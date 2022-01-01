A map showing the location of Frank Guido's Little ItalyView gallery
Italian

Frank Guido's Little Italy

1,358 Reviews

$$

14 Thomas St

Kingston, NY 12401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

App

Bocconcini

$14.95

Bruschetta

$12.95

individual

Calamari Fritti

$15.95

individual

Clams Oreganata

$15.95

individual

Garlic Bread

$5.95

individual

Garlic Bread with Mozz

$7.95

individual

Mussels

$14.95

individual

Steamed Clams

$18.95

individual

Wings

$15.95

individual

Tuscan Wings

$15.95

individual

scallops in bacon app

$16.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.95

FAM Bocconcini

$36.95

FAM Bruschetta

$32.95

family

FAM Calamari Fritti

$39.95

family

FAM Clams Oreganata

$39.95

family

FAM Garlic Bread

$15.95

FAM Garlic Bread With Mozz

$19.95

FAM Mozzarella Sticks

$35.95

FAM Mussels

$36.95

family

FAM Steamed Clams

$47.95

family

FAM Wings

$39.95

family

FAM Tuscan Wings

$39.95

family

Soup/Salad

House Salad

$4.95

individual

Caesar Salad

$6.95

individual

Chopped Salad

$13.95

entree

La Caprese Salad

$13.95

entree

Caesar Salad Entree

$11.95

entree

House Salad Entree

$8.95

entree

Pasta Fagioli Bowl

$7.95

bowl

House Salad Family

$17.95

family

Caesar Salad Family

$21.95

family

Antipasto Freddo

$19.95

entree

Bistro Salad

$14.95

entree

GLUTEN FREE ROLL

Soup of the Day - CUP

$6.95

Soup of the Day - BOWL

$7.95

Combinations

Sunday Dinner

$79.95

Francese Combination

$79.95

Family Favorites

$79.95

Chicken

Chicken Francese

$24.95

individual

Chicken Marsala

$24.95

individual

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.95

individual

Chicken Picatta

$24.95

individual

Chicken Saltimbocca

$26.95

Chicken Sorrentino

$27.95

individual

Herb Grilled Chicken

$24.95

individual

Chicken Francese Family

$69.95

family

Chicken Marsala Family

$69.95

family

Chicken Parmigiana Family

$69.95

family

Chicken Picatta Family

$69.95

family

Chicken Sorrentino Family

$72.95

family

Herb Grilled Chicken Family

$69.95

family

Eggplant

Eggplant Parmigiana

$24.95

individual

Eggplant Rollatini

$26.95

individual

Eggplant Parm Marinara

$24.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Family

$69.95

family

Eggplant Rollatini Family

$69.95

family

Eggplant Marinara Family

$69.95

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

$28.95

individual

Veal Marsala

$28.95

individual

Veal Saltimbocca

$31.95

individual

Veal alla Dina

$32.95

individual

Veal Francese

$28.95

Veal Piccata

$28.95

Veal Parmigiana Family

$72.95

family

Veal Marsala Family

$72.95

family

Veal Saltimbocca Family

$79.95

family

Veal alla Dina Family

$79.95

family

Veal Francese Family

$72.95

Veal Piccata Family

$72.95

Beef

Brasciole

$28.95

individual

NY Sliced Steak Calabrese

$29.95

individual

Sliced Steak & Scampi

$36.95

individual

Brasciole Family

$72.95

family

NY Sliced Steak Calabrese Family

$74.95

family

Sliced Steak & Scampi Family

$92.95

family

Seafood

Salmon

$28.95

individual

Shrimp Francese

$28.95

individual

Shrimp Parmigiana

$28.95

Shrimp Scampi

$28.95

individual

Sole Francese

$24.95

individual

Scallops wrapped in bacon

$37.95

Swordfish

$27.95

individual

Salmon Family

$72.95

family

Shrimp Francese Family

$72.95

family

Shrimp Scampi Family

$72.95

family

Sole Francese Family

$69.95

family

Swordfish Family

$69.95

family

Shrimp Parmigiana Family

$72.95

Pasta

Alfredo

$23.95

individual

Alfredo Chicken & Broccoli

$27.95

individual

Angelina

$37.95

individual

Aragosta

$37.95

individual

Bolognese

$23.95

individual

Broccoli G & O

$23.95

individual

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$24.95

Clam Sauce

$27.95

individual

Garlic & Oil

$21.95

Lasagna

$24.95

individual

Marinara Sauce

$21.95

Meatballs

$23.95

individual

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$23.95

Penne alla Vodka

$23.95

individual

Penne Primavera

$24.95

Ravioli

$22.95

individual

Sausage

$23.95

individual

Tomato Sauce

$21.95

Zuppa di Pesce

$37.95

individual

Alfredo Family

$59.95

family

Alfredo Chicken & Broccoli Family

$69.95

family

Angelina family

$94.95

family

Aragosta Family

$94.95

family

Bolognese Family

$59.95

family

Broccoli G & O Family

$59.95

family

Clam Sauce Family

$69.95

family

Garlic and Oil Family

$54.95

Lasagna Family

$62.95

family

Marinara Sauce Family

$54.95

Meatballs Family

$59.95

family

Penne alla Vodka Family

$59.95

family

Ravioli Family

$58.95

family

Sausage Family

$59.95

family

Tomato Sauce Family

$54.95

Zuppa Family

$94.95

family

Calamari Fra di over pasta Family

$62.95

Mussels over pasta Family

$59.95

Kids

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

individual

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

individual

Kids Penne

$8.00

Kids Linguini Alfredo

$10.00

Kids Penne Alla Vodka

$10.00

Kids Penne Bolognese

$10.00

Kids Pasta with Meatball

$9.00

individual

Kids Chicken Cutlet with Pasta

$11.00

individual

Kids Chicken Parm with Pasta

$11.00

individual

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

individual

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

individual

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

individual

Sides

Side Broccoli

$5.95

individual

Side Meatballs

$9.95

individual

Side Sausage

$9.95

individual

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

individual

Side Spinach

$7.95

individual

Side G & O

$5.95

individual

Side Tomato

$5.95

individual

One Meatball & One Sausage

$9.95

individual

Side alla Vodka Sauce

$9.95

individual

Side Alfredo Sauce

$9.95

individual

Side Bolognese Sauce

$9.95

individual

Side Marinara

$5.95

Side Pasta Broccoli Garlic & Oil

$6.95

individual

Side Clam Sauce

$11.95

Side Fries

$4.95

Side Broccoli Family

$17.95

family

Side G & O Family

$14.95

family

Family Side Marinara

$14.95

Side Mashed Potatoes Family

$15.95

family

Side Meatballs Family

$27.95

family

Side Sausage Family

$27.95

family

Side Sauteed Spinach Family

$22.95

family

Family Side Tomato

$14.95

family

Specials

Mussels Margarita

$15.95

Stuffed Portobello

$15.95

Salad Special

$14.95

Risotto

$25.95

Seafood Cannelloni

$28.95

Chicken & Spinach Cannelloni

$25.95

Lobster FraDiavolo

$39.95

Lobster Oreganato

$39.95

FAM Stuffed Portobello

$39.95

FAM Mussels Margarita

$39.95

FAM Risotto

$65.95

FAM Chicken & Spinach Cannelloni

$65.95

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.95

12 inch

12" Margherita Pizza

$14.95

12 inch

12" Sorrentino White Pizza

$16.95

12 inch

12" Garden Pizza

$17.95

12 inch

12" Guido Special Pizza

$17.95

12 inch

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.95

12 inch

16" Cheese pizza

$18.95

16 inch

16" Margherita Pizza

$19.95

16 inch

16" Sorrentino White Pizza

$21.95

16 inch

16" Garden Pizza

$23.95

16 inch

16" Guido Special Pizza

$23.95

16 inch

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.95

16 inch

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$7.50

individual

Alla Mode

$1.50

individual

Bomba

$8.00

individual

Brownie Sundae

$9.75

Cannoli

$6.50

individual

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.50

individual

Cake Cutting Fee

$1.50

Comp Dessert

Creme Brulee

$9.75

Lemon Sorbet

$5.95

Limoncello Flute

$9.50

individual

Ice Cream

$4.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$8.00

individual

Mango Ripieno

$9.95

Tiramisu

$8.75

individual

No Dessert

No Coffee

Mini Cannolis

$10.00

Mini Desserts

$13.95

Package Cannolis

$10.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.95

Gluten Free Cheesecake

$8.50

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Birthday Cannoli

Create at Home

Tomato Sauce Quart

$12.00

Marinara Sauce Quart

$12.00

Alla Vodka Sauce Quart

$14.00

Bolognese Sauce Quart

$19.00

Pasta Fagioli Quart

$12.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette Quart

$12.00

Dipping Olive Oil 8 oz

$12.00

Penne/Saghetti 1 pound

$3.00

Bread Basket 1 Person

$1.00

Pizza Kit 12 Inch

$7.00

Alfredo Sauce Quart

$14.00

TRAYS Apps

Half Garlic Bread

$12.00

half tray

Half Garlic Bread w Cheese

$15.00

Half Bruschetta

$32.00

half tray

Half Fried Calamari

$59.00

half tray

Half Clams Oregenato

$59.00

half tray

Half Mussels Marinara

$59.00

half tray

Half Chicken Wings

$59.00

half tray

Full Garlic Bread

$22.00

full tray

Full Garlic Bread w Cheese

$29.00

Full Bruschetta

$62.00

full tray

Full Fried Calamari

$99.00

full tray

Full Clams Oregenato

$99.00

full tray

Full Mussels Marinara

$99.00

full tray

Full Chicken Wings

$99.00

full tray

TRAYS Salad

HALF House Salad

$24.00

half tray

HALF Caesar Salad

$34.00

half tray

HALF Caprese

$54.00

half tray

FULL House Salad

$45.00

full tray

FULL Caesar Salad

$59.00

full tray

FULL Caprese

$99.00

full tray

TRAYS Pasta

HALF Pasta Marinara

$39.00

half tray

HALF Pasta Mama's Tomato

$39.00

half tray

HALF Pasta Garlic & Oil

$39.00

HALF Pasta Broccoli Garlic & Oil

$39.00

half tray

HALF Pasta Bolognese

$59.00

half tray

HALF Pasta Alfredo

$59.00

half tray

HALF Penne Alla Vodka

$59.00

half tray

HALF Lasagna

$59.00

half tray

HALF Baked Ziti

$59.00

half tray

HALF Shrimp Scampi Over Linguini

$84.00

FULL Pasta Marinara

$75.00

full tray

FULL Pasta Mama's Tomato

$75.00

full tray

FULL Pasta Garlic & Oil

$75.00

FULL Pasta Broccoli Garlic & Oil

$75.00

full tray

FULL Pasta Bolognese

$109.00

full tray

FULL Pasta Alfredo

$109.00

full tray

FULL Penne Alla Vodka

$109.00

full tray

FULL Lasagna

$109.00

full tray

FULL Baked Ziti

$109.00

full tray

FULL Shrimp Scampi Over Linguini

$159.00

TRAYS Entrees

HALF Meatballs

$64.00

half tray

HALF Italian Sausage

$64.00

half tray

HALF Eggplant Parmigiana

$74.00

half tray

HALF Eggplant Parmigiana Marinara

$74.00

HALF Chicken Parmigiana

$74.00

half tray

HALF Chicken Marsala

$74.00

half tray

HALF Chicken Francese

$74.00

half tray

HALF Sole Francese

$74.00

half tray

HALF Veal Parmigiana

$84.00

half tray

HALF Veal Marsala

$84.00

half tray

HALF Veal Francese

$84.00

HALF Brasciole

$84.00

half tray

HALF Mediterranean Grilled Salmon

$84.00

half tray

FULL Meatballs

$119.00

full tray

FULL Italian Sausage

$119.00

full tray

FULL Eggplant Parmigiana

$134.00

full tray

FULL Eggplant Parmigiana Marinara

$134.00

FULL Chicken Parmigiana

$134.00

full tray

FULL Chicken Marsala

$134.00

full tray

FULL Chicken Francese

$134.00

full tray

FULL Sole Francese

$134.00

full tray

FULL Veal Parmigiana

$159.00

full tray

FULL Veal Marsala

$159.00

full tray

FULL Veal Francese

$159.00

FULL Brasciole

$159.00

full tray

FULL Mediterranean Grilled Salmon

$159.00

half tray

TRAYS Sides

HALF Steamed Broccoli

$34.00

half tray

HALF Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

$34.00

half tray

HALF Spinach with Garlic & Oil

$44.00

half tray

FULL Steamed Broccoli

$59.00

full tray

FULL Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

$59.00

full tray

FULL Spinach with Garlic & Oil

$79.00

full tray

TRAYS Desserts

HALF Mini Cannolis

$39.00

half tray

HALF Assorted Mini Desserts

$39.00

half tray

FULL Mini Cannolis

$75.00

full tray

FULL Assorted Mini Desserts

$75.00

full tray

Family Dinners to Go

P1 Family Dinners To Go

$54.95

package 1

P2 Family Dinners To Go

$64.95

package 2

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Celebration Style Dining. Dine while enjoying Italian traditions of food, friendship, wine & hospitality. Dishes enjoyed for generations inspire our menu. Our specialty is to serve "family style" and our dishes are meant to be shared.

Location

14 Thomas St, Kingston, NY 12401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

ANTONELLAS RESTAURANT AND BAR - HYDE PARK
orange starNo Reviews
4246 Albany Post Road Hyde Park, NY 12538
View restaurantnext
Mel’s pizza Pasta & More - New Hackensack Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
1820 New Hackensack Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View restaurantnext
Adelina's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2419 Rt-82 Lagrange, NY 12504
View restaurantnext
Il Paradiso
orange star4.1 • 316
110 Shoprite Blvd Ellenville, NY 12428
View restaurantnext
Ca'Mea Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
214 Warren Street Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Annarella's Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 566
276 Malden Tpke Saugerties, NY 12477
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kingston

Mariner's Harbor
orange star4.3 • 1,104
1 Broadway Kingston, NY 12401
View restaurantnext
The Anchor
orange star4.7 • 982
744 Broadway Kingston, NY 12401
View restaurantnext
Crazy Bowlz
orange star4.6 • 582
301 Frank Sottile Blvd Kingston, NY 12401
View restaurantnext
Broadway Lights Diner
orange star4.0 • 416
713 broadway Kingston, NY 12401
View restaurantnext
LOLA Pizza
orange star4.7 • 166
243 Fair Street Kingston, NY 12401
View restaurantnext
Lunch Nightly
orange star4.9 • 93
636 Broadway Kingston, NY 12401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kingston
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Saugerties
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
New Paltz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Poughkeepsie
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Fishkill
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston