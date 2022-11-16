Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

Oriole 9

847 Reviews

$$

17 Tinker St

Woodstock, NY 12498

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Egg Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito

UTENSILS

No Utensils

CLICK HERE and let us know if you want NO utensils!

Set(s) of Utensils

CLICK HERE if you NEED utensils!!! If you do not request utensils you will receive NONE!

SPECIALS

Shakshuka Skillet

$15.00

Two eggs any style, red sauce, feta cheese, and your choice of toast.

Cup Of Tomato Soup And Cheese Toastie

$14.00Out of stock
3 Piece Fried Chicken

3 Piece Fried Chicken

$16.00

3 pieces of fried chicken with your choice of two sides. Serves 1-2 people. All of our chicken is bell and evans which is hormone and antibiotic free.

Tofu Scramble

$13.00

House-marinated tofu sautéed with onions and peppers. Served with your choice of mixed greens or potatoes.

* SPECIAL* Belgian Waffle

* SPECIAL* Belgian Waffle

$12.00

House made waffle w/ local maple syrup. Add home made whipped cream and fresh fruit if you'd like!

PASTRIES

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.75
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Cheese Danish

$3.75

Balthazar bakery cheese danish.

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Balthazar bakery buttery, flakey almond croissant.

Pecan Sticky Bun

$3.75

Balthazar bakery breakfast pecan sticky bun.

Cinnamon Bun

$3.75

Balthazar bakery flakey, buttery cinnamon bun.

Apple Danish

$3.75

Balthazar bakery apple danish.

Almond Horn

$3.75

Snowball GF

$3.75

STARTERS/SHARE PLATES

Loaded Stuffed Tater Tots

Loaded Stuffed Tater Tots

$11.00

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

Home made corn tortilla chips with our fresh house guacamole.

Traditional Nachos

Traditional Nachos

$14.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, black beans, cilantro cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. With your choice just beans, chicken or for + $2 steak.

Cauliflower Wings

$10.00

BREAKFAST

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Toasted english muffin topped with canadian bacon, two poached eggs, and house-made hollandaise sauce. Your choice of potatoes or mixed greens.

Eggs Florentine

Eggs Florentine

$16.00

Toasted english muffin topped with sautéed spinach, two poached eggs, and house-made hollandaise sauce. Your choice of potatoes or mixed greens.

Eggs Hemingway

Eggs Hemingway

$18.00

Toasted english muffin topped with smoked salmon, two poached eggs, and house-made hollandaise sauce. Your choice of potatoes or mixed greens.

Lobster Benedict

$20.00
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Your choice of toast topped with avocado, arugula, two poached eggs and truffle oil.

French Toast

French Toast

$12.00

Brioche bread french toast served with local real maple syrup & homemade whipped cream.

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Cheddar cheese grits topped with sautéed shrimp, green peppers, onions, and two poached eggs. Your choice of toast.

Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Two eggs any style with your choice of cheddar or American cheese on choice of toast. Spice it up with optional Add-Ons!!

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, spinach & poblano peppers. Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, guacamole and choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla. Spice it up with some add-ons.

House Made Corned Beef Hash Skillet

House Made Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$15.00

House-made corned beef hash with sautéed onions, potatoes, two eggs any style, and your choice of toast.

The Woodstocker

The Woodstocker

$9.00

Two eggs any style served with potatoes and your choice of toast.

Goat Cheese Omelet

Goat Cheese Omelet

$14.00

Delicious omelet filled with creamy goat cheese and fresh spinach. Served with mixed greens and toast.

Custom Omelette

$11.00
Yogurt & Granola

Yogurt & Granola

$9.00

Boice Brothers plain yogurt topped with house-made granola. Fruit optional.

Catsmo Smoked Salmon Bagel

Catsmo Smoked Salmon Bagel

$15.00

A toasted bagel topped with cream cheese, smoked salmon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & capers. Served with a side salad.

OR9 Huevos Rancheros

OR9 Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Corn tortillas topped with two eggs any style, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & avocado.

Cup Of Mixed Fruit

$5.00

Bowl Of Mixed Fruit

$10.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.50

House made chicken tortilla soup topped with cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños and home made corn tortilla crisps.

Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.50

House made chicken tortilla soup topped with cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños and home made corn tortilla crisps.

Cup of Soup of the Day

$6.50

Bowl Of Soup Of The Day

$9.50

SM House Salad

$6.50

Mesclun, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and house-made balsamic.

LG House Salad

$9.50

Mesclun, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and house-made balsamic.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, croutons, romano, and caesar dressing

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$15.00

Lacinato kale, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, red onion & goat cheese croquettes topped w/ a lemon-olive oil vinaigrette.

Goddess Salad

Goddess Salad

$15.00

Romaine, cucumber, hearts of palm, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, corn tortilla crisps, queso fresco, and a creamy cilantro dressing.

Nicoise Salad

Nicoise Salad

$21.00

Mesclun, tomatoes, onions, olives, green beans, potatoes, hard boiled egg, anchovies, and seared fresh ahi tuna served with lemon vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$14.00

SANDWICHES

Oriole 9 Burger

Oriole 9 Burger

$16.00

8 oz. Grass-fed burger served with brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Your choice of fries or salad.

Pretzel Bun Burger

Pretzel Bun Burger

$18.00

A grass-fed burger topped with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions & chipotle honey sauce between a pretzel bun. Served w/ choice of salad or fries.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Vegan 6oz. Handcrafted Impossible Burger on bun of choice. Served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & fries or a salad. Add cheese or vegan cheese if you'd like!

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Shishito Peppers, Bacon, Lettuce & Avocado Aioli on Ciabatta Bread. Served with your choice of fries or salad.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Pork on a Brioche Bun w/ BBQ Sauce, and Crispy Bacon served w/ French fries and Coleslaw.

Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$15.00

Shaved house-made corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing on rye bread. Served with your choice of salad or fries.

Tempeh Reuben

Tempeh Reuben

$14.00

Seared tempeh with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. Served with your choice of fries or salad.

Burrata Sandwich

Burrata Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh burrata sliced on ciabatta with pesto, and heirloom tomatoes. Your choice of fries or salad.

BLT

$13.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toast. Served with your choice of salad or fries.

TLT

$12.00

Tempeh, Lettuce, Tomato & Vegan Mayo on your choice of toast. Served w/ salad or fries.

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Build your own grilled cheese!! You choose the toast, cheese & fixings! Served with your choice of salad or fries.

TACOS Y MÁS

Flank Steak Tacos

Flank Steak Tacos

$13.00

Two grilled steak tacos served on corn tortillas topped with pickled onions, chimichurri, and radish.

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Two roasted chicken tacos topped with pico de gallo, coleslaw, avocado sour cream & cilantro in a corn tortilla.

Pulled Pork Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.00

Pulled pork and BBQ sauce served on corn tortillas with slaw and pico de gallo.

Cajun Trout Tacos

$13.00

Two pan fried trout tacos served with a corn tortilla and topped with slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, and cilantro crema.

Burrito

$14.00

Rice, cheddar cheese, black beans, sour cream & guacamole in a flour tortilla.

Build Your Own Quesadilla

$11.00

Quesadilla made with flour tortillas and cheddar cheese and your choice of fillings. Choose vegan cheddar cheese to make it vegan!

DESSERTS

New York Style Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Orange Cream Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Mocha Pot De Creme

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla Panna Cotta With Blueberry Hibiscus Geleé

$9.00Out of stock

KIDS

Kids Two Eggs

$8.00

Two eggs any style with your choice of salad, fries or potatoes. Served with toast.

Kids Omelet w/ Cheese

$9.00

Kids omelet made with choice of cheddar or american cheese. Served with toast and your choice of side salad, potatoes or fries.

Kids French Toast

$7.00

Kids Cheese Toastie

$10.00

Kids grilled cheese with your choice of toast and cheddar or american cheese. Served with fries or a salad.

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids 4 oz Grass-fed burger and Cheese served with fries or a salad.

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Spaghetti with choice of tomato sauce, pesto, or butter. Served with parmesan cheese and toast.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids chicken tenders served with choice of salad or fries.

SIDES

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$6.00
Side of Sausage

Side of Sausage

$6.00

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$8.00

Side of Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Side of Chicken

$7.00

Side Of Shrimp

$10.00
Side of Tempeh

Side of Tempeh

$6.00

Side of 1/4 Avocado

$1.75

Side of 1/2 Avocado

$3.50

Side Of French Fries

$5.50

Side Of Green Beans

$7.00

Side Of Asparagus

$9.00Out of stock

Side Of Baby Carrots

$8.00Out of stock

Side of Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Side of Sauteed Kale

$5.50

Side of Sauteed Mushrooms

$5.50Out of stock

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Side Of Tomato

$1.50

Side of Toast

$1.50

Bagel

$3.50

Side of Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Side Of Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side French Fries

$5.50

Side of Potatoes

$5.50

Side of Cheesy Grits

$6.00

Side Of Guacamole

$5.00

Side Of Hollandaise

$3.00

Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side of Sriracha Mayo

$1.00

Side of Avocado Aioli

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Of Maple Syrup

$2.00

Coffee & Teas

Sm Coffee / Americano

Sm Coffee / Americano

$3.25

Lg Coffee / Americano

$4.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Latte

Latte

$5.00
Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$5.75

House-made cold brew topped with sweet cream and your choice of flavoring. Contains dairy in sweet cream regardless of milk choice.

Espresso

$3.00

Dbl Espresso

$4.50

Quart of Cold Brew

$13.00Out of stock
Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Double shot of Monkey Joe's house blended espresso served over sweet and condensed milk.

Breve

$5.50

Monkey Joe's house blend espresso served with silky latte styled cream.

Cortado

Cortado

$5.00

Flat White

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Mocha

$5.00

Peppermint Mocha

$5.50

Refill - Hand-Pulled Coffee

$2.00

Refill - Cold Brew Coffee

$3.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00
Iced Blue Moon Latte

Iced Blue Moon Latte

$6.50

Iced butterfly pea tea powder with your choice of milk, jasmine green simple syrup, topped with matcha.

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50
Fresh Mint Tea

Fresh Mint Tea

$4.00
Butterfly Pea Latte

Butterfly Pea Latte

$5.50

This Butterfly Pea blue latte is rich in antioxidants and vitamins to enhance your skin, hair growth & eyesight.

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced Tea Refill

$2.00

Sodas & Juices

SM OR9 Fresh OJ

$5.00

LG OR9 Fresh OJ

$8.00

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Kids Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$3.50

Mulled Cider

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

SM Apple Juice

$3.00

Lg Apple Juice

$5.00

Sm Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lg Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Seltzer

$4.00

Sm Grapefruit

$3.00

Lg Grapefruit

$5.00

Blood Orange Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke (glass bottle)

$4.00

Coke (Can)

$3.00

Diet Coke (Can)

$3.00

Aranciata (Orange Pellegrino Can)

$3.50Out of stock

Limonata Pelligrino

$3.50Out of stock

Blood Orange Pellegrino

$3.50Out of stock

Boylans Ginger Ale

$3.50

Boylans Root Beer

$3.50

Reeds Spicy Ginger Beer N/A (glass bottle)

$3.50

Housemade Soda

$4.50

Seltzer (can)

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water 335mL

$5.00

Rain Water

$3.00

Sm Milk

$3.00

Lg Milk

$5.00

Sm Choc Milk

$3.50

Lg Choc Milk

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Kids Cappuccino (Milk, Cinn, Cocoa, Honey)

$3.00

Cocktails

Watermelon Cosmo

$13.00

Watermelon Marg

$14.00

Robins Egg Mimosa

$11.00

Mulld Wine

$13.00

Oriole 9 Screwdriver

$12.00

Tito's vodka with fresh squeezed orange juice.

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Titos Vodka w/ our house made bloody mary mix. A fun way to spice up your life!

Bloody Maria

$13.00

Tequila w/ our house Bloody Mary mix. Spice it up by choosing Tanteo jalapeño or Tanteo chipotle as the tequila.

Bloody Samurai

$12.00

Our dry house sake paired with our homemade Bloody Mary mix.

Margarita

Margarita

$14.00

Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice & agave.

Mojitos

$13.00
Quince Charming

Quince Charming

$12.00

Whitley Neill Handcrafted Quince infused gin topped w/ prosecco!

Robins Egg Mimosa

Robins Egg Mimosa

$13.00

Prosecco, Homemade Lemonade & Blue Curacao w/ a Sugar Rim.

Hibiscus Prosecco

$11.00

A hibiscus flower infused into the bottom of a glass of prosecco! Make sure to eat the flower at the end! YUM!

Quince Gin Rickey

Quince Gin Rickey

$13.00

Whitley Neill Handcrafted Rhubarb & Ginger Infused Gin, Fresh Lime Juice, Simple Syrup & Seltzer.

Peachy Palmer

Peachy Palmer

$12.00

Your classic Arnold Palmer spiked with Titos vodka & peach liqueur.

Mezcal Paloma

Mezcal Paloma

$16.00

Mezcal, fresh grapefruit juice, fresh squeezed lime juice, agave & seltzer.

Blackberry Chipotle Margarita

$15.00
White Lily

White Lily

$13.00

Gin, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup & prosecco.

Blueberry Bourbon Sour

$11.00

Four Roses Bourbon, blueberry purée, fresh lemon juice, maple syrup.

Strawberry-Mint Lemonade Prosecco

Strawberry-Mint Lemonade Prosecco

$12.00

Fresh muddled strawberries and mint with our house made lemonade and Prosecco.

Galaxy Lemonade

Galaxy Lemonade

$13.00

Butterfly pea flower infused vodka & house made lemonade make the perfect color changing cocktail!

Make Your Own Mimosa

$38.00

A bottle of prosecco and your choice of three different flavor mixers to make your own mimosas at home!

Lavender Lemon Drop

$13.00
Blood Orange Negroni

Blood Orange Negroni

$13.00

Whitley Neill Blood Orange Infused Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth & Natalie's Blood Orange Juice!

Pumpkin Spiced White Russian

Pumpkin Spiced White Russian

$14.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ, Vanilla Vodka, Triple Sec, and Almond Milk

Hudson Valley Spiked Cider ( Bourbon)

$14.00

Mulled Wine

$10.00

Montepucciano red wine, mulled apple cider, and sliced orange wheel.

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$13.00

Jameson cold brew mixed with our house cold brew coffee and baileys.

Baileys Cappucino

$10.00

Two shots of Monkey Joe’s house blend espresso, and frothed Boice’s milk with Bailey’s.

Bailey's and Coffee

$10.00

Kahlua and Coffee

$10.00

Baileys Hot Chocolate

$12.50
Mimosa

Mimosa

$11.00

Freshly squeezed orange juice and prosecco.

Margarita

Margarita

$14.00

Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice & agave.

Quart of Margarita

$50.00Out of stock

Mezcal Margarita

$16.00

A margarita made with mezcal, fresh squeezed lime juice & agave.

Mexican Mule

$13.00

Tequila, reeds spicy ginger beer & fresh squeezed lime juice.

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Titos vodka, reeds spicy ginger beer & fresh squeezed lime juice.

Mojito

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol, prosecco & seltzer.

Campari Spritz

$12.00

Vodka Martini

$14.00

Tito's martini made just the way you like it!

Gin Martini

$14.00

Bombay Martini made the way you like it!

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Negroni

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Fall Mimosa

$11.00

Virgin Prickly Pear Mojito

$8.00

Prickly pear puree, fresh lime juice, fresh muddled mint, simple syrup & seltzer.

Corralejo

$8.00

Espolon

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Tanteo Chipotle

$9.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$9.00

Mezcal

$9.00

Tito's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Hudson Baby Bourbon (Local)

$14.00

Jameson

$10.00

Beer

Beer Special

$3.00
Mill House Kold One

Mill House Kold One

$6.00

Local classic kolsch from Mill House Brewery. 16oz. can.

Abandoned Hard Cider

$8.00

Westkill Kaaterskill IPA

$9.00

Westkill Earn Your keep Pale Ale

$7.00Out of stock
Kings Highway Brut Cider

Kings Highway Brut Cider

$6.00

Local, Unfiltered, Citrusy NEIPA

Dead Rabbit Westkill (Irish Stout)

$8.00

Westkill Foresaken Fields Saison

$8.00

Brookie

$6.00Out of stock

Woodstock Endless Cycle IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Woodstock Brewing Emotional Support

$8.00Out of stock
Woodstock Brewing Baby Dragon Pale Ale

Woodstock Brewing Baby Dragon Pale Ale

$8.00Out of stock

A local, golden, easy drinking pale ale filled with hoppy, citrusy aroma.

Sloop Nelson Bomb

$8.00Out of stock
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$7.00Out of stock

Stella Artois lager has a crisp hop bitterness, and a soft dry finish making it one of the worlds most popular international lagers.

Corona

$5.00Out of stock

Oktoberfest Lager

$8.00Out of stock

Buck Fever Lager

$8.00

Westkill Doodlebug American Pilsner

$8.00

Westkill Firetower Red IPA

$9.00

Wine

GLS Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00
BTL Montefresco Pinot Grigio

BTL Montefresco Pinot Grigio

$29.00

2018. Intense straw color and an ample, lasting fruity bouquet. The palate is dry, soft and well balanced, due to its full body.

BTL Primary Wines Co. Chardonnay

BTL Primary Wines Co. Chardonnay

$28.00

California 2017. Clean and light California Chardonnay rounded out by distinct flavors of Honeycrisp apples and lemon zest. The finish is bright and fresh.

BTL Saint Roch Sauvignon Blanc Loire Valley

BTL Saint Roch Sauvignon Blanc Loire Valley

$34.00

2018. Always a dry wine, this has a powerful fragrance, harmonizing with the riches of the Loire Valley with a delicate hint honey and orange blossom aromas. Crisp and fresh.

GLS Malbec

$10.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Montepulciano D’Abruzzo

$9.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GLS Port Wine

$12.00
BTL Parceleros Malbec Mendoza (red)

BTL Parceleros Malbec Mendoza (red)

$31.00

Sustainable 2018 Blackberry, plum and black cherry notes lead to nuances of cocoa powder, leather and a sweet tobacco finish.

BTL Primary Pinot Noir

$31.00
BTL Montefresco Montepulciano D’Abruzzo (red)

BTL Montefresco Montepulciano D’Abruzzo (red)

$29.00

2017. Ripe cherry and red plum flavors finish with a hint of sweet spice.

BTL Primary Wine Co. Cabernet Sauvignon (red)

BTL Primary Wine Co. Cabernet Sauvignon (red)

$28.00

California 2017 Flavors like dark raspberry and blackberry balance well with a slight spice and fresh finish.

GLS House Rosé

$10.00

GLS A K A Primitivo

$12.00

GLS Sancerre ROSÉ

$15.00

Spicey Rosé

$11.00

BTL House Rosé

$30.00
BTL Aka Primitivo

BTL Aka Primitivo

$42.00Out of stock

The 2019 Produttori di Manduria AKA, a Primitivo Rosato, lifts from the glass in an intense display of crushed ripe strawberry and cherry with sweet herbs and florals. On the palate, soft, fleshy textures usher in a mix of ripe melon and orchard fruits, riding a core of mouthwatering acidity. The finish is long, buzzing with energy while resonating on sweet fruit with a spicy flourish.

BTL Jean-Max Roger Sancerre

BTL Jean-Max Roger Sancerre

$54.00

Organic, 2018. Fresh, with aromas of red berries and flowers. Fine and delicate palate with lovely acidity that provides elegance and length to the tasting experience.

GLS Prosecco

$10.00
BTL Montefresco Prosecco NV

BTL Montefresco Prosecco NV

$32.00

Straw yellow in color, reminiscent of sunshine. The flavor is harmoniously balanced with delicate fruity notes.

Make Your Own Mimosa

$38.00

A bottle of prosecco and your choice of three different flavor mixers to make your own mimosas at home!

Coffee

1 lb. Reg. Oriole 9 Blend Whole Bean Coffee

$14.00

1 lb. Reg. Oriole 9 Blend Ground Coffee

$14.00

1 lb. Decaf. Oriole 9 Blend Whole Bean Coffee

$14.00

1 lb. Decaf. Oriole 9 Blend Ground Coffee

$14.00
Oriole 9 Coffee Mug

Oriole 9 Coffee Mug

$20.00

Come in for your coffee with an oriole 9 mug and receive discounted coffee prices!

Gift Certificates

$25

$25.00

$35

$35.00

$50

$50.00

$75

$75.00

T-Shirts / Sweatshirts - American Apparel

T-Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Light Weight Hoodie

$30.00

Eco Fleece Sweatshirt

$45.00

Camo Zip Up

$50.00

1 lb. Reg. Oriole 9 Blend Ground Coffee

$14.00

1 lb. Decaf. Oriole 9 Blend Ground Coffee

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Oriole 9 has always been known as a staple brunch spot in the heart of Woodstock but we've recently expanded our menus to be able to serve up soul-satisfying eats & craft cocktails day and night.

Website

Location

17 Tinker St, Woodstock, NY 12498

Directions

Gallery
Oriole 9 image
Oriole 9 image
Oriole 9 image
Oriole 9 image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Red Onion Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.6 • 496
1654 Route 212 Saugerties, NY 12477
View restaurantnext
Dutch Ale House - The Village of Saugerties
orange star4.3 • 568
253 Main St Saugerties, NY 12477
View restaurantnext
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON
orange starNo Reviews
275 Fair Street Kingston, NY 12401
View restaurantnext
The Anchor
orange star4.7 • 982
744 Broadway Kingston, NY 12401
View restaurantnext
Lunch Nightly
orange star4.9 • 93
636 Broadway Kingston, NY 12401
View restaurantnext
Mariner's Harbor
orange star4.3 • 1,104
1 Broadway Kingston, NY 12401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Woodstock

Pearl Moon
orange star4.4 • 69
52 Mill Hill Rd Woodstock, NY 12498
View restaurantnext
A & P Bar - Woodstock
orange star4.2 • 5
83 Mill Hill Road Woodstock, NY 12498
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodstock
Saugerties
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
New Paltz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Poughkeepsie
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Fishkill
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston