  • Home
  • /
  • Albany
  • /
  • Salad
  • /
  • Bellini's Counter - New Scotland Ave - (C) - 33 New Scotland Ave
Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Italian
Sandwiches

Bellini's Counter - New Scotland Ave (C) - 33 New Scotland Ave

review star

No reviews yet

33 New Scotland Ave

Albany, NY 12208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Build Your Own

Small Bowl

$7.95

Large Bowl

$9.95

Wrap

$8.95

Counter Classics

Meditteranean

$16.95

Antipasto

$11.95

Big C

$11.95

1/2 and 1/2

$12.95

Fredo

$11.95

Wise Guy

$14.95

1959

$11.95

Counter Fit

Marathon

$11.95

Lean & Green

$11.95

Mother Bowl

$10.95

Throwback

$16.95

Omega

$16.95

Protein Pack

$17.95

Fat Joe's

Pop Joe

$14.95

Uncle Joe

$13.95

Skinny Joe

$14.95

Mean Joe

$14.95

Old School Joe

$14.95

Simple Bowl

Simple Pasta

$7.25

Simple Salad

$7.25

Kids Menu

Kids Alfredo

$7.75

Kids Meatballs

$7.75

Kids Caesar

$7.75

Sides

Plain Breadstick

$0.99

One Stick w/Sauce

$2.25

Three Sticks w/ Sauce

$4.25

Six Sticks w/ Sauce

$7.95

Dozen Sticks w/ Sauce

$10.95

Meatballs

$6.95

Greens & Beans

$5.95

Rice

$4.95

Sausage

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Chicken Cutlets

$4.00

Salmon

$7.00

Steak

$7.00

Roasted Veggies

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Sauce (3oz)

$0.75

Chips

$1.95

Vegan Mozzarella

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.45

Bottled Drink

Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$8.95

Vodka Sauce

$9.59

Dressings

12oz Dressing

$6.95

24oz Dressing

$9.95

Dessert

Cannoli Chips

$5.75

Catering

Two Proteins

$16.00

Three Proteins

$18.00

Four Proteins

$20.00

Wrap Pack

$9.95

Dome Salad - Small

$27.95

Dome Salad - Large

$38.95

Cannoli Chip Platter - Small

$32.95

Cannoli Chip Platter - Large

$55.95

Extra Protein

Grilled Chicken/Sausage

$3.00

Chicken Cutlets/Meatballs

$6.00

Steak/Salmon

$6.00

Small 2X Protein

$2.50

Small 2X Steak/Salmon

$6.00

Build Your Own

Start from scratch and build your perfect wrap, pasta, or salad!
Small Bowl

Small Bowl

$7.95

Start from scratch and build your perfect small salad or pasta bowl! (Limit 3 toppings)

Large Bowl

Large Bowl

$9.95

Start from scratch and build your perfect pasta, or salad!

Wrap

Wrap

$8.95

Start from scratch and build your perfect wrap!

Counter Classics

Meditteranean

Meditteranean

$16.95

Salmon, spinach and kale, tomatoes, artichokes, cucumbers and dried cranberries. Recommended with citrus vinaigrette.

Antipasto

Antipasto

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, spring mix, olives, red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, pepperoncini, and shaved Parmesan. Recommended with balsamic vinaigrette.

Big C

Big C

$11.95

Grilled chicken, Romaine, sun-dried tomatoes, shaved Parmesan and grated Romano. Recommended with Caesar dressing.

1/2 and 1/2

1/2 and 1/2

$12.95

Meatballs, Sausage, Romano and Vodka Sauce.

Fredo

Fredo

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Grated Romano, Basil Pesto and Alfredo Sauce.

Wise Guy

Wise Guy

$14.95

Grilled steak, linguini, onions and peppers with Mozzarella and Alfredo sauce.

1959

1959

$11.95

Chicken cutlet, Italian rice, Mozzarella and marinara sauce.

Counter Fit

Marathon

Marathon

$11.95

Grilled chicken, whole wheat pasta, artichokes and vodka sauce.

Lean & Green

Lean & Green

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Spinach and Kale, Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Chickpeas, Cucumber Yogurt Dressing

Mother Bowl

Mother Bowl

$10.95

Quinoa, Chickpeas, Seasonal Vegetables, Cucumbers, Dried Cranberries, Carrots, Peppadews, Basil Pesto Dressing

Throwback

Throwback

$16.95

Grilled salmon, spinach and kale, carrots, roasted vegetables, cucumbers and citrus vinaigrette.

Omega

Omega

$16.95

Grilled salmon, Italian rice, onions, cucumbers and basil pesto.

Protein Pack

Protein Pack

$17.95

Grilled chicken, grilled steak, greens and beans, peppadews and marinara sauce.

Simple Bowl

Simple Pasta

Simple Pasta

$7.25

A simple pasta bowl. Pick your pasta, your sauce, and your cheese. Available in Small and Large.

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$7.25

Vegetarian, gluten free. One base, three toppings and one dressing of your choice. Available in Small and Large.

Kids Menu

Kids Alfredo

Kids Alfredo

$7.75
Kids Meatballs

Kids Meatballs

$7.75
Kids Caesar

Kids Caesar

$7.75

Sides

Plain Breadstick

Plain Breadstick

$0.99
One Stick w/Sauce

One Stick w/Sauce

$2.25
Three Sticks w/ Sauce

Three Sticks w/ Sauce

$4.25
Six Sticks w/ Sauce

Six Sticks w/ Sauce

$7.95
Dozen Sticks w/ Sauce

Dozen Sticks w/ Sauce

$10.95
Meatballs

Meatballs

$6.95
Greens & Beans

Greens & Beans

$5.95
Rice

Rice

$4.95
Sausage

Sausage

$4.00
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$4.00
Chicken Cutlets

Chicken Cutlets

$5.00
Salmon

Salmon

$7.00
Steak

Steak

$7.00
Roasted Veggies

Roasted Veggies

$3.99
Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.99
Sauce (3oz)

Sauce (3oz)

$0.75
Chips

Chips

$1.95

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.45
Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

Dessert

Cannoli Chips

Cannoli Chips

$5.75

Sauce

Marinara Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$8.95

Love our Marinara sauce? Take home a 24oz bottle with your delivery or pickup order today!

Dressings

12oz Dressing

$6.95

24oz Dressing

$9.95

Utensils

Yes - Utensils

Yes - Utensils

No - Utensils

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Italian Restaurant blending traditional recipes with a modern atmosphere.

Location

33 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208

Directions

Gallery
Bellini's Counter - New Scotland Ave image
Bellini's Counter - New Scotland Ave image
Bellini's Counter - New Scotland Ave image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Mughal Palace
orange starNo Reviews
138 Washington Ave Albany, NY 12210
View restaurantnext
Cafe Madison Albany
orange star4.1 • 710
1108 Madison Ave Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Spinners
orange starNo Reviews
22 Picotte Drive Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Maggie's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1186 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
J and A Italian - Stuyvesant Plaza - 1475 Western Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1475 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Lanie's Cafe - 471 Albany Shaker Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
471 Albany Shaker Rd. Loudonville, NY 12211
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Albany

City Line Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,796
1200 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Uncommon Grounds Coffee & Bagels - Albany
orange star4.3 • 1,140
1235 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Cafe Madison Albany
orange star4.1 • 710
1108 Madison Ave Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
The Point
orange star4.5 • 615
1100 Madison Avenue Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Jack's Oyster House
orange star4.2 • 519
42 State Street Albany, NY 12207
View restaurantnext
Route 20 Cafe - 1823 Western Ave
orange star5.0 • 41
1823 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Albany
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston