBA Rosie
Restaurant banner

 

Front Street Tavern

63 N. Front Street,\nKingston, NY 12401, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Front Street Tavern

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kingston

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Kale Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Pad Thai

Caesar Salad

