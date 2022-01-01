Saratoga Springs restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
The Bread Basket Bakery
65 Spring Street, Saratoga Springs
|Popular items
|Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese
|$6.50
2 eggs served on our homemade english muffin with american cheese. Choose to add meat or cheese or veggies if you like.
|Super Salad
|$12.00
Turkey, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, roasted reds, apples, cranberries, toasted almonds, sunflower seeds, walnuts.
|Custom Sandwich
|$7.25
Create your own sandwich from our list of delicious breads and toppings
PIZZA
Whitman Brewing Company
20 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs
|Popular items
|I Need A Marg
|$15.00
Heirloom Tomato / Buffalo Mozzarella / Fresh Basil
|Just The Cheese
|$12.00
San Marzano Sauce / Mozzarella Blend
|My Italian Grandpa
|$16.00
Housemade Italian Sausage / Gremolata / Jimmy Nardello Peppers
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
9 Miles East Farm
64 Excelsior Avenue, Saratoga Springs
|Popular items
|Farmhouse Pizza
|$20.00
Cheese
|Pho, Vietnamese beef noodle soup (available 2/2, 4-8pm only)
|$16.00
Join us for Pho, the classic Vietnamese soup featuring a complex, warming broth made with grass-fed beef, rice noodles, and a bouquet of fresh herb garnishes. Gluten free.
|Chicken Super Soup
|$7.00
Farm-made chicken soup made with high-quality ingredients. We enhance the natural health benefits of bone broth with anti-inflammatory turmeric and immune-boosting garlic and cayenne. Which also happen to make the chicken soup extra-delicious. Gluten free and dairy free.
Spot Coffee
55 Railroad Place, Saratoga Springs
|Popular items
|Cheese Omelet
|$7.10
|Mike Sandwich
|$7.10
|Cajun Turkey Club
|$12.40
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern
511 Route 9P, Saratoga Springs
|Popular items
|Dock's Quesadilla
|$11.50
Grilled Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Pico de Gallo. Served with Salsa and Sour Scream on the Side
|Fish & Chips
|$18.95
8 oz Fresh Beer Battered Haddock, House Fries, House Made Coleslaw and Your Choice of Tartar or Cocktail Sauce
|Dock's Wings
|$10.00
Cooked Tender and Crispy, Served with Your Choice of Sauces
WHEATFIELDS Restaurant and Bar, Saratoga Springs
440 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
J And A American Grille Saratoga
38 High rock Ave, Saratoga Springs
Bread Basket Bakery
3 Hampstead Pl Suite 104 B, Saratoga Springs
|Popular items
|Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese
|$6.50
2 eggs served on our homemade english muffin with american cheese. Choose to add meat or cheese or veggies if you like.
|Salsa Sandwich
|$8.25
2 Eggs, avocado, cheddar cheese, salsa
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.50
Potatoes, eggs, salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese, served in a grilled white or wheat wrap Add meat items 1.00 each gluten free wrap when available $1.00
BWP
11 Hampstead Place, Saratoga Springs
Taquero
68 Putnam Street, Ste, Saratoga Springs