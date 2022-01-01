Go
Green Street Deli & Cafe

SANDWICHES

67 Green St • $

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)

Popular Items

French Toast Platter (3 piece)$8.99
Specialty Sandwiches Roll$7.99
Specialty Sandwiches$9.99
Omelette Platters$8.99
3 Egg with Home fries /Cheese /Choice of Meat/Choice of Toast
BYO Egg Sandwich$4.99
Create Your Own Sandwich$6.99
Lunch Dinner Plate 12oz$9.99
Roll with Butter$1.50
Thigh$1.39
Creat Your Own Salads$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

67 Green St

Hudson NY

Sunday4:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 9:00 pm
