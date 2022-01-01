Hudson restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES
Green Street Deli & Cafe
67 Green St, Hudson
|Popular items
|Thigh
|$1.39
|Specialty Sandwiches Roll
|$7.99
|Wing
|$1.39
CHEESE
Olde Hudson
449 Warren St Olde Hudson, Hudson
|Popular items
|French Lentil
|$8.00
Made with our homemade chicken stock.
|Single Espresso - Add a shot
|$1.75
We hand pull all of our shots - No. Six Depot - Notes from Underground.
|Prime Cut Roast Beef
|$13.00
Seasoned and cooked in house served medium rare, topped with Jasper Hill cave-aged gruyere, caramelized onions & mayo.
Please allow extra time for pressed sandwiches. Thank you.
Ca'Mea Restaurant
214 Warren Street, Hudson
|Popular items
|Caprese salad
|$17.00
Bufala mozzarella, tomato, basil
|Pollo Parmigiana
|$28.00
Chicken Parmigiana over Rotini Pomodoro
|BREAD
|$1.50
Warm bread
American Glory Restaurant
342 Warren Street, Hudson
|Popular items
|Firehouse Red Chili
|$9.50
|NC Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$18.00
|Chopped BBQ Beef & Brisket Sandwich
|$17.00
Swoon Kitchenbar
340 Warren Street, Hudson
|Popular items
|Skirt Steak
|$35.95
Our Classic Spiced Rubber Skirt Steak, potato puree, grilled onions and a red wine sauce
|The Standard Burger
|$15.95
Add Whatever Makes You Smile
|Health Margarita
|$13.00
Lets Get Healthy!
A Swoon Favorite - Tequila, Fresh Ruby Grapefruit Juice, Triple Sec and Lime
Le Perche
230 Warren Street, Hudson
|Popular items
|Frites
|$8.00
Hand Cut, Super Crispy, served with Aioli
|Omelette
|$16.00
A Soft Rolled French Style Omelette
filled with Farmer's Cheese and served with Local Lettuces
|Avocado Toast With Eggs
|$18.00
Add Eggs of you Choice
Feast and Floret
13 S 3rd St, Hudson
|Popular items
|Mezze Maniche
|$17.00
Short Noodle Rigatoni, Gigante Beans, Leeks, Pecorino
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Charred Brussels Sprouts, Porcini Butter
|Half Chicken
|$28.00
Half Chicken, Calabrian Chili Sauce, Lemon
PIZZA • TAPAS
Oak Pizzeria Napoletana
523 Warren St, Hudson
|Popular items
|Bortolli Beans Lg
|$10.00
served with braised kale and chili flakes and olive oil
|Clam
|$18.00
Fresh NE Clams, Garlic, Chili Flakes, Parmesan.
*This pizza can't be made without Parmesan*
|Bread Loaf
|$5.00
made by us in our wood-fired oven. Sourdough bread