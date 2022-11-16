BTL Aka Primitivo

The 2019 Produttori di Manduria AKA, a Primitivo Rosato, lifts from the glass in an intense display of crushed ripe strawberry and cherry with sweet herbs and florals. On the palate, soft, fleshy textures usher in a mix of ripe melon and orchard fruits, riding a core of mouthwatering acidity. The finish is long, buzzing with energy while resonating on sweet fruit with a spicy flourish.