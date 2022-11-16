- Home
Oriole 9
847 Reviews
$$
17 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
Popular Items
UTENSILS
SPECIALS
Shakshuka Skillet
Two eggs any style, red sauce, feta cheese, and your choice of toast.
Cup Of Tomato Soup And Cheese Toastie
3 Piece Fried Chicken
3 pieces of fried chicken with your choice of two sides. Serves 1-2 people. All of our chicken is bell and evans which is hormone and antibiotic free.
Tofu Scramble
House-marinated tofu sautéed with onions and peppers. Served with your choice of mixed greens or potatoes.
* SPECIAL* Belgian Waffle
House made waffle w/ local maple syrup. Add home made whipped cream and fresh fruit if you'd like!
PASTRIES
Plain Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Cheese Danish
Balthazar bakery cheese danish.
Almond Croissant
Balthazar bakery buttery, flakey almond croissant.
Pecan Sticky Bun
Balthazar bakery breakfast pecan sticky bun.
Cinnamon Bun
Balthazar bakery flakey, buttery cinnamon bun.
Apple Danish
Balthazar bakery apple danish.
Almond Horn
Snowball GF
STARTERS/SHARE PLATES
Loaded Stuffed Tater Tots
Chips & Guacamole
Home made corn tortilla chips with our fresh house guacamole.
Traditional Nachos
Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, black beans, cilantro cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. With your choice just beans, chicken or for + $2 steak.
Cauliflower Wings
BREAKFAST
Eggs Benedict
Toasted english muffin topped with canadian bacon, two poached eggs, and house-made hollandaise sauce. Your choice of potatoes or mixed greens.
Eggs Florentine
Toasted english muffin topped with sautéed spinach, two poached eggs, and house-made hollandaise sauce. Your choice of potatoes or mixed greens.
Eggs Hemingway
Toasted english muffin topped with smoked salmon, two poached eggs, and house-made hollandaise sauce. Your choice of potatoes or mixed greens.
Lobster Benedict
Avocado Toast
Your choice of toast topped with avocado, arugula, two poached eggs and truffle oil.
French Toast
Brioche bread french toast served with local real maple syrup & homemade whipped cream.
Shrimp and Grits
Cheddar cheese grits topped with sautéed shrimp, green peppers, onions, and two poached eggs. Your choice of toast.
Egg Sandwich
Two eggs any style with your choice of cheddar or American cheese on choice of toast. Spice it up with optional Add-Ons!!
Breakfast Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, spinach & poblano peppers. Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, guacamole and choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla. Spice it up with some add-ons.
House Made Corned Beef Hash Skillet
House-made corned beef hash with sautéed onions, potatoes, two eggs any style, and your choice of toast.
The Woodstocker
Two eggs any style served with potatoes and your choice of toast.
Goat Cheese Omelet
Delicious omelet filled with creamy goat cheese and fresh spinach. Served with mixed greens and toast.
Custom Omelette
Yogurt & Granola
Boice Brothers plain yogurt topped with house-made granola. Fruit optional.
Catsmo Smoked Salmon Bagel
A toasted bagel topped with cream cheese, smoked salmon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & capers. Served with a side salad.
OR9 Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortillas topped with two eggs any style, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & avocado.
Cup Of Mixed Fruit
Bowl Of Mixed Fruit
SOUPS & SALADS
Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup
House made chicken tortilla soup topped with cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños and home made corn tortilla crisps.
Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup
House made chicken tortilla soup topped with cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños and home made corn tortilla crisps.
Cup of Soup of the Day
Bowl Of Soup Of The Day
SM House Salad
Mesclun, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and house-made balsamic.
LG House Salad
Mesclun, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and house-made balsamic.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, romano, and caesar dressing
Kale Salad
Lacinato kale, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, red onion & goat cheese croquettes topped w/ a lemon-olive oil vinaigrette.
Goddess Salad
Romaine, cucumber, hearts of palm, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, corn tortilla crisps, queso fresco, and a creamy cilantro dressing.
Nicoise Salad
Mesclun, tomatoes, onions, olives, green beans, potatoes, hard boiled egg, anchovies, and seared fresh ahi tuna served with lemon vinaigrette.
Wedge Salad
SANDWICHES
Oriole 9 Burger
8 oz. Grass-fed burger served with brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Your choice of fries or salad.
Pretzel Bun Burger
A grass-fed burger topped with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions & chipotle honey sauce between a pretzel bun. Served w/ choice of salad or fries.
Impossible Burger
Vegan 6oz. Handcrafted Impossible Burger on bun of choice. Served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & fries or a salad. Add cheese or vegan cheese if you'd like!
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Shishito Peppers, Bacon, Lettuce & Avocado Aioli on Ciabatta Bread. Served with your choice of fries or salad.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork on a Brioche Bun w/ BBQ Sauce, and Crispy Bacon served w/ French fries and Coleslaw.
Grilled Reuben
Shaved house-made corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing on rye bread. Served with your choice of salad or fries.
Tempeh Reuben
Seared tempeh with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. Served with your choice of fries or salad.
Burrata Sandwich
Fresh burrata sliced on ciabatta with pesto, and heirloom tomatoes. Your choice of fries or salad.
BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toast. Served with your choice of salad or fries.
TLT
Tempeh, Lettuce, Tomato & Vegan Mayo on your choice of toast. Served w/ salad or fries.
Grilled Cheese
Build your own grilled cheese!! You choose the toast, cheese & fixings! Served with your choice of salad or fries.
TACOS Y MÁS
Flank Steak Tacos
Two grilled steak tacos served on corn tortillas topped with pickled onions, chimichurri, and radish.
Chicken Tacos
Two roasted chicken tacos topped with pico de gallo, coleslaw, avocado sour cream & cilantro in a corn tortilla.
Pulled Pork Tacos
Pulled pork and BBQ sauce served on corn tortillas with slaw and pico de gallo.
Cajun Trout Tacos
Two pan fried trout tacos served with a corn tortilla and topped with slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, and cilantro crema.
Burrito
Rice, cheddar cheese, black beans, sour cream & guacamole in a flour tortilla.
Build Your Own Quesadilla
Quesadilla made with flour tortillas and cheddar cheese and your choice of fillings. Choose vegan cheddar cheese to make it vegan!
DESSERTS
KIDS
Kids Two Eggs
Two eggs any style with your choice of salad, fries or potatoes. Served with toast.
Kids Omelet w/ Cheese
Kids omelet made with choice of cheddar or american cheese. Served with toast and your choice of side salad, potatoes or fries.
Kids French Toast
Kids Cheese Toastie
Kids grilled cheese with your choice of toast and cheddar or american cheese. Served with fries or a salad.
Kids Burger
Kids 4 oz Grass-fed burger and Cheese served with fries or a salad.
Kids Pasta
Spaghetti with choice of tomato sauce, pesto, or butter. Served with parmesan cheese and toast.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids chicken tenders served with choice of salad or fries.
SIDES
Side 2 Eggs
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Side of Smoked Salmon
Side of Chicken
Side Of Shrimp
Side of Tempeh
Side of 1/4 Avocado
Side of 1/2 Avocado
Side Of French Fries
Side Of Green Beans
Side Of Asparagus
Side Of Baby Carrots
Side of Sauteed Spinach
Side of Sauteed Kale
Side of Sauteed Mushrooms
Side of Fruit
Side Of Tomato
Side of Toast
Bagel
Side of Mac N Cheese
Side Of Mashed Potatoes
Side French Fries
Side of Potatoes
Side of Cheesy Grits
Side Of Guacamole
Side Of Hollandaise
Side of Pico de Gallo
Side of Sriracha Mayo
Side of Avocado Aioli
Side of Sour Cream
Side Of Maple Syrup
Coffee & Teas
Sm Coffee / Americano
Lg Coffee / Americano
Cold Brew Coffee
Cappuccino
Latte
Sweet Cream Cold Brew
House-made cold brew topped with sweet cream and your choice of flavoring. Contains dairy in sweet cream regardless of milk choice.
Espresso
Dbl Espresso
Quart of Cold Brew
Vietnamese Coffee
Double shot of Monkey Joe's house blended espresso served over sweet and condensed milk.
Breve
Monkey Joe's house blend espresso served with silky latte styled cream.
Cortado
Flat White
Macchiato
Mocha
Peppermint Mocha
Refill - Hand-Pulled Coffee
Refill - Cold Brew Coffee
Matcha Latte
Iced Blue Moon Latte
Iced butterfly pea tea powder with your choice of milk, jasmine green simple syrup, topped with matcha.
Loose Leaf Tea
Fresh Mint Tea
Butterfly Pea Latte
This Butterfly Pea blue latte is rich in antioxidants and vitamins to enhance your skin, hair growth & eyesight.
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea Refill
Sodas & Juices
SM OR9 Fresh OJ
LG OR9 Fresh OJ
Strawberry Mint Lemonade
Kids Strawberry Mint Lemonade
Mulled Cider
Lemonade
SM Apple Juice
Lg Apple Juice
Sm Cranberry Juice
Lg Cranberry Juice
Cranberry Seltzer
Sm Grapefruit
Lg Grapefruit
Blood Orange Hibiscus Lemonade
Mexican Coke (glass bottle)
Coke (Can)
Diet Coke (Can)
Aranciata (Orange Pellegrino Can)
Limonata Pelligrino
Blood Orange Pellegrino
Boylans Ginger Ale
Boylans Root Beer
Reeds Spicy Ginger Beer N/A (glass bottle)
Housemade Soda
Seltzer (can)
Saratoga Sparkling Water 335mL
Rain Water
Sm Milk
Lg Milk
Sm Choc Milk
Lg Choc Milk
Hot Chocolate
Kids Cappuccino (Milk, Cinn, Cocoa, Honey)
Cocktails
Watermelon Cosmo
Watermelon Marg
Robins Egg Mimosa
Mulld Wine
Oriole 9 Screwdriver
Tito's vodka with fresh squeezed orange juice.
Bloody Mary
Titos Vodka w/ our house made bloody mary mix. A fun way to spice up your life!
Bloody Maria
Tequila w/ our house Bloody Mary mix. Spice it up by choosing Tanteo jalapeño or Tanteo chipotle as the tequila.
Bloody Samurai
Our dry house sake paired with our homemade Bloody Mary mix.
Margarita
Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice & agave.
Mojitos
Quince Charming
Whitley Neill Handcrafted Quince infused gin topped w/ prosecco!
Prosecco, Homemade Lemonade & Blue Curacao w/ a Sugar Rim.
Hibiscus Prosecco
A hibiscus flower infused into the bottom of a glass of prosecco! Make sure to eat the flower at the end! YUM!
Quince Gin Rickey
Whitley Neill Handcrafted Rhubarb & Ginger Infused Gin, Fresh Lime Juice, Simple Syrup & Seltzer.
Peachy Palmer
Your classic Arnold Palmer spiked with Titos vodka & peach liqueur.
Mezcal Paloma
Mezcal, fresh grapefruit juice, fresh squeezed lime juice, agave & seltzer.
Blackberry Chipotle Margarita
White Lily
Gin, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup & prosecco.
Blueberry Bourbon Sour
Four Roses Bourbon, blueberry purée, fresh lemon juice, maple syrup.
Strawberry-Mint Lemonade Prosecco
Fresh muddled strawberries and mint with our house made lemonade and Prosecco.
Galaxy Lemonade
Butterfly pea flower infused vodka & house made lemonade make the perfect color changing cocktail!
A bottle of prosecco and your choice of three different flavor mixers to make your own mimosas at home!
Lavender Lemon Drop
Blood Orange Negroni
Whitley Neill Blood Orange Infused Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth & Natalie's Blood Orange Juice!
Pumpkin Spiced White Russian
Fresh Squeezed OJ, Vanilla Vodka, Triple Sec, and Almond Milk
Hudson Valley Spiked Cider ( Bourbon)
Mulled Wine
Montepucciano red wine, mulled apple cider, and sliced orange wheel.
Irish Coffee
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson cold brew mixed with our house cold brew coffee and baileys.
Baileys Cappucino
Two shots of Monkey Joe’s house blend espresso, and frothed Boice’s milk with Bailey’s.
Bailey's and Coffee
Kahlua and Coffee
Baileys Hot Chocolate
Mimosa
Freshly squeezed orange juice and prosecco.
Margarita
Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice & agave.
Quart of Margarita
Mezcal Margarita
A margarita made with mezcal, fresh squeezed lime juice & agave.
Mexican Mule
Tequila, reeds spicy ginger beer & fresh squeezed lime juice.
Moscow Mule
Titos vodka, reeds spicy ginger beer & fresh squeezed lime juice.
Mojito
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, prosecco & seltzer.
Campari Spritz
Vodka Martini
Tito's martini made just the way you like it!
Gin Martini
Bombay Martini made the way you like it!
Old Fashioned
Manhattan
Negroni
Hot Toddy
Fall Mimosa
Virgin Prickly Pear Mojito
Prickly pear puree, fresh lime juice, fresh muddled mint, simple syrup & seltzer.
Corralejo
Espolon
Casamigos Reposado
Tanteo Chipotle
Tanteo Jalapeno
Mezcal
Tito's
Grey Goose
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Bacardi
Four Roses
Bulleit Rye
Hudson Baby Bourbon (Local)
Jameson
Beer
Beer Special
Mill House Kold One
Local classic kolsch from Mill House Brewery. 16oz. can.
Abandoned Hard Cider
Westkill Kaaterskill IPA
Westkill Earn Your keep Pale Ale
Kings Highway Brut Cider
Local, Unfiltered, Citrusy NEIPA
Dead Rabbit Westkill (Irish Stout)
Westkill Foresaken Fields Saison
Brookie
Woodstock Endless Cycle IPA
Woodstock Brewing Emotional Support
Woodstock Brewing Baby Dragon Pale Ale
A local, golden, easy drinking pale ale filled with hoppy, citrusy aroma.
Sloop Nelson Bomb
Stella Artois
Stella Artois lager has a crisp hop bitterness, and a soft dry finish making it one of the worlds most popular international lagers.
Corona
Oktoberfest Lager
Buck Fever Lager
Westkill Doodlebug American Pilsner
Westkill Firetower Red IPA
Wine
GLS Pinot Grigio
GLS Chardonnay
GLS Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Montefresco Pinot Grigio
2018. Intense straw color and an ample, lasting fruity bouquet. The palate is dry, soft and well balanced, due to its full body.
BTL Primary Wines Co. Chardonnay
California 2017. Clean and light California Chardonnay rounded out by distinct flavors of Honeycrisp apples and lemon zest. The finish is bright and fresh.
BTL Saint Roch Sauvignon Blanc Loire Valley
2018. Always a dry wine, this has a powerful fragrance, harmonizing with the riches of the Loire Valley with a delicate hint honey and orange blossom aromas. Crisp and fresh.
GLS Malbec
GLS Pinot Noir
GLS Montepulciano D’Abruzzo
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Port Wine
BTL Parceleros Malbec Mendoza (red)
Sustainable 2018 Blackberry, plum and black cherry notes lead to nuances of cocoa powder, leather and a sweet tobacco finish.
BTL Primary Pinot Noir
BTL Montefresco Montepulciano D’Abruzzo (red)
2017. Ripe cherry and red plum flavors finish with a hint of sweet spice.
BTL Primary Wine Co. Cabernet Sauvignon (red)
California 2017 Flavors like dark raspberry and blackberry balance well with a slight spice and fresh finish.
GLS House Rosé
GLS A K A Primitivo
GLS Sancerre ROSÉ
Spicey Rosé
BTL House Rosé
BTL Aka Primitivo
The 2019 Produttori di Manduria AKA, a Primitivo Rosato, lifts from the glass in an intense display of crushed ripe strawberry and cherry with sweet herbs and florals. On the palate, soft, fleshy textures usher in a mix of ripe melon and orchard fruits, riding a core of mouthwatering acidity. The finish is long, buzzing with energy while resonating on sweet fruit with a spicy flourish.
BTL Jean-Max Roger Sancerre
Organic, 2018. Fresh, with aromas of red berries and flowers. Fine and delicate palate with lovely acidity that provides elegance and length to the tasting experience.
GLS Prosecco
BTL Montefresco Prosecco NV
Straw yellow in color, reminiscent of sunshine. The flavor is harmoniously balanced with delicate fruity notes.
A bottle of prosecco and your choice of three different flavor mixers to make your own mimosas at home!
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Oriole 9 has always been known as a staple brunch spot in the heart of Woodstock but we've recently expanded our menus to be able to serve up soul-satisfying eats & craft cocktails day and night.
17 Tinker St, Woodstock, NY 12498