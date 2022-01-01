Go
Le Perche

We open Friday-Sunday
9am-3pm, offering socially distanced dining, retail, to-go and curbside pick up.

230 Warren Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (698 reviews)

Popular Items

Choc Croissant$4.50
Omelette$16.00
A Soft Rolled French Style Omelette
filled with Farmer's Cheese and served with Local Lettuces
Side Bacon$8.00
Four Slices of Crispy Bacon
Avocado Toast With Eggs$19.00
Plain Croissant$4.00
Kouign Amann$4.50
Egg Sandwich$9.00
A Local Fried Egg, served with a 3-Cheese Blend on our Housemade Bun. Add on Avocado, Bacon, Merguez or Pork Sausage
Avocado Toast With Eggs$18.00
Add Eggs of you Choice
Frites$8.00
Hand Cut, Super Crispy, served with Aioli
Baguette Retail$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

230 Warren Street

Hudson NY

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
