Hudson restaurants you'll love

Must-try Hudson restaurants

Green Street Deli & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Green Street Deli & Cafe

67 Green St, Hudson

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Thigh$1.39
Specialty Sandwiches Roll$7.99
Wing$1.39
More about Green Street Deli & Cafe
Olde Hudson image

CHEESE

Olde Hudson

449 Warren St Olde Hudson, Hudson

Avg 3.7 (113 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Lentil$8.00
Made with our homemade chicken stock.
Single Espresso - Add a shot$1.75
We hand pull all of our shots - No. Six Depot - Notes from Underground.
Prime Cut Roast Beef$13.00
Seasoned and cooked in house served medium rare, topped with Jasper Hill cave-aged gruyere, caramelized onions & mayo.
Please allow extra time for pressed sandwiches. Thank you.
More about Olde Hudson
Ca'Mea Restaurant image

 

Ca'Mea Restaurant

214 Warren Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caprese salad$17.00
Bufala mozzarella, tomato, basil
Pollo Parmigiana$28.00
Chicken Parmigiana over Rotini Pomodoro
BREAD$1.50
Warm bread
More about Ca'Mea Restaurant
American Glory Restaurant image

 

American Glory Restaurant

342 Warren Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Firehouse Red Chili$9.50
NC Pulled Pork Sandwich$18.00
Chopped BBQ Beef & Brisket Sandwich$17.00
More about American Glory Restaurant
Swoon Kitchenbar image

 

Swoon Kitchenbar

340 Warren Street, Hudson

Avg 3.9 (739 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Skirt Steak$35.95
Our Classic Spiced Rubber Skirt Steak, potato puree, grilled onions and a red wine sauce
The Standard Burger$15.95
Add Whatever Makes You Smile
Health Margarita$13.00
Lets Get Healthy!
A Swoon Favorite - Tequila, Fresh Ruby Grapefruit Juice, Triple Sec and Lime
More about Swoon Kitchenbar
Le Perche image

 

Le Perche

230 Warren Street, Hudson

Avg 4.2 (698 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frites$8.00
Hand Cut, Super Crispy, served with Aioli
Omelette$16.00
A Soft Rolled French Style Omelette
filled with Farmer's Cheese and served with Local Lettuces
Avocado Toast With Eggs$18.00
Add Eggs of you Choice
More about Le Perche
Feast and Floret image

 

Feast and Floret

13 S 3rd St, Hudson

Avg 4.5 (1090 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mezze Maniche$17.00
Short Noodle Rigatoni, Gigante Beans, Leeks, Pecorino
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Charred Brussels Sprouts, Porcini Butter
Half Chicken$28.00
Half Chicken, Calabrian Chili Sauce, Lemon
More about Feast and Floret
Hudson Brewing Co. image

 

Hudson Brewing Co.

99 South Third St, Ste 18A, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hudson Brewing Co.
Oak Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Oak Pizzeria Napoletana

523 Warren St, Hudson

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bortolli Beans Lg$10.00
served with braised kale and chili flakes and olive oil
Clam$18.00
Fresh NE Clams, Garlic, Chili Flakes, Parmesan.
*This pizza can't be made without Parmesan*
Bread Loaf$5.00
made by us in our wood-fired oven. Sourdough bread
More about Oak Pizzeria Napoletana

