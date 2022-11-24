Port Ewen Diner FamCruz

- Home
Big Breakfast Combo
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon Egg Sandwich
$4.95
Canadian Bacon Egg Sandwich
$4.95
Egg Sandwich
$3.25
Ham Egg Sandwich
$4.95
Sausage Links Egg Sandwich
$4.95
Sausage Patty Egg Sandwich
$4.95
Turkey Bacon Egg Sandwich
$4.95
Turkey Sausage Egg Sandwich
$4.95
Western Sandwich
$4.75
The Cruz _ Steak breakfast sandwich
$6.99
Manny's colossal breakfast sandwich
$9.95
Cereals & Bakery
Cold Cereal with Milk
$3.25
Oatmeal with Milk
$3.95
Oatmeal with Raisins & Brown Sugar
$4.95
Grits
$3.95
Dount
$1.89
Danish
$2.95
Turnover
$2.95
Sugarbun
$2.95
Muffin
$2.95
Cinnamon Toast
$1.85
Real Maple Syrup
$3.00
Buttered Seeded Hard roll
$1.65
Buttered seedless Hard Roll
$1.65
Buttered Hard Roll
$1.85
Dry Hard Roll
$1.85
Cup Grits
$1.75
Cup Oatmeal
$1.75
TOAST
$1.65
Country Breakfast Skillet
Eggs
One Egg
$4.75
One Egg w/Ham
$7.75
One Egg w/Bacon
$7.75
One Egg w/Sausage Link
$7.75
One Egg w/Pattie
$7.75
One Egg w/Canadian Bacon
$7.95
One Egg with Turkey substitute
$7.95
One Egg With Corned Beef Hash
$7.95
Two Eggs
$5.75
Two Eggs w/Ham
$8.75
Two Eggs w/Sausage Links
$8.75
Two Eggs w/Bacon
$8.75
Two Eggs w/Patties
$8.75
Two Eggs w/Canadian Bacon
$8.95
Corned Beef Hash & Two Eggs
$10.45
Hamburger & Two Eggs
$9.95
Two Eggs w/ Turkey Substitute
$8.95
Juices
Monte Cristo
Omelettes
American Cheese Omelette
$7.95
Bacon Omelette
$8.50
Broccoli Omelette
$7.95
Feta Cheese Omelette
$8.45
Garden Vegetable Omelette
$8.95
Ham Omelette
$8.50
Mushroom Omelette
$7.95
Pepper & Onion Omelette
$7.95
Plain Omelette
$6.45
Sausage Omelette
$8.50
Spanish Omelette
$8.25
Spinach Omelette
$7.95
Swiss Cheese Omelette
$7.95
Tomato Omelette
$7.95
Western Omelette
$8.25
Cheddar omelette
$7.95
Lox onion and tomato omelette
$10.95
Greek omelette
$8.95
Italian omelette
$8.75
Meat lovers omelette
$10.95
Amsterdam omelette
$10.95
Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles
Belgian Waffle
$6.20
Belgian Waffle w/Fruit & Whipped Cream
$7.95
Waffle Sundae
$8.95
French Toast
$6.95
Short Stackof French Toast (2)
$4.50
Single French Toast
$2.50
Fruit Pancakes (3)
$8.50
Short Stackof Fruit Pancakes (2)
$7.85
Pancakes (3)
$6.95
Short Stack of Pancakes (2)
$5.95
Single Pancake
$2.50
Silver Dollar Pancakes (8)
$5.95
Silver Dollar Short Stack Pancakes (4)
$3.95
White Bread French Toast
$6.95
Whole Wheat French Toast
$6.95
Rye French Toast
$6.95
Whole Wheat Pancakes
$7.95
Short Stack of Whole Wheat Pancakes (2)
$6.95
Short Stack Whole Wheat Pancakes/ Fruit
$7.85
Single Whole Wheat Pancake
$1.95
Cannoli pancakes
$10.95
Challah French toast
$8.50
3 leches French toast
$10.95
Nutella waffle
$10.95
Port Ewen Three Egg Omelette
Breakfast Side Orders
Bacon
$3.75
Banana
$1.50
Canadian Bacon
$4.50
Corned Beef Hash
$4.50
cup of Grits
$3.50
cup of Oatmeal
$1.75
Ham
$3.75
Home Fries
$3.95
Home Fries w/Extra Onion
$4.35
Home Fries w/Pepper & Onions
$4.50
Sausage Biscuit w/ Gravy
$4.95
Sausage Links
$3.75
Sausage Patty
$3.75
Shredded Home Fries
$3.95
Shredded Home Fries with Chees
$4.95
Shredded Home Fries with Onions
$3.95
Side Gravy
$0.75
Side of Egg
$0.95
Side Sausage Gravy
$1.75
Turkey Bacon
$3.85
Turkey Sausage
$3.85
1/2 Home Fries
$1.95
1/2 Shredded Home Fries
$1.95
1/2 French Fries
$1.95
Cinnamon Toast
$1.55
Cream Cheese
$1.50
Side hollandaise sauce
$1.75
Extra Egg
$0.95
Real maple syrup
$3.00
Deep Fried Homefries
$3.95
Hash brown
$3.95
Single sausage link
$2.25
Two pieces bacon
$2.25