Italian
Frank Guido's Little Italy
1,358 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Celebration Style Dining. Dine while enjoying Italian traditions of food, friendship, wine & hospitality. Dishes enjoyed for generations inspire our menu. Our specialty is to serve "family style" and our dishes are meant to be shared.
Location
14 Thomas St, Kingston, NY 12401
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
