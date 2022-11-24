Port Ewen Diner imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Port Ewen Diner FamCruz

105 Reviews

$

295 broadway

Port Ewen, NY 12466

Popular Items

French Fries
Grilled Cheese
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich

Bagel Box

Bagel

$2.35

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.99

Bagel w/Cream Cheese & Lox

$10.45

Bagel deluxe

$12.95

Big Breakfast Combo

Pancake Big Breakfast

$11.50

French Toast Big Breakfast

$11.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Canadian Bacon Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Egg Sandwich

$3.25

Ham Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Sausage Links Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Sausage Patty Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Turkey Bacon Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Turkey Sausage Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Western Sandwich

$4.75

The Cruz _ Steak breakfast sandwich

$6.99

Manny's colossal breakfast sandwich

$9.95

Cereals & Bakery

Cold Cereal with Milk

$3.25

Oatmeal with Milk

$3.95

Oatmeal with Raisins & Brown Sugar

$4.95

Grits

$3.95

Dount

$1.89

Danish

$2.95

Turnover

$2.95

Sugarbun

$2.95

Muffin

$2.95

Cinnamon Toast

$1.85

Real Maple Syrup

$3.00

Buttered Seeded Hard roll

$1.65

Buttered seedless Hard Roll

$1.65

Buttered Hard Roll

$1.85

Dry Hard Roll

$1.85

Cup Grits

$1.75

Cup Oatmeal

$1.75

TOAST

$1.65

Country Breakfast Skillet

Country Breakfast Skillet

$10.75

Eggs

One Egg

$4.75

One Egg w/Ham

$7.75

One Egg w/Bacon

$7.75

One Egg w/Sausage Link

$7.75

One Egg w/Pattie

$7.75

One Egg w/Canadian Bacon

$7.95

One Egg with Turkey substitute

$7.95

One Egg With Corned Beef Hash

$7.95

Two Eggs

$5.75

Two Eggs w/Ham

$8.75

Two Eggs w/Sausage Links

$8.75

Two Eggs w/Bacon

$8.75

Two Eggs w/Patties

$8.75

Two Eggs w/Canadian Bacon

$8.95

Corned Beef Hash & Two Eggs

$10.45

Hamburger & Two Eggs

$9.95

Two Eggs w/ Turkey Substitute

$8.95

Fruit

FRESH FRUIT

$4.75

Fruit Salad

$4.50

Banana

$1.50

Juices

Sm Orange

$2.95

Lg Orange

$3.50

Sm Apple

$2.95

Lg Apple

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$1.95

Grapefruit

$1.95

Pineapple

$1.95

V-8

$1.95

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$10.50

Omelettes

American Cheese Omelette

$7.95

Bacon Omelette

$8.50

Broccoli Omelette

$7.95

Feta Cheese Omelette

$8.45

Garden Vegetable Omelette

$8.95

Ham Omelette

$8.50

Mushroom Omelette

$7.95

Pepper & Onion Omelette

$7.95

Plain Omelette

$6.45

Sausage Omelette

$8.50

Spanish Omelette

$8.25

Spinach Omelette

$7.95

Swiss Cheese Omelette

$7.95

Tomato Omelette

$7.95

Western Omelette

$8.25

Cheddar omelette

$7.95

Lox onion and tomato omelette

$10.95

Greek omelette

$8.95

Italian omelette

$8.75

Meat lovers omelette

$10.95

Amsterdam omelette

$10.95

Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$6.20

Belgian Waffle w/Fruit & Whipped Cream

$7.95

Waffle Sundae

$8.95

French Toast

$6.95

Short Stackof French Toast (2)

$4.50

Single French Toast

$2.50

Fruit Pancakes (3)

$8.50

Short Stackof Fruit Pancakes (2)

$7.85

Pancakes (3)

$6.95

Short Stack of Pancakes (2)

$5.95

Single Pancake

$2.50

Silver Dollar Pancakes (8)

$5.95

Silver Dollar Short Stack Pancakes (4)

$3.95

White Bread French Toast

$6.95

Whole Wheat French Toast

$6.95

Rye French Toast

$6.95

Whole Wheat Pancakes

$7.95

Short Stack of Whole Wheat Pancakes (2)

$6.95

Short Stack Whole Wheat Pancakes/ Fruit

$7.85

Single Whole Wheat Pancake

$1.95

Cannoli pancakes

$10.95

Challah French toast

$8.50

3 leches French toast

$10.95

Nutella waffle

$10.95

Port Ewen Three Egg Omelette

Port Ewen Omelette

$10.95

Breakfast Side Orders

Bacon

$3.75

Banana

$1.50

Canadian Bacon

$4.50

Corned Beef Hash

$4.50

cup of Grits

$3.50

cup of Oatmeal

$1.75

Ham

$3.75

Home Fries

$3.95

Home Fries w/Extra Onion

$4.35

Home Fries w/Pepper & Onions

$4.50

Sausage Biscuit w/ Gravy

$4.95

Sausage Links

$3.75

Sausage Patty

$3.75

Shredded Home Fries

$3.95

Shredded Home Fries with Chees

$4.95

Shredded Home Fries with Onions

$3.95

Side Gravy

$0.75

Side of Egg

$0.95

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.75

Turkey Bacon

$3.85

Turkey Sausage

$3.85

1/2 Home Fries

$1.95

1/2 Shredded Home Fries

$1.95

1/2 French Fries

$1.95

Cinnamon Toast

$1.55

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Side hollandaise sauce

$1.75

Extra Egg

$0.95

Real maple syrup

$3.00

Deep Fried Homefries

$3.95

Hash brown

$3.95

Single sausage link

$2.25

Two pieces bacon

$2.25

Specialty Egg Combos

Steak & Eggs

$16.45

Eggs Benedict

$10.20

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$9.95

Sausage Biscuits & Gravy

$9.75

Lox benedict

$12.95

Irish benedict

$12.95

Toast & Muffins

Danish

$2.95

Muffins

$2.95

Cinnamon Toast

$1.55

Donuts

$2.95

English Muffin

$1.95

English Muffin w/Cream Cheese

$2.55

Golden Brown Toast

$1.45

Hard Roll

$1.65

Turnovers

$2.95

Croissant

$1.65

Biscuit

$1.25

Breakfast wraps

Bacon Breakfast Wrap

$8.45

Ham Breakfast Wrap

$8.45

Sausage Breakfast Wrap

$8.45

Western Breakfast Wrap

$8.95

Veggie Breakfast Wrap

$9.50

Ranchero Breakfast Wrap

$9.50

Port Ewen Breakfast Wrap

$9.95

Holland Breakfast Wrap

$9.95

Appetizers

APP Buffalo Chicken Strips

$9.50

APP Wing-Dings

$10.95

App chix strips

$8.50

Bowl Chili with Hard Roll

$6.25

Cup chili

$3.25

French Onion Soup

$4.95

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$3.75

Mozzarella Sticks (7)

$8.75

Snack Platter

$11.95

Soup To Go (small)

$3.75