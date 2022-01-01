Saratoga Springs restaurants you'll love

Saratoga Springs restaurants
Toast
  Saratoga Springs

The Bread Basket Bakery image

SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

The Bread Basket Bakery

65 Spring Street, Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.4 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese$6.50
2 eggs served on our homemade english muffin with american cheese. Choose to add meat or cheese or veggies if you like.
Super Salad$12.00
Turkey, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, roasted reds, apples, cranberries, toasted almonds, sunflower seeds, walnuts.
Custom Sandwich$7.25
Create your own sandwich from our list of delicious breads and toppings
Whitman Brewing Company image

PIZZA

Whitman Brewing Company

20 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.7 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
I Need A Marg$15.00
Heirloom Tomato / Buffalo Mozzarella / Fresh Basil
Just The Cheese$12.00
San Marzano Sauce / Mozzarella Blend
My Italian Grandpa$16.00
Housemade Italian Sausage / Gremolata / Jimmy Nardello Peppers
9 Miles East Farm image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

9 Miles East Farm

64 Excelsior Avenue, Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.6 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Farmhouse Pizza$20.00
Cheese
Pho, Vietnamese beef noodle soup (available 2/2, 4-8pm only)$16.00
Join us for Pho, the classic Vietnamese soup featuring a complex, warming broth made with grass-fed beef, rice noodles, and a bouquet of fresh herb garnishes. Gluten free.
Chicken Super Soup$7.00
Farm-made chicken soup made with high-quality ingredients. We enhance the natural health benefits of bone broth with anti-inflammatory turmeric and immune-boosting garlic and cayenne. Which also happen to make the chicken soup extra-delicious. Gluten free and dairy free.
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

55 Railroad Place, Saratoga Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Omelet$7.10
Mike Sandwich$7.10
Cajun Turkey Club$12.40
Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern

511 Route 9P, Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.4 (513 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dock's Quesadilla$11.50
Grilled Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Pico de Gallo. Served with Salsa and Sour Scream on the Side
Fish & Chips$18.95
8 oz Fresh Beer Battered Haddock, House Fries, House Made Coleslaw and Your Choice of Tartar or Cocktail Sauce
Dock's Wings$10.00
Cooked Tender and Crispy, Served with Your Choice of Sauces
WHEATFIELDS Restaurant and Bar, Saratoga Springs image

 

WHEATFIELDS Restaurant and Bar, Saratoga Springs

440 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
J And A American Grille Saratoga image

 

J And A American Grille Saratoga

38 High rock Ave, Saratoga Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Bread Basket Bakery

3 Hampstead Pl Suite 104 B, Saratoga Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese$6.50
2 eggs served on our homemade english muffin with american cheese. Choose to add meat or cheese or veggies if you like.
Salsa Sandwich$8.25
2 Eggs, avocado, cheddar cheese, salsa
Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Potatoes, eggs, salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese, served in a grilled white or wheat wrap Add meat items 1.00 each gluten free wrap when available $1.00
Banner pic

 

BWP

11 Hampstead Place, Saratoga Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Taquero

68 Putnam Street, Ste, Saratoga Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
